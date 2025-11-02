Lil’ Marco Rubio’s war for Orange Juice and his masters.

War pigs are playing the “War on Terror” slash “War on Drugs” slash “Moar Liberal Democracy” cards from the empire regime deck to establish the next boogie man for globohomo which is now slated to be…(checks “alternative media” sphere including Alejandro Yones and Nicholas Fuentes, plus politicians’ social feeds from all parties, plus corporate media who all align in perfect symmetry again, wowie, what a coincidence)…Venezuela!

Pronounced: Maria Corina Mach-a-do wants regime change in Venez-welllla!

Maria Corina Mach-a-do would like an en-chil-ada!

Who had that on their MAGA ‘peace President’ bingo cards during last year’s selection theater complete with assassination cosplay?

Hmmm, where have we heard all this WAR IS PEACE rhetoric before? Where have we seen people shut down their critical thinking processes and embrace a herd mentality, to repeat retarded mantras implanted in their brains from their programming black mirrors?

I can’t quite recall because my hippo-camp-usss and neo-cor-tex have been compromised by something in my environment, though which aspects of my environment I can’t quite recall. All I can remember is that I can’t quite remember much at all, and it prevents me from remembering important events thoroughout my life so that each new event appears as if it is something that has never occured before, though part of me wants to reject… ah hell, fuck it, let’s get em’ over there so we don’t have to fight em’ here!

Venezuela has long been a threat to West Israel, from their failed invasions of Texas and California in the late 1990s to their collusion with the CIA Mexican cartels to traffic humans, and drugs like cocaine, weed, methamphetamine, and now fentanyl across the border.

Cancel Venezuela everyone, it’s now Nigeria! Places everyone! Rolling cameras A and B! Places everyone! We’re going with Nigeria now! Hold places, and…

Troops, man your stations, Nigeria is killing Christians, and it’s common knowledge that the Viceroy of West Israel is concerned about the deaths of Christians everywhere!

Inner monologue: Russia establishes a military base in Nigeria, and trade agreements with Venezuela, and less than six months into the Viceroy of West Israel’s second term, and he’s starting proxy wars with Russia? Or is it a BRICS thing with both? Or maybe it’s oil…Venezuela has the most oil reserves in the world, and Nigeria the second most in Africa…hmmm. Nah, it’s Christians, and Democracy projects and bad drug lords for sure.

Whoa! Hold up now. One regime change proxy war at a time!

Cut!

And take five everyone, producer Goldberg wants to go with Venezuela first. One regime change film at a time.

There are already dozens of ongoing regime change operations, and adding two more to the docket so suddenly, well, I just don’t have the cerebral capacity to tackle them at once, since surely they’re completely unrelated to the operational management plans of the colonial empire of West Israel, so let’s stick to Boab Cos-tas wants regime change in Venez-wellla!

Everyone knows that Venez-wellla has been a grave threat to world peace and prosperity for three decades now. It’s high time some real leaders go and do something about it, so the world doesn’t have to live in fear of Venezuela’s constant saber-rattling. Terror attacks on the homelands, and drug boats killing good ‘mericans and terror ties to Hezbollah, and it would be good for the Venezuelan people if they just embraced Democracy like the United States and...

Ahh, hell, I don’t know if I can deadpan this one, Good Citizens, maybe there’s a Fox News Boomercon out there who can help me better understand all the madness behind the global regime change meddling for democracy and drug wars and terror, and making war to make peace methodology?

We gotta get them there drug boats, Good Citizen. Stop tryin’ this sarcastic black pillin’ crap when the military goes after them narcos. I’m all for them rainin’ down hellfire missiles on these terrorists who keep bringin’ in that deadly fentaneel stuff to kill our boys. This is what I voted for, damnit.

Okay then, it’s about the drugs. Got it.

Good, drugs!

What else we got?

Jeruzlum!

There’s no arguing with No Bell Peace winners, I suppose. The integrity of the madness behind the methodology for recipients of that award has never been in question, and we cannot start to doubt somehow they’d get it wrong this year with the Venezuelan patriot and the newly selected replacement for the tyrannical communist drug lord dictator Maduro.

Say her name! Maria Corina Machado. Mach-a-do!

I’m sorry, is it Mach-a-do? Or Macha-do?

Maybe her economics advisor is An-tonio Men-do-za!

Is it Mendo-tha? or Men-doza?

Would you like some Enchil-a-daaas or a Burrrrrito?

An-ton-io Men-do-za would like an enchiii-ladaa!

Whoa, wait a minute, what happened to Waaaann Gwhyyy-do!?

He was here just a minute ago when the UK stole lawfully kept $1.8 billion in Venezuela’s gold and decided Waaann Gwhyyy-do should have it instead.

Don’t question the narrative, Good Citizens, these things happen. The gold can just as easily be transferred to Maria Corina Mach-aaaa-do when she takes power for the liberal democratic order!

