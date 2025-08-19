Author’s Bleat: Getting hot and bothered over criticism of your generation is a waste of time. As I’ve said many times, taking offense is a choice—usually made to gain leverage over someone else, a form of emotional manipulation, and more often than not, a confession of rhetorical weakness. Nothing here reflects my personal views. This is what can be observed—patterns playing out across the algorithmic ether, filtered through real socio-economic data and a psychological lens. And no, NOT ALL individuals from a given generation fit the accusations made by other generations (in either direction). Demo-ethnographic observations based on reality are not the same as “Muh, generalizing an entire generation!”

The red, white, and bruised generational knives are out again—only now, this fight feels angrier and more public, with greater resentment boiling over from both fronts. Boomers accuse whiny Zoomers and late Millennials of just not hustling enough and not having the work ethic they had. The economically obtuse accusations often begin with, “When I was your age…”

Zoomers and Millennials are tired of it, so they call Boomers greedy, self-satisfied assholes who are beneficiaries of a once-in-a-lifetime economic jackpot, and who made no effort to stop those guilty of destroying economic prosperity—oligarchs and their puppet pols. Zoomer resentment stems from this destruction, which took decades, and they claim that Boomers watched it from the sidelines of comfort and excess.

Zoomers and even most Boomers cannot comprehend that the destruction of the American dream and middle classes was a planned economic demolition. American manufacturing was exported to Asia and Mexico. In violation of the Sherman Anti-Trust Act, monopolies were permitted in every sector, from telecommunications to death “prevention” management, to banking, agriculture, and technology. Millions of foreigners were imported legally and illegally to drive wages down or keep them stagnant.

Zoomers are misguided in blaming Boomers for their current economic struggles. The grifter class of criminal controllers shifted the nation from one of industry and grit and localized communities provisioning food and necessities, to one of deeply centralized financialization by the forces of parasitic speculation. Everything was fueled by grotesque deficit spending that benefited special interests, accumulating a ticking time bomb of debt that would one day be dropped at the feet of future generations.

That “one day” is rapidly approaching.

Zoomer griping is rooted in the observation that as long as Boomer wealth kept rising on paper, they were always content to accept or ignore (take your pick) these transformative, destructive economic shifts that were destined to usher in a long-planned goal of central controllers—the total obliteration of the middle class to create a nation of indebted renters incapable of starting families or living anything close to the lifestyle their grandparent Boomers did.

Both are partly right, but as is often the case in generational spats, both are looking in the wrong direction to ascribe blame. The real theft happened quietly, under every administration, Republican or Democrat. The value of the fiat money was stripped bare by central banking and inflation policy that began in 1913 and was accelerated toward terminal decline in 1971 when the dollar was taken off the gold standard. Without the geographic benefits of World War Two, protected by two vast oceans, the United States never would have been the beneficiary of a massive economic boom, sporting the post-Bretton-Woods global reserve currency.

When Boomers hit the workforce, even during the high-inflation 1970s, wages were so strong that a single income could buy a home, raise two or more children, fund college, take regular vacations, and still put something aside for rainy-day emergencies. They had real purchasing power. Even when the gas lines were long during the oil price shocks, and mortgage rates looked absurdly high on paper, there were always surpluses for new golf clubs and a second jet ski. They may have griped and complained less than their Zoomer accusers, but the numbers overwhelmingly favored them.

Had Zoomers and Millennials come along at a similar time and been the beneficiaries of a stable global reserve currency with real purchasing power during a massive economic boom, would they not have done everything that Boomers did?

Would they not have purchased vacation homes, put money away for their kids’ college, and taken all the benefits that came with the luck of being born at the right time?

Would they have had the balls to lean toward (probably armed) revolt to end the Federal Reserve, rein in government spending, restore sound money, and maybe even the integrity of their Republic from the comfort of their second lakefront homes while watching their kids go to tennis camp and waterski?

Would they have had the intelligence and psychological cunning they claim Boomers lacked to even notice the agenda afoot, to even assess the damage underway, and name the culprits, let alone line them up against a wall?

