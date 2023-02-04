The Good Citizen

The Good Citizen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teresa's avatar
Teresa
Feb 4, 2023

My completely natural teenage daughter looks at the other teenage girls around her and wonders how she can ever compete. I tell her not to worry, that boys prefer girls who look natural. But what do I know? I've been out of the dating game for decades. I can only hope there's a big enough pool of intelligent, thoughtful (and yes, un-poisoned) guys out there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by 𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉 and others
HUMDEEDEE's avatar
HUMDEEDEE
Feb 4, 2023

The bloom of youth forgives a lot of ill-considered faddish extremes. How many of these "enhanced" humans, once aging out of youthfulness will look at themselves in the mirror and see the sad clown they've become, have any number of surgeries to correct the mutilation, and finally book a ticket to the nearest location that allows medically assisted suicide?

Those garish balloon lips remind me of the candy wax lips, a shiny cherry red color, made by the American Candy Company in the early 1900's, though now they are made by the company that makes Tootsie Rolls.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 T. Goode Charley LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture