The Good Citizen

Gwaihir
5d

The key to surviving the landfill economy is to reject almost everything it offers. It takes effort because the excess is crazy. Stick to the basics - real food, well-made clothing and furniture, and simple pleasures. The madness of consumerism feels like living in an insane asylum. I just visited a friend who has been on Ozempic for over a year. She lost 70 pounds (probably mostly muscle) and has the classic concentration camp face. She seemed to be wearing stronger glasses too. I was silently horrified, and she was euphoric.

alison
5d

Substack now an annoying filter each time I want to comment on all of my subscriptions, all of which are paid : I have to check my email for a code before I can comment; I'm suspicious. I have been thinking of pulling out of some. I will be glad to switch to your own platform and cancel the SS. Until then, I'll suffer the annoyance

I enjoy reading each of your essays. I sense your heart in every one, even the snark. All points very well taken. The evidence this time is "Amazing Grace".

