The Good Citizen

Not every young person is lazy and without a work ethic.

Conversely, not every Boomer had this idyllic existence of "high wages and easy living."

I know lots of end of the Boomer generation who struggled, and who continue to struggle. Some got a house because they inherited it from their parents. Some worked hard, but never got ahead because of their particular industry, the state they were in or even their gender. Some were self-employed, and watched their savings drain away because of medical expenses. Not ALL Boomers believed the narrative; they spoke about it in trusted company, but they were and are not a collectivist Borg that agreed on everything.

All Boomers are not critical of the younger generation, and blame their lack of success and problems on their individual efforts. Many see the hard-working young people, and hate that they may never afford to have a house and a traditional family.

All those in the younger generations should remember that the Boomers etc did not vote for offshoring manufacturing, bringing in illegals, selling houses/land to the Chinese, or any of the other destructive policies that have been foisted on us by "Our Betters."

IMHO, all Americans should blame the politicians who have ruined this country, not the citizens who have to live with the consequences.

Quite a dissertation there Mr. GC--well worth a graduate degree in some thing or other. Guilty of being a boomer--just the happenstance of my birth. Can't do much about that, although I have tried for most of my life to not let that get in the way. Also have fathered (as far as I know) four children--One early gen X, one late gen X and two millennials. All have college degrees, and as far as I know none are currently carrying any student debt. As for me that 3rd marriage during the early 80's was my debt crisis, and I bit the bullet, and while it took a few years came out of it debt free and much wiser. Pay those credit card balances in full every month, drive a 20 year old car and a 16 year old truck, live in a three room cabin (about 500 sq. feet) but have plenty of room outside in which to roam as I please. Probably spend more of my smallish fixed income on feed for all the critters than I do on myself every month. In other words, I learned early enough in my life to avoid getting caught up in that credit trap, and thank god for that. Even though I possess a degree (geology), a two year interruption between graduation and the job market sort of soured me on "real jobs" so when the government said thanks for your service sucker, I found that honest toil in the building trades (masonry) suited me better than any suit and tie job ever would, and after a couple of years learning the trade, I also figured out self employment was the only acceptable route for me, even though I then had a real Ahole for a boss. Now at almost 80, I am at peace with myself and the world around me, and as far as I am concerned, that is what success is all about. Those zoomer grand kids will need to find there own way, but I'm here if they have any questions about this great game we all play. So far, the boys claim that they are no country boys, but then this kid out of Philadelphia row houses has managed to build a life in rural Texas, so anything is possible. Could carry on and on, but actually I need to head out and feed the critters, so that's all from me today folks,

