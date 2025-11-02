The Good Citizen

Stefano
But wait, there's more!

You forgot Mad-u-roh is Put-(it)-in's third cousin, dad's step brother's uncle side. Says con-stipi-tripple-rated-acey Cheney from the grave. I heard it on the grapevine, don't hate the messenger.

The Mad-u-roh Hex-bo-la-la connection, what was Gaduffy thinking?

I'm honestly speechless at the total mendacity of this Venicezuelanigeriano 5D game of Christmas Christian Checkers (CCC).

Great write-up!

Proberta
When I was growing up Americans lived in daily constant fear of the Russians, the godless Communists whose sole objective was to kill all Americans and destroy the United States. We were so bombarded with continual fear of Communists that American children trained for the imminent Russian attack. “Duck and cover.”

When Americans were completely convinced that if we did not attack a country the size of Rhode Island, we would wake up to Communist soldiers on our doorsteps raping our women and killing our children, we went to war in Viet Nam, because America HAD to “STOP THE SPREAD OF COMMUNISM”.

Years later we would find out that the real reason we went to war in Viet Nam was because unfortunately for those Vietnamese people, Viet Nam had the largest poppy fields in the world. And those poppy fields were cutting into the Evil’s South American drug industry.

Do you know which country has the largest poppy fields in the world now?

Afghanistan.

So I suspect that those Venezuelan drug lords are trying to kick the Evil out of the South American drug/oil industry, and the Evil are going to use their private military attack dogs, the U.S., to do some much needed regime-changing and Venezuelan land-grabbing.

And sadly, the American taxpayers will be paying for it.

