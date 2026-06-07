At the conclusion of the constitutional convention in Philadelphia on September 18, 1887, a lady asked Dr. Franklin, “Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” Franklin replied, “A nation of whores, simps, and coomers, if you can keep it.”

The Analog Coomer

Every neighborhood in the 1980s had that kid. The one who kept a stash of porno mags his older brother had lost track of and just assumed he threw away, or thought his mom discovered after he left for college, but was too embarrassed to ask.

That one kid in our neighborhood had dozens of magazines of softcore and hardcore smut, and several VHS tapes he hid in his closet at the bottom of a huge bin of Legos, including the infamous film Behind The Green Door.

The porn did him no favors. By high school, he was awkward around girls, and even by senior year, he couldn’t get a date. In today’s terms, he would be considered a ‘coomer’ or a ‘simp,’ a chronic masterbater, or to ape the lingo of the unimaginative Shitlib who can’t resist Marxist academic drag, he would be misslabeled an incel. Last century, every public and private high school had at least one of these guys.

There were no silly academic, fabricated terms back then, so in simple parlance, he was the guy who turned off the girls by coming onto them too hard, too fast, and with too many mustachioed sleaze tactics he learned by watching too many porno films, with terrible plot lines, and worse acting, as opposed to the ones with great plot lines and brilliant acting.

None of his failures made him bitter like an incel, or desperate, or resentful. When he struck out, he simply went back to the dugout, grabbed a new bat, returned to the plate, and swung for the fences because he knew that sooner or later his wood would connect and his balls would go deep.

But it was all desperation, with little rizz, and mostly a lot of “alone time” with his stash, which increased every year. While some teenagers hung around convenience stores and shoulder-tapped for beer or wine spritzers, he did that outside the adult video rental stores.

If he wasn’t buying his own kleenex by sophomore year, then his mother pretended to be oblivious to his chronic habit, or assumed he always had a cold. It’s entirely possible she was truly clueless about his exploits, even though he was her second son. Few mothers in any era would confront their teenage sons with such questions: “Wesley, you go through tissues like a hamster, are you playing with yourself every day?”

“Mom! Geez, I have a cold, alright?!”

Puts her hand to his forehead.

“Well, dear, you do feel a little warm. Go on then, you'd better get yourself back into bed. I’ll call the school and tell them you’re not coming today. Go on, now. I’ll bring up some chicken soup for lunch.”

Goes to his room, locks the door, and pops in the VHS tape of Behind The Green Door.

There once existed a shame or stigma around pornography, before it was pumped to every phone and spam box, and permitted onto “social platforms,” where that evil and despicable thing that corrupts young minds from reading forbidden words and opinions is deeply regulated— “hate speech.” Young men on social platforms can be catfished by Indians and Nigerian princes posting images of young girls with jizz dripping from their titties, with messages reading, “My DMs are open!” But if they read violent crime statistics by race in America, or the George Floyd autopsy report, or the worst of all, the official Red Cross statistics on deaths at Auschwitz, that will surely corrupt their minds beyond comprehension!

There is a general agreement among important people who have difficulty challenging the consensus (which is what makes them important) that the digital era has made it challenging to regulate the impulses of young men around ubiquitous vices. Still, life was not so easy for the Analog Coomer, who had his own difficulties through adolescence.

A boy in the 1980s who found a magazine in the woods, hid one under a mattress, or borrowed one from that guy in the neighborhood understood the rules: he could learn a thing or two about sexuality or female erogenous zones, often in a group with his curious friends, without getting compulsive, or he could stay obsessed to quell his raging hormones and have his views of women warped by what has been the downfall of many young men throughout history, the appeal to urges of excitement that lead to a three second realease from tormenting himself over ridculous and absurd fantasies. Consistently choosing the latter meant becoming a coomer. The only resistance to choosing the path was the shame and embarrassment of peers finding out, but that was only if the shame and embarrassment from being rejected by girls one too many times didn’t lead to the reclusive habit.

Even if the fantasies remained private and personal, the coomer would sooner or later realize that if his ridiculous fantasies were ever to become a disappointing reality, female attention still had to be earned through courage, timing, constant rejection, and failure. To overcome failure, he’d have to learn to feign interest and compassion, and exercise a modicum of self-control, while always listening, nodding, and affirming her feelings. If he couldn’t control his impulses or came on too strong, he’d look weak and desperate, today’s version of a Simp. The most heinous manifestation of Simp behavior now happens online, with young men digitally drooling over e-thots and amateur whores with webcams. Simps are merely future Coomers who have yet to look into the Crystal Ball to comprehend that their prospects with the opposite sex are slim.

Coomers might often skip the Simp stage, as they lack patience for all of the exhausting courting pleasantries, and don’t mind waving the white flag to retreat into their fantasies after failure, which in itself is a kind of failure, because the daily struggles of getting fragged in the trenches of courtship will always be taunting them the next day. There is no way to escape Coomerdom and still maintain a circle of male friends facing the same ritualistic challenges, who won’t lose respect for this peculiar fellow.

Back in the analog coomer days, it was no shame to lose battle after battle in the sexual marketplace, each loss an instigation toward self-improvement at the rearmament factory, whether physical or intellectual. On the journey to becoming a hardened soldier or well-adjusted man, pornography was shore leave in between service duty—a minor distraction or side quest to relieve some pressures before future rejection or that eventual, final victory that he would be shocked to find came with little to no effort.

The digital age and planned endocrinological destruction of the male sex drive destroyed those pastime customs toward mating habits, for both young men and young women. Pornography became the main quest that required no struggles through humbling rejection.

Boys now have billion-dollar industrial factories pumping out irrational fantasies for them to consume, before their social instincts have matured enough to handle customs in the presence of real women. The result is a generation ill-prepared to separate the fleeting rewards of self-arousal from the long-term investment of courtship, which is increasingly devalued by state and society, or made impossible by economics and laws.

Having eliminated most rewards of effective courtship for men via no-fault divorce, catastrophic inflation, being priced out of the housing market, the degradation of a college investment, outsourcing native jobs to infinity H-1B imports to drive down wages, the planned destruction of healthy middle class families (very communist) will usher in that post-human world of UBI-collecting stunted, testosterone-deficient, compulsive gaming coomers with AI powered holographic girlfriends whispering ASMR silliness within their “home” pods, which they pay off from their UBI “allowance” in monthly installments of avoiding marriage and endless solitary cooming over thirty years.

Her (2013)—a lonely dude falls in love with a machine. More predictive programming?

New AI girlfriends (bots) for young men. The Coomer’s “dream job”: jerking off for an AI company named after the hologram girlfriend in Bladerunner 2049.

“You look lonely. I can fix that.”

This is the rise of the coomer civilization. It delivers adult vice to young men at machine speed to thwart their development, rendering them anxious, passive, sexually confused, and hostile to the ordinary demands of intimacy. The old world, the one of respect and decency and social custom, utilized shame and embarrassment, often enforced through laws, as teaching mechanisms for proportion and self-control.

The new Coomer civilization rewards all self-destructive vices, with ubiquitous pornography just one more point of profiteering on the backs of the slave classes, who increasingly have little hope for the future. It is a vital front of the ongoing war on young boys and men of high-IQ ethnicities, as their destruction ensures the last remaining and only effective points of resistance against tyranny are impotent, in more ways than one.

Androgynopolis 𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉 · January 3, 2024 The world needs bad men. We keep the other bad men from the door. Read full story

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The first thing to know about pornography is that it wouldn’t exist without the urges of men and the biological insatiable desire to procreate satisfy intense irrational sexual fantasies.

When inherent biology is denied, something must fill the void, and there is no shortage of shysters with pockets that can never be full enough, willing to corrupt others toward these ends.

Speaking of Coomer and Whore profiteers, the very first thing to know is that pornography wouldn’t exist to the extent it does today without the subversion of Jews within a nation, but this post isn’t going to be a “pornography is Jewish” post.

One would need a hundred thousand words to cover that topic in detail. Then they’d need to find a publisher for their work, which would be impossible since all the majors from London to New York are gatekept by Jewish power. Even if the hypothetical researcher and author who took this project on were to find an alt publisher financially capable of making it worth their time, they would be put on a list by a multi-billion-dollar organization run by Jews called the ADL and targeted for reputational and financial destruction, which proves with 100% certainty that Jews are NOT in any positions of power…to destroy people’s lives…for mentioning their power…which they often brag about…but anyone not chosen by God is forbidden from even noticing.

In this particular instance of Jewish subversion, the issue at hand would be who brought forth the major Supreme Court cases that overturned obscenity and indecency laws in America (and elsewhere), and the disproportionate representation of perverted tiny hat men as perveyors of smut and porn, as well as profiteers on the investment side….which isn’t happening and never happened, so stop writing about it.

I’m not, I’m just saying it can’t be a cohencidence…

Stop it! Just stop!

With a rudimentary yandex search, I found an interesting three-part piece on how Jewish pornographers overturned obscenity laws in Australia and established the industry over there, with plenty of overlap and connection to Jewish pornographers (smut publishers, writers, filmmakers, producers, investors) in America.

The Plot Against Australia: The Kings Cross Jewish Nexus

Part I is here.

Cable Rosenberg, Founder of Blacks on Blondes.

Does it get any more Jewish than that?

Was it ordained by God or nature that pornography could only flood a society to the degree it has today on the perversions of grotesque, dysgenic men, whom most attractive women wouldn’t touch with a ten-foot pole unless they had Daddy issues and were presented with filthy lucre by their own low standards?

Every society and civilization ends up with the destiny that its men tolerate. A civilization of feeble men, who turn the other butt cheek at every infestation of rot, will not survive the penetration of subversion from within a few generations henceforth.

The only reason Jews are in pornography is that we think Christ sucks, Catholicism sucks. Pornography thus becomes a way of defiling Christian culture as it penetrates to the very heart of the American mainstream (and is no doubt consumed by those very same WASPs), its subversive character becomes more charged. — Al Goldstein

Founder of Screw magazine, pioneer of hardcore porn in the 20th century

Instead of addressing the all-too-obvious (and now extremely tedious) connection to a single subversive tribe, this post will instead focus on the effects of pornography on young men, the sexualization and grooming of young and often underage girls who increasingly turn toward pornography by young adulthood, viewing their self-defilment as “empowerment,” and the gradual cultural normalization of filth and taboos that gave rise to variations of Coomers, that no civilization intent on maintaining a society of serious, balanced and healthy citizens would tolerate.

And all of this flows into the same repetitious nexus of depopulation (erasure of White western peoples) and the posthuman agendas, which ends with the destruction of nations, cultures, and the now, economically-unobtanium backbone that once supported both—healthy, happy married couples with children who were not created in labs or wombs for gay men, and constitute what used to be considered a priority for public servants and institutions—families.