I don’t think so.

Today’s younger generations will never experience the luxuries of the misguided targets of their wrath. Government spending has driven inflation higher each year, and it never reverses—it compounds. Wages either manage to keep pace for a brief stretch or fall permanently behind the purchasing power of the dollar. In the past decade, they have fallen vastly behind the cost of living. The economic destruction is an intentional multi-front war on the American worker.

The epidemic of TikTok car confessionals about struggling economically, paycheck to paycheck, as debt slaves, is certainly a sign of a robust economy and a healthy society.

Tech corporations import labor through H1B visa programs to keep wages low. Millions of Indians and their extended families have been shuffled inside the great American melting pot chamber pot experiment (destined to explode) to buy up entire neighborhoods across America (go to the Costco in Frisco, TX on a Saturday or Sunday and try to pretend you’re not in Bombay), while young Americans have been foolishly told they must take on crippling debt to secure a prosperous future before ever earning a worthless dollar.

Sure, Indian H1-b’s are nice people, and they’re highly family-oriented, and their kids hustle in school and have ambition, but they’re not Americans. Why aren’t ALL American jobs going to American workers until the unemployment rate reaches 1%?

If there’s a worker shortage crisis, only then should H1-b visas be opened up for Poles, Czechs, Spaniards, Italians, Hungarians, Serbs, and Croats, etc., for the SAME wages as their American counterparts (not 40% less). At the same time, the 1-2% of the American workforce who don’t want to work (perpetual EBT SNAP parasites) or those who want to loaf around playing hacky sack by day and shooting up heroin by night should have their citizenship revoked, be tossed into the back of a C-140 cargo plane like a side of beef, given a parachute, and be pushed out of the rear cargo door somewhere over India.

Oh, if I were King for a day! Perhaps that will be the focus of a future post.

Share

After a decade of making payments on time, many debt slaves aren’t even paying half of the accumulating interest each month.

College degrees have collapsed in market value, and the debt needed to obtain one has not been worth the burden for at least a decade, but society, government, parents, and teachers do not communicate this to 17-year-olds who still believe they must go to college to succeed in life. They end up signing promissory notes on debt that accumulates between $25 and $50 of interest DAILY.

To pay OFF their loans, the terms of which are constantly changing (fixed rate doesn’t mean the same thing for student loans as mortgages), young Americans must earn an additional $750 to $1500 each month to cover INTEREST ALONE. Most will never earn enough to pay this debt off, and the government knows it, and that’s the point.

Millions of young Americans cannot afford the average monthly expenses on an average monthly wage. In 2024, 50% more young Americans between the ages of 25-34 lived with their parents than in 2005. 65% of them cited the same reason for moving back in with their parents: it’s the only way they can save any money at all.

All young people do stupid things, very often rooted in short-term thinking. Is it wise to put papers in front of young people with terms and phrases they don’t comprehend while telling them it will be fine, or worse still, insisting they will lead miserable lives in poverty if they don’t sign them?

These young adults don’t know that this debt can’t be discharged in bankruptcy. Many of their parents don’t even know. They don’t know that even if they make payments they can afford (income-based repayments, or roughly 10% of gross monthly salary) on time for a decade or more, the loan amount will never go down, and in many cases will only increase. They don’t know that the government changes loan repayment programs constantly, and every time they’re put into a new program, their 20-year forgiveness clock can be reset! Seriously.

Example:

Student loan debt forgiveness programs state that after 20 years of making payments on time (a majority of it is interest, often over and above the total principal), whatever remaining balance on the loan after 20 years of punctual payments is forgiven. BUT, what they don’t tell Americans who went into debt ten or fifteen years ago, who have made every monthly payment on time, if they change programs to one that lowers their monthly payment or interest rate or any other terms at all, those 10-15 years of making payments on time are RESET to ZERO YEARS! The 20-year clock starts again at year one! Even Boomers who paid $100 per semester for college (instead of $500 $1000 $5000 $10,000) have to admit that’s completely fucked up! Like almost every other industry in the collapsing Empire tied directly to the well being of citizens, higher indoctrination is just another financial Ponzi scheme.

From the other front, the glib Boomer responses (NOT ALL!), “Don’t sign a loan if you can’t pay it back,” are rooted in ignorance of how this debt functions. Rates can be changed at the whim of the loan “servicers,” and the majority of income-based repayment plans do not cover principal, or if they do, it’s barely enough to make a dent in the balance, so the outstanding balance always goes up. Imagine buying a home with a mortgage balance that always went up. Banks would never create such loans, nor would they approve any borrowers who couldn’t even cover all interest. Nobody would ever buy a home. So why are “millions” of young people buying college degrees on a scam usury “credit” basis backstopped by the criminal cartel known as the Federal Government?

Even when homeowners pay off a mortgage in the Empire, they still don’t own the home—the county does. Missed property tax payments for one year will result in foreclosure warning letters and, soon enough, a foreclosure listing—the county will claim the property to cover thousands in unpaid property taxes.

Inflation, taxes, and debt are just the appetizers in this tale of economic warfare by the central planners against citizens of all generations. The worst of present traps has yet to fully materialize, but it lurks on the two-year horizon as a dark storm greatest depression: AI will make half of today’s white-collar jobs vanish. Signs are there that it’s already underway.

The H1b Indian + AI jobocalypse is only just getting started, at a point in time when Americans of all generations are struggling financially. What Zoomers fail to grasp about Boomers is that many of them, on fixed incomes like pensions and social security, are suffering as much as any other generation with the cost-of-living crisis in America, which again, is a bipartisan, intentionally caused crisis. It doesn’t matter who is president or which party has power. Both parties are highly dedicated and committed to financially screwing over the American people as often as they can.

CARES Act (2020) – $2.2 trillion

American Rescue Plan (2021) – $1.9 trillion

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (2021) – $1.2 trillion

Inflation Reduction Act (2022) – $891 billion (~0.9 trillion)

One Big Beautiful Bill (2025) – $4.5 trillion

But the struggle for young people entering the workforce is particularly devastating. Entry-level salaries for new graduates now buy 91% less in gold-based purchasing power than they did for Boomers at the same age, who also didn’t have to assume crippling levels of student loan debt to get credentialed, whether for basket weaving or nuclear physics.

And yet, instead of comparing notes and finding common cause, the two generations spend a destructive amount of time reverting to their mockingbird media and Rockefeller schoolhouse programming.

Boomers are scorched on TikTok for their golf course smugness and overinflated portfolios fattened on the very inflation that makes it impossible for a young couple with a child to buy a starter home.

Zoomers are mocked in turn for their goldfish attention spans, narcissism, and their supposed inability to “just work harder,” while posting endless Xvetching car confessionals where they publicly emote to strangers about their struggles.

The whole exchange is a gift to the people who engineered the conditions in the first place.

There’s a reason they don’t teach rudimentary economics, principles of finance, or the history of money at any level of schooling.

In 1970:

Federal hourly minimum wage = $1.60

Gold = $35 an ounce

$1.60 ÷ $35 = 0.0457 oz of gold earned per hour.

If you earned that same amount of gold per hour today, with gold at $3,340 an oz, it would be:

0.0457 oz × $3,340 = $153.00/hr (it was four dollars higher when this graph was made)

In today’s dollars, the purchasing power of the federal minimum wage in 1970, priced in gold, was $153 per hour or $318,000 per year. That’s how much teenage lifeguards or ice cream truck drivers should make on their summer jobs today, to match the gold value of a dollar in 1970.

All of this seems crazy to the indoctrinated eye that has no concept of the psychology of money, or has been reared to believe whatever an arbitrary and capricious gang of thugs with tanks and missiles prints on cotton sheets has actual real-world value because those tanks and missiles say it does (and IRS agents with guns), despite meeting almost zero attributes regarding what constitutes economic value.

