“It’s okay to be big and beautiful!”

The people selling this for decades, as tolerance for sloth, excess, and lack of self-control, are turning to injectable “drugs” to no longer be big and beautiful, and would prefer instead to be skinny and blind. In the history of human sincerity, no group has so profoundly and ironically called bullshit on their own claim.

Beautiful Lies

The proverbial fat lady has sung on the qualitative assessment tolerance propaganda, asserting that big is beautiful.

As with all politically correct social engineering exploits emerging from the hive of the progressive mind, body positivity was never about beauty or self-acceptance—it was about masquerading inclusivity as both, by lowering standards of body mass index to match the increasing rates of society-wide failure to maintain healthy levels.

The jig is up. The game has been exposed. Obesity was not a result of ignorance or depression, or some made-up academic psychological disorder, or a result of hereditary genes, but of environments engineered to overwhelm restraint with the emergence of highly processed, low-nutrient, calorie-dense food that could be funneled directly to the second brain, the stomach, to placate the main brain’s neurotransmitters, which were awaiting their rewards.

The pharmaceutical industry, along with nearly every public and private institution charged with “health care,” not only tolerated this arrangement but partnered with the corporate food system that created it, ensuring that the same pipeline could profit first from metabolic damage and then again from its chemical “cures.”

As is often the case, the latest solution to another engineered problem being proffered to the masses who regularly line up for injections of formaldehyde, thimerosal, graphene, aluminum, and self-assembling nanobot architecture for a human control and surveillance grid is to inject themselves with a new poison (full list of ingredients unknown) that stops these rotund beings from battling the urges of uncontrollable girth expansion.

As soon as an injectable solution to the socially engineered and self-made problem of humans pushing maximum density came along, it was, as we all suspected, no longer beautiful to be obese. Self-made is a delineator here, as humans have agency, though the model of victimhood economics requires that they believe they don’t. To assert that individuals played a role in their own physiological demise negates their victim status. It’s easier to blame “systems” than selves, and the system prefers this arrangement, as only the individual can bypass the traps of any system and help themselves.

Problem: Skyrocketing rates of Overweight or Obese humans

Reaction: Big is beautiful!

Past Solution: None. Big is beautiful, you fat-shaming goblin!

New Solution: Speciation via Homo Ozempus

Before we gorge on the exquisite ironies of the so-called injectable solution, it’s important to understand the unprecedented period currently marking the historical record, smearing it with canola oil engine lubricant and yellow #2, right here, during this very moment in time:

Maslowian Saturation Index = T x M x C

There is no such thing as MSI. At least there was no such thing as MSI.

It didn’t exist until the past month as I ruminated on this concept without injections of Ozempic.

So I invented it to explain the unique conditions that birthed rampant obesity.

Surpluses of time, money, and access to human energy, or calories, have never existed in any civilization to such excesses for all classes of society until this past century.

Here’s the most fascinating aspect of this never-before moment in human history: Not a single biologist, sociologist, behavioral economist, or anthropologist has written a book about what happens to a society enduring ‘hedonic dysregulation’ in the saturation of surpluses of Time, Money, and Calories concurrently (as a unified framework) across a large demographic strata. The results aren’t just mass obesity and the many tertiary effects around pushing maximum density, terrible as they are.

Surpluses of anything create economic imbalances, but an abundance of caloric energy, widely and cheaply available, with the least healthy options economically incentivized, and a rampant populace-wide ignorance of those unhealthy options, with the surplus of time to consume those calories, without the struggle of physical labor to provision it, has turned Maslow’s pyramid of needs into a sphere of bloated slop.

The top of Maslow’s hierarchy, concerned with the psychological and self-actualization, dissipates in a society where the MSI goes vertical, and social customs accommodate compulsive self-destructive habits, including but not limited to consuming more calories than expended, as sedentary mammals under the control of an oligarchic corportacracy profiting from victim economics. Instead of addressing the underlying social problems as empowered individuals, the solution once again introduces a dozen new problems through experimentation, labeling it an injectable cure.

Injectibles like Ozempic are called GLP-1 inhibitors, and doctors are writing millions of prescriptions for people who don’t need them because doctors have been trained by Rockefeller medical schools only to write allopathic prescriptions for all “problems”, real or imagined, and entrained by a litigious society of abundant parasites never to tell patients the truth about their physical proportions, poor lifestyle choices, and how easy it would be for them to improve their health in a matter of weeks with a few simple changes regarding what they shove down their mammoth gullets, and how often to engange in any activities that require expending calories or human energy. Victims seeking experts are easy marks.

If these GLP-1 inhibitors, as the latest solution, have been approved for public consumption by experts with fancy degrees on their office walls and high salaries, appointed by bureaucrats and politicians, corporations they used to work for, doctors are writing, being paid by pharmacutical companies to write millions of prescriptions instead of telling their patients the truth, then what could go wrong?

Achtung!

Hedonic Dysregulation

The concept of humans consuming “three meals a day” is a relatively new phenomenon, and you’d be forgiven for presuming it was invented by advertising executives and behavioral psychologists early in the last century.

For most of human history, hunger was a familiar buddy, even an essential survival condition that sharpened attention and focus. Today, “hunger” triggers emergency binges on Fruit Loops, corn dogs, mac n’ cheese, sliders, jalapeño poppers, or neon-colored gelatinous rubber snacks created in laboratories.

Humans ate after successful hunts or long days toiling in the fields. Seasonal harvests were a point of celebration. Eating meals depended on physical exertion or calories expended, weather conditions, daylight hours, and sometimes on sheer luck. Until the 19th century, long gaps between meals didn’t trigger an emergency dash on horseback to Denny’s to gorge on biscuits and gravy. Satiety after any meal sent a signal to the brain that the metabolic engine was in proper working order.

When societies settled into agriculture and surplus became possible, only two meals per day were common, with dedicated fasting days still part of many cultures and religions. The gradual changes emerged with industrialization, when factory schedules centralized urban labor and demanded predictable refueling windows. Food production adapted to meet those constraints with cheap, shelf-stable calories that could be consumed quickly and repeatedly between work and sleep, and after sleep but before work, or between work and more work.

Overeating carried social consequences as it represented excess detached from physical effort, or worse, one of the seven deadly sins—gluttony. Even during the American Great Depression, food was valued and cherished, and families couldn’t afford to waste anything through overconsumption. For millions, skipping meals was an economic necessity.

Children at the family breakfast bar, circa early 1930s

Mammals have evolved in environments where sustenance arrived through effort, delay, and uncertainty. Despite many global famines (some engineered by Communists) in the 20th century, Homo Sapiens have recently evolved to disregard the labor that was once connected to household, community, and survival, and embrace the hubris that comes with the expectations that an abundance of packaged energy will always be around the corner at the local grocery store.

Once meal timing became detached from exertion and calories expended to provision them, then eating became a habit of familial routine. True hunger lost its regulatory function as stimulation-eating took over, and snacks became a fixture in every pantry or cupboard. By the post-war period, breakfast was promoted as a daily ritual by cereal companies advertising their wholesome treats to a booming middle-class America.

A delicious power breakfast, that’s Cheerios!

Any species that moves from a state of survival to comfort, followed quickly by abundance of time and calories, and engages in excess consumption ends the cycle in a state of sedation. Choice overload, combined with declining acceptance of social regulators like bullying or shaming, creates the conditions where self-regulation collapses, and new social norms emerge that are of benefit to only pharmaceutical companies and other profiteers of the death management industry. People give up on themselves as they witness others around them accept a similar kind of surrender to the excesses of all vices.

This is a kind of Hedonic Dysregulation, a neurological imbalance associated with compulsive disorders. It forms when friction disappears from everyday life, hunger loses its evolutionary purpose, eating becomes an activity divorced from survival and effort, and social norms within heterogeneous cultures that once regulated behavior collapse, setting the stage for every new pathology that follows, including mass obesity.

The comparisons of Ancient Rome to the Divided States of America (New Rome) have been ceaseless for decades now, as they mount in the form of debased currency, expanded empire, disregard for citizens, increased taxes, bread and circuses, importing new slaves (open borders) to cover outrageous spending, decadent ruling classes, selling citizenship for gold (Agent Orange Golden Visa), and so forth. However, one area that is unique to New Rome (apart from being ruled by Judea instead of crushing it, multiple times) is the hedonic excesses have flooded and transformed all classes of society, not just the decadent ruling elites.

New Rome’s maximum density transformation under Maslowian Saturation occurred in the last few decades. In the 1960s, the social constraints on gluttonous behavior were still solidly in place, and the food supply hadn’t been co-opted and poisoned on a mass scale. One American President could see the consequences of sedentary lifestyle changes emerging in the post-war period and sounded the alarm.

We are under-exercised as a nation; we look instead of play, we ride instead of walk. The physical vigor of our citizens is one of America’s most precious resources. Too few of us are physically fit. Obesity and softness are increasing. Physical fitness is the basis for all other forms of excellence. — John F. Kennedy Sports Illustrated: “The Soft American” (1960)

The Anabolic Maslowian

To conceptualize the Maslowian Saturation Index (MSI), I divided modern Western history into seven periods based on labor intensity, time discipline, and surplus availability going back roughly 800 years. This avoids late Roman slavery and most nomadic tribes, and begins roughly with the feudal agrarian period under the emergence of warring Kingdoms, principalities, and hereditary monarchies.

Each period estimates average daily labor hours and discretionary time after subsistence, allowing Time (T) to be modeled alongside Money (M) and Calories (C) as multiplier inputs. The objective is to identify when surpluses compound rather than just relieve scarcity and provision necessity.

