JamesDuff
Feb 23

Excellent work I have been screaming at these muther fuckers for 30 years! Great comprehensive rage on our slow killing the mind, spirit, blue sky joy, and our most treasured Sun and light. I live where there is little population and still get hammered by these cocaine lines in our Big Oregon Washington skies. It’s high time this shit stops. Glad Clif High is on it, RFK in an X post with Dane from geoengineering watch said he will address it.

To me this is the most important issue of our time,

Poisoning all life is beyond acceptable. Firing squares air to surface missiles, public hangings would be entertained.

Great find on the real estate photos. This is world wide which means it is well known, funded, supported by every government. I was hoping the USAID defunding might stop this, not so far.

Most people still don’t get IT!! I’m a sky watcher!

Spend lots of time on road and outside. It’s one conspiracy you can see!! If the zombies take a glance away from their screens they would see too.

Once seen you cannot un see.

Praying Trump RFK our common sense leaders will

Put a final end to our suffering of the slow death they spray before our own eyes, killing us slowly,

Killing sacred Sun, and blue skies.

Let this prayer be an arrow to their dark souless hearts let this strike like lightning shaking their evil to 10,000 pieces.

Full Armor Farm
Feb 23

Great article! I really hope you can get the AI app up and running… we get sprayed like bugs at our farm in Maine all the time…from watching flightaware app its mostly large jets 737 or bigger doing cross country or over the pond flights. I have seen some c-130/c-17’s directly seeding into thunderstorms over the farm a couple years back that ended up dropping baseball size hail an hour south of us. As for any place in the world that doesn’t chemtrail… well when I was in special ops for the last ten years in service i traveled all over .. mostly africa, Afghanistan, iraq as a JTAC .. we never saw chemtrails in combat zones… never… when I retired in 2018 is when i started noticing them on the farm… of which immediately stood out as NOT normal because I’ve watched and controlled aircraft for the last 10 years and none of them ever did that. Still allot of military that have zero clue what is going on and my parents generation doesn’t want to hear anything about it… but my children (8,6,5,3 and 1) all know about it and are being taught about this crime against humanity… I really wish we could take these planes down that are spraying… Ive contacted State reps and i get the deer in the headlights… but at this point I’m convinced only the ignorant don’t know about it.