Gold does meet most factors of real value, from scarcity to durability, from universal recognition to the fact that it cannot be conjured into existence by decree. It has to be mined, refined, and transported. It cannot be printed by keystroke or multiplied at will in a central bank balance sheet. Bitcoin does have scarcity and energy value behind it, plus a ledger, but it’s also the perfect police state surveillance tool. Almost all digital money is except for some privacy coins, but it’s hard to tell which of the few of those that remain are truly encrypted.

Human beings figured out the value of gold a long time ago. Archeological evidence shows gold worked into ritual objects as far back as 5000 BC in Mesopotamia and Egypt. By 3000 BC, it was being cast into early forms of bullion. By 600 BC, the first true gold coins that circulated as money were stamped in present-day Turkey. From the ancient Persians, Greeks, and Romans, through the medieval kingdoms and empires, right up to the modern gold standard, gold served as the ultimate check against the arbitrary whims of capricious rulers and bankers.

I posted this a few months ago for the flock, but it’s worth reiterating here for anyone who reads this post. These are what salaries should look like today if they had the same purchasing power as salaries in 1973 (two years after they abandoned the gold standard), based on a real asset like gold, if the value of the dollar wasn’t flushed down the toilet with endless money printing and deficit spending.

And yes, Congressional representatives should be paid $1.44 million, so long as all private money is taken out of politics, AND they are banned from front-running stocks, AND they cannot speak with anyone representing foreign governments, hold dual citizenship (ever), or have been born in a foreign country. It would be cheaper and less destructive to have fixed, federally funded elections (based on polling and per capita districts) and pay them an excellent salary than to encourage their avarice and corruption through bribery and blackmail.

Imagine a nation NOT run by paedophiles blackmailed by Israel?

It’s easy if you try.

Share

Last week, I reposted a paraphrased (taken from different podcast appearances) quote from Comedian Tim Dillon that I had used in an economics/housing post from last year.

He made some social observations rooted in uncomfortable truths:

Boomers are not downsizing like past generations. The collapse of the dollar, artificially inflating the value of their homes, has come to define them. A crazy number of empty nest Boomers have upsized to LARGER homes or done cash-out refinances to buy speculative Airbnb homes. Boomers love to tell others that they bought their house 50 years ago for $15k and brag about how it’s now “worth” $2 million, not realizing its the U.S. dollar that is worth dogshit. His punchline was that Boomers are so married to their McMansions that they will never sell or leave their homes to their kids, and will instead have themselves entombed beneath them just like the Egyptian Pharaohs.

The note I posted garnered the wrath of offended Boomers, as if they were my views, and who either didn’t see that it was hyperbole and farce connected to a pretty funny AI video rooted in comedic exaggeration, or they just needed to personalize the generational and become offended at the first whiff of criticism of their generation. All of which is ironic because they often call Millennials and Zoomers snowflakes and whiners.

But is any of this comedic hyperbole rooted in truth?

Over the past 18 months, the real estate market has finally cooled from the absurd 2021–22 bubble, when 3% interest rates turned even the most basic (or even most grotesque shitbox) homes into lottery tickets.

But did this correction bring anything close to real price discovery, which is supposed to be a healthy self-correcting market mechanism?

Some markets have corrected slightly downwards by single digits, but the short answer is no.

Sellers who didn’t get their dream offers—often 20–50% above even Zillow’s already inflated estimates—simply pulled their listings. Millions of Boomers (yes, and Gen Xers) chose to sit on their homes rather than sell to younger buyers at what the market would actually bear.

Is that rational self-interest, or simple greed? Gordon Gecko or your run of the mill libertarian would ask: What’s the difference?

The simple reply of the devoted nationalist to that question would be: What kind of nation do you want to call home?

And those that did sell over the past 18 months during a frozen or correcting market?

It wasn’t to Millennials or Zoomers trying to start families. It was often to equity behemoths tasked with turning the nation into a dystopian hellscape of renters who will never create generational wealth. Blackstone and its subsidiaries alone have gobbled up more than 350,000 residential homes. BlackRock, Vanguard, and their buddies now control trillions in residential and multifamily property.

Young people are bidding against the newly appointed head of the World Economic Forum: Blackrock CEO Larry Fink. (Annnd yes he and everyone in his entire organization are. Thanks for noticing.)

