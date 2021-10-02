Who is The Good Citizen?
Updated: 2025
UPDATED: 2025
My pledge to you going forward, Good Citizens, is simple: If I use AI for any reason at all, including (maths), statistics, or stylistic reasons to the point where the machine’s text appears AT ALL (even one character!) I will disclose it at the top of the post. Otherwise, everything you read here from now until death do us part will be 100% by my hands—a human being and not a machine, as opposed to 99.7% before this pledge.
Humans.
Honesty.
Authenticity.
My pledge.
Love,
Good Citizen
https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/technomachos-ex-machina
(2021) The Good Citizen
Anonymous for now
ATM in Academia - Politics, Communication and Digital Technology
Devout skeptic
Reluctant cynic
Believer in Objective Truth and Reality
Sniffer of Lies and Propaganda
Eager to admit when Wrong
Not corrupted by Government, Corporations or The Science™
Science is never settled
Ideologies and Orthodoxies are not Science
Mass Hysteria and Psychosis are Upon Us
Escaping Echo Chambers takes Courage
Media Literacy matters and takes effort
The Good Citizen’s Rules
Never believe anything the corporate media tells you
Never believe Google Search, FB search, YT search or any content officially promoted by any social media monopoly
Never believe anything your government tells you (The George Carlin Rule)
Assume everyone giving you information is a corrupt liar until proven otherwise
Never trust any person or organization that uses emotional language to manipulate you, words like peace, health, security, sustainability and equality. They are often used by NGOs, oligarch-funded groups and other nefarious actors with words ‘World’, ‘Club’, ‘Rome’, ‘Global’, ‘Gates’, ‘Rockerfeller’, in their title and often disguised as ‘Foundations’, ‘Forums’ or ‘Alliances’ and their lies and propaganda are pushed mercilessly by their communications divisions - see number 1 above.