Venezuelans must have gay marriage!

The New York Times has her back, and when has the New York Times been wrong about anything?

Exactly!

Asked whether Viceroy Trump’s interest in Venezuela stems from his claims about Venezuelan meddling in the 2020 election, Maria Corina Maaa-cha-do claims: “I have no doubt Maduro’s network has rigged elections in many countries, including the U.S.”

Well, case closed then. Maduro’s tentacles spread everywhere.

Drugs. Embassies to Jeruzlum. No Bell prize winners. Election meddling.

From the mouth of the No Bell winner herself. Maduro was behind the Biden steal so Trump wouldn’t be elected for a second term and go after the madman communist druglord terrorist dictator who refuses the blessings of liberal democracy and enchiladas and whom Trump went after nonstop during his first term.

What other burrritos does No Bell winner Maria Corina Ma-cha-do have for us to consume?

Didn’t you hear her? She said DRUG CARTEL!

Venezuela is notorious for creating cartel kingpins like the Ochoa Brothers, Carlos Leider, and Pablo Escobar, whom we’ve all seen in famous films like Blow, Cocaine Cowboys, and the hit Netflix series Narcos: Venezuela, and its glorious sequel Narcos: Caracas Rising.

For decades, the Fox reality show Cops revealed the level of rot and infiltration these Venezuelan cartels have made within West Israeli borders, with the vast majority of gangsters, thugs, and Sicarios (assassins) being from Venezuela.

All the colloquial drug terms are rooted in this Narco nation, from Venezuelan Booger Sugar to Chavez Jumping Powder, to Maduranyl, we’ve all known that throughout our lives, everything Venezuela exports is meant to destroy the lives of West Israelis and hurt West Israeli corporate interests, which is why this nation needs a good dose of liberal Democracy!

It is about Democracy, isn’t it No Bell Peace prize winner Maria Corina Mach-ado, who cares deeply about the Venezuelan people from her Penthouse in Mee-am-ee where she eats ench-il-adas con carne!?

Well, so what? The world runs on oil. And what’s wrong with privatizing a nation’s resources that will help make companies in West Israel a lot of money?

Are you against making money you damn communist!?

Drugs. Embassies to Jeruzlum. No Bell prize winners. Election meddling. Oil privatization. Money for companies in West Israel that will “make a lot of good people very rich.”

What else we got?

Boom!

I knew it!

Islamic terror in Venez-wella! Checkmate, commie pacifists!

Islamists did 9/11 and are partners with Venez-wella!

Hez-bol-lah or Hez-boll-ah?

Did the Atlantic Council connect Hezbollah-Iran AND Maduro in 2020 when the world was locked down and sick from a virus that was spreading everywhere? Did they stream a conference on YouTube five years ago about this subject that fewer than two thousand people have viewed?

That means we have indisputable proof, along with Lindsay Graham’s claims, that the terrorist group in Lebanon that has been threatening our greatest ally for decades is aligning with…Venez-wellla!

This cannot stand. Regime change now!

Try and stomach the traitor Tucker Carlson mocking the Atlantic Council’s perfect intelligence experts on this subject and a sitting West Israeli Senator in regards to Venez-wella’s dangerous connections to Hez-Boll-ah who do not eat enchil-a-das!

If that’s not enough to convince you of regime change, then these antiseptic dog whistles from el dictator himself should be enough, assuming you’re a real patriot.

Whoa, hold fast, patriots, a fifty-first state?

Forget Greenland and Canada, we can worry about taking those after we take Venez-wella and celebrate by eating enchil-a-das!

Drugs. Embassies to Jeruzlum. No Bell prize winners. Election meddling. Oil privatization. Money for companies in West Israel that will “make a lot of good people very rich,” Hezz-boll-ah terrorist connections, Anti-Septic dog whistles from el dictator…what more evidence do you need that regime change in Venez-wella is necessary?

Do you need your favorite alternative media inflooooncer to tell you what’s right?

Boom!

No problemo.

Here’s Alejandro Yones, and Nicho-las Fuent-ez telling it like it is!

All the stars align.

The corporate media, the Atlantic Council, politicians, City of London courts, No Bell Prize winners, and alternative inflooooencers are all on the same page.

The evidence is overwhelming.

Get on board with 5D chess against communist, terrorist, oil-hoarding, drug cartel, anti-septic countries, or the get the hell out of the way!

We’re moving that Venezuelan embassy to Jeruzlum with, or without you pacifist communist drug cartel supporters!

Older people used to get something for their propaganda. That was the deal.



Younger people get nothing. ‘I can’t own a house. I can barely have a job. I have to go into the gig economy, I get to deliver burrrritos, and I have to listen to this bullshit and I have to pretend this is all real’?

Get out the way peaceniks!