They don’t even pretend to hide anything anymore.

And hovering alongside those corporate whales are the foreign cash buyers.

Between April 2024 and March 2025, foreign nationals scooped up $56 billion worth of U.S. homes—nearly 80,000 properties—about 2% of all sales. A small percentage in aggregate, but in certain zip codes, that 2% might as well be 50%—especially in California or Washington. Try outbidding a cash buyer from overseas when you’re a young family carrying student loan debt and begging a local bank for an FHA mortgage.

The Chinese lead the pack. In just the past year, they poured $13.7 billion into U.S. residential real estate—an 83% jump from the year before. That’s nearly 15% of all foreign purchases. At their peak, around 2017–2018, Chinese buyers accounted for 1.5% of all U.S. home sales, which sounds small until you realize how concentrated those purchases were: Seattle, San Francisco, Orange County, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and New York. Entire neighborhoods transformed by investors parking capital out of the prying eyes of the CCP.

With the CCP cracking down on private wealth at home, U.S. property is a safe haven to store money. In 2014, 85% of EB-5 investor visas went to Chinese citizens, a direct pipeline linking “investment” in American homes to permanent residency for those rich enough to buy it.

The total foreign share of U.S. housing sales is under 2%, but why is it even above .0000000000000000000001%? Legally, it should be a solid zero!

For first-time homebuyers, every one of those tens of thousands of properties priced out of reach is a dagger to their future dreams. The bidding war is now between a couple of young families, a Wall Street REIT, and a millionaire or billionaire halfway across the globe who doesn’t even intend to live there and who is not even a citizen.

So the Zoomer complaints here aren’t baseless whining. They’re grounded in hard economics. The playing field has been tilted, deliberately, by policy that allows corporate landlords and foreigners to strip-mine neighborhoods for cash flow or cash parking.

But once again, the questions no one wants to ask: if Zoomers were born into the Boomer moment—one income strong enough to buy a house, raise four kids, take vacations, and sock away savings—would they have acted any differently?

Would they have rushed to sell their homes to first-time buyers so the next generation could get a fair deal? Or would they, too, have held out for the highest bidder and shrugged when the bidder turned out to be Blackstone, Blackrock, or Won Long Fuk Capital Ltd., from Shanghai?

Zoomers have turned to Gloom and Doomers with no hope of ever accessing economic independence or middle-class affluence, as their Boomer counterparts enjoyed, even if their angst and derision are misguided.

Millennials and Zoomers love to mock Boomers for believing whatever their televisions told them (for decades), for swallowing every line fed to them by the government, corporate media, and their local six o’clock news anchor.

In retrospect, it seems absurd—and the whiny vocal Zoomer expresses that absurdity, “So, um, like, how could anyone have been so gullible and stuff?”

But hindsight makes prophets of us all. Once you’ve had the benefit of declassified MK-Ultra and Operation Mockingbird files, once you understand the mechanics of propaganda, it’s history rooted in psychological operations and social engineering the herd toward a one world government of eating bugs and owning nothing, it’s easy to scoff at those who lived through it unaware.

The truth is different when you were there. Coming of age in the 1980s, we had no internet. It’s was actually a great time to be alive as part of the gloriously oblivious ignoramus classes. The border wasn’t completely wide open yet. Social cohesion was still a thing. Americans weren’t yet “jaded.” That would quickly change with Gen X, who needed to fabricate their own “struggles,” but overall, American ignorance was bliss.

There were no substack rabbit holes, no Telegram channels, no endless forum archives connecting dots across history, no parents taking their kids to have their titties or cocks chopped off. If you were suspicious about what your government and corporations were up to, you were on your own, piecing together evidence from obscure books that would soon be out of print or rumors that couldn’t be verified.

When three major networks controlled the narrative, and every newspaper printed the same wire copy, what were you supposed to do? Everyone you trusted told you it was the truth. And if you questioned it out loud, you were “crazy,” “paranoid,” or “un-American.” I suppose that made normies of 99% of the country, but that normie figure still isn’t even down to 95% despite access to all the wonderful information furnished by technological “progress.”

