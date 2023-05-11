The Mennonites and Amish, have long histories of creating their own successful parallel communities within nations, yet outside governments. This is why I have so little patience with those militaristic types who believe we’re hopelessly and permanently locked in these dying and decaying systems and structures and that there’s no way out. There certainly is. There always is. It’s not always easy but it’s possible and it’s quite simple. — Asha Logos

There are two kinds of slaves in this world.

The slave who sees his chains, and the slave who doesn’t.

Which kind of slave will ever have the chance to cease being a slave?

Different Paths To Thralldom

The journey toward having one’s mind captured by those intent on deception and confusion can vary greatly. There are official paths to thralldom and less recognized and less discussed alternative paths to thralldom.

Those who seek an escape from propaganda and mind control coming from one direction, in most cases the sources of the corporate state’s ‘official’ information outlets that serve only the global technocratic order, often turn to the next available popular alternatives. These alternatives often have as much or more reach than the official sources.

Recent revelations of the censorship industrial complex and its web of public-private manipulators confirm what most of us have suspected for a decade or longer regarding the merger of big tech with the security state to control perceptions and manage narratives.

But it would be incredibly naive to assume that these next available alternatives, the largest non-corporate platforms haven’t also been infiltrated by the same curators and controllers of the official narrative.

Once any alternative media outlet reaches a point of exponential growth, even if not aligned with the ideological left, or neoliberal fascism that controls all Western governments, it is still at the mercy of corporate funding for survival. The Blaze, Daily Wire, Outkick, Rumble, or any outlet or platform dependent on sponsors and advertisers must adhere to a prescribed spectrum of acceptable discussions without veering off course.

If the outlet is trading on the Nasdaq or has a board of directors plus top shareholders, it’s only a matter of time before moderation becomes necessary. Infiltrating these new “alternative” platforms, companies, and outlets wouldn’t be difficult for the intel community and government agencies tasked with steering or controlling alternative views.

It will always be up to the individual consumer of the information who offers his time and attention to utilize discretion and determine which alternative sources are worthy of both.

While healthy skepticism is necessary to guard one’s mind against nefarious actors, even skeptics are prone to coercion and manipulation by newfound sources of information and guidance. They may not realize in their search for counter-narratives they fall into the same trap from which they just escaped.

The path may appear different, offering alternative and even underground escape from the status quo. In the attempt to follow this path as fast as possible away from those official sources of deception, they often settle for the first thing that meets minimal soothing criteria.

Also recognizes the official sources of propaganda and exposes their lies and hypocrisy

Offers to shepherd the lost sheep toward their own meadow, filled with others who were once lost and share the same curiosity and desire to find some semblance of truth

Their new shepherd is sympathetic, reassuring, knowledgable, and often highly credentialed (maybe even an inventor! or wealthy investor)

They offer textbook solutions and disguise them by simply repackaging others’ ideas and presenting them as their own

They offer fast and easy explanations grounded in academic thinking, backed by certified professionals, and sometimes completely made-up theories not backed by reality

Their new meadow is comforting but functions much like a cult. Sometimes its a reversion to old religions or a revival of past cult-like thinking

Having escaped the prison of the official narratives, they’ve now arrived at a new prison with new orthodoxies, new high priests, and new rituals and language. They often cannot see any of this because they are just relieved to find a new tribe of like-minded sheep who are ‘critical thinkers’ and skeptics capable of sniffing out the official lies. People who are just like them.

One of the more enthralling alternative sources is a group of individuals we might as well call end-time doomers. They often appear as experts in survival and preparation, and many are but they are also grounded deeply in religious fundamentalism.

As with a stock market collapse for permabears, the end times are always just around the corner, any day now. The rapture will follow and Christ will rise again to save humanity. The collapse of civilization is happening every single day, and if you don’t watch their daily YouTube video on exactly how it’s happening you won’t survive to see tomorrow and you and your children will be in a FEMA camp by week’s end.

Everything they talk about in doomer-speak is completely out of your control, yet they want your attention fixated on Russia, China, the border, corruption, bank failures, hot air balloons, mass shootings, politicians, and economic and societal collapse.

How are these people any different than the nightly news?

These alternative doomers often prescribe explanations rooted in numerology, scripture, symbology, and the rituals of centuries-old unseen secret societies and highly visible globalist organizations.

Some of it may be grounded in truth. Some of it may be complete hogwash. Yet they are certain it’s grounded in truth, and they want you to be certain by endorsing their certainty.

They have no time for anyone who questions their dogmas. They will renounce anyone who offers contrary evidence or solutions that offer individuals opportunities to escape the inevitable catastrophes that fuel their money-making influence.

They offer cheap and easy explanations of what is happening in the world, all of it filtered through a lens of catastrophic inevitabilities that communicate only suffering that is hopeless to escape without buying their list of affiliate marketing goods linked in the description of their content.

It’s one thing to always be prepared. It’s another entirely to always be paranoid about being underprepared and to groom millions of others into a web of paranoia.

All of them are certain who is in charge and what to call them.