So yes, Boomers believed Walter Cronkite, Peter Jennings, and that asshat Dan Rather. They trusted the smiling politician on their TV. They obeyed because there was no competing signal strong enough to challenge the broadcast. And for those who dared? They were faced with the same fate as those of us who question everything today…. they were ridiculed into silence.

And besides, the joke’s on the kids now.

All the old mind control tricks are back, recycled for the digital age in the Matrix of Algorithmic Kabuki. Instead of one television set in the living room, they run in infinite streams on phones and tablets.

Zoomers scroll through psyops on TikTok and YouTube just as dutifully as Boomers once sat down for the evening news. Andrew Tate, Candace Owens, Alex Jones—all perfectly engineered ops, boosted by algorithms, fed to different slices of the “dissident right” herd.

Whether you think you’re on Team Candace and Tucker or Team Fuentes, Team [insert homosexual two-spirit Marxist influencer here], or Team [insert lesbian green socialist influencer here], the whole thing is as fake and gay as Dan Rather’s concern for whatever his producer from Langley told him to be concerned about all those evenings in the 1980s.

The psyops are arranged in neat pens, and the Zoomer herds are obliviously lined up at the slop troughs no different than their Boomer counterparts in front of their color Hitachis, getting ready to dig a fork into a freshly nuked TV Dinner fifty years ago.

Those in power depend on only one thing to maintain their status:

The hordes of debt slaves beneath them must never notice that they are responsible for 90% of the economic and social problems they face day in and day out, preventing them from uniting against their schemes.

To achieve this, deception is paramount.

They must never stop engineering the misdirection of society away from them through distraction and division.

The distractions they manifest may only last hours now before they wear off.

Divisions they create can last lifetimes.

If Boomers and Zoomers ever stopped mocking each other long enough to recognize the con, if every generation set aside the kayfabe politics of Democrats versus Republicans and realized they were all marks in the same carnival game, the ruling class would soil their imported vicuña wool suits.

If the good people of the Red, White, and Bruised Empire become even half as sentient, literate, daring, and purposeful as their former Republic’s founders, then those who rig these social schemes for their benefit are in trouble.

The founders! Men who didn’t have access to unlimited toys like a Daniel Defense MK18 tricked out with an ACOG 4x32 scope, Surefire suppressor, infrared laser, and a thirty-round mag stacked with 60-grain hollow-point armor-piercers but instead had quills, powder, and guts—and still changed the world.

If that kind of “look who is fucking us over” blood and guts spirit of revolutionary unity comes back, go long on gold-lined Huggies. Because the 1% (who never want you to notice they are the source of all the problems in the world for the 99%) will be shitting themselves.

More here:

I just want to stay in the sun where I find,

I know it’s hard sometimes,

Pieces of peace in the sun’s peace of mind,

I know it’s hard sometimes

Yeah I think about the end just way too much,

But it’s fun to fantasize,

On my enemies I wouldn't wish who I was,

But it’s fun to fantasize.

I’m falling

so I’m taking my time on my ride,

I’m falling

so I’m taking my time on my ride,

I’ve been thinking too much

Help me

Dear Empire Zoomers: Just say “No!” to the upcoming Ocasio-Mamdani Mao-esque struggle sessions against Boomers

Fixed Income Pensioner Discount (honor system)

Pensioner Rate

Student Discount (valid .edu email)

Student Rate

Thank you for sharing

Share

The Good Citizen is now on Ko-Fi. Support more works like this with one-time or monthly donations.

Donate

BTC: bc1qchkg507t0qtg27fuccgmrfnau9s3nk4kvgkwk0

LTC: LgQVM7su3dXPCpHLMsARzvVXmky1PMeDwY

XLM: GDC347O6EWCMP7N5ISSXYEL54Z7PNQZYNBQ7RVMJMFMAVT6HUNSVIP64

DASH: XtxYWFuUKPbz6eQbpQNP8As6Uxm968R9nu