1000–1500: Feudal agrarian societies revolved around seasonal labor exceeding twelve hours per day during peak periods, with time consumed almost entirely by survival and obligation. Calories remain scarce, money is limited, and discretionary time is minimal. 1500-1750: Early mercantile and pre-industrial societies introduced wage labor and urban trades, stabilizing income slightly while retaining 10-12 hour workdays and limited rest, with household labor filling the remaining time. 1750-1850: The industrial revolution imposed rigid factory schedules of twelve to fourteen hours per day, widespread child labor, and near-total capture of waking hours by the demands of production. Factories had all the power. Laborers were expendable. Calories increase in consistency, yet physical exhaustion constrains surplus behavior. Sedentary activity beyond sleep is almost unthinkable. 1850-1945: Late industrial and reform eras reduced labor through unionization, child labor laws, compulsory schooling, and the introduction of weekends, producing the first meaningful expansion of free time. 1945-1975: The post-war period standardizes the eight-hour workday, weekends, and paid holidays, pairing rising wages with mass consumption and sharply increasing discretionary time. “Office jobs” fill up urban skyscrapers, as physical labor declines while caloric abundance spreads. 1975-2005: The neoliberal and consumerist era shifts work toward services and office roles, reducing physical effort while extending cognitive and self-ruminating psychological labor (my needs?), with credit expansion accelerating consumption despite stagnant real productivity. Caloric acquisition is now completely divorced from labor for 95% of society. 2005-Present: The digital and late-modern period compresses actual productive labor for many into four to six hours of fake work, padded by remote work, email circulation, meetings to plan future meetings, and administrative and managerial bloat. Time surplus peaks, money becomes abstracted and worthless (inflation is rampant), calories arrive instantly via bicycle delivery immigrants, and MSI rises sharply as all three input multipliers converge.

Social drift is the rate of transformation a society undergoes based on accumulative excesses of time, money, and calories. The rapid rate of change can be attributed to technological advancements creating a more interconnected world, where information travels instantly, but without excesses of time, money, and the available caloric energy to consume digital information, social drift is more gradual.

If we were to model an Obesity Index over these seven periods of history using just available excess calories multiplied by excess time, it would look nearly identical to the MSI chart above. Obesity rates (and overweight BMI) aren’t just extremely elevated in New Rome, they’ve also been increasing steadily in England, Germany, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico, and are still rising at slower rates in other Western and Slavic countries.

Homo Ozempus

GLP-1 receptor agonists are generally defined as “pharmaceutical compounds designed to mimic incretin hormones that regulate insulin secretion, gastric emptying, and satiety or ‘fullness’ signaling.” They were originally developed for type-2 diabetes and later repurposed for weight loss once appetite suppression proved commercially viable. In the Neoliberal period, just before ubiquitous mass-processed foods, this was done with nicotine and coffee, both effective appetite suppressants that weren’t followed by hunger-signaling artificial food binges, which triggered further binges.

These GLP-1 drugs work by slowing gastric emptying and suppressing appetite signals through the gut-brain axis, effectively dampening the enteric nervous system—the so-called “second brain”—that evolved to regulate hunger, satiety, and metabolic feedback through three processes:

Sensation: “I’m full. I ate slowly enough for the digestive signals to give me this message. I know if I eat one more bite of this garbage, my body is going to let me know, and I’ll pay the price later.” Discomfort: “Ahhh, hell, why did I inhale all that pizza and ice cream. My stomach hurts, my sleep is ruined, and my bed comforter has been soiled by methane. I’ll be washing that tomorrow.” Reward: “That fondant au chocolat was worth it because I earned it, and it was just the right amount of taste in a small portion.”

The three could be described behaviorally as self-control, regret for adjustment, and the occasional managed indulgence.

Those who dismiss all three processes, for years on end, can now turn to a drug that dysregulates or bypasses the inherent biological metabolic chemical signaling process that users of the drug either destroyed or ignored, and will further destroy with the drug.

Instead of understanding the mechanisms of satiety and appetite, and resetting them with fasting, they mute the natural process, requiring the primary brain to accept numbness in exchange for obedience. The equivalent for sex addicts of this “solution” would be for men and women to inject their wangs and coochie’s with novocaine at the first urges of wanting to hump something.

The system that produced obesity remains profitable and intact. The individual’s capacity to feel hunger, pleasure, or discomfort is chemically dulled. Pushing maximum density is halted by an injection, without any sacrifice or comprehension of the physiological consequences.

In a society of present shock, where social drift elevates Maslowian saturation, the ends are all that matter. Humans under such conditions, proudly subjugated to victimhood-economics demand to be teleported to the finish line without effort, inducing a whole new level of blindness: they cannot see causes, symptoms, or systems of control.

The products that dominate the market today, semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Hims), are manufactured by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, sold at monthly costs that routinely exceed four figures without insurance, and positioned as long-term, often lifelong interventions.

However, in another corporate welfare handout to his Pharma buddies, Agent Orange recently announced that these drugs will be covered under Medicare and Medicaid for people with elevated BMI figures. To translate this new policy decision into Good Citizen honesty, hard working tax payers will now subsidize hedonic dysregulation of their unemployed neighbors, who cannot stop pushing maximum density with SNAP benefits, and can now buy injectable solutions on TrumpRX.

As with everything, the cost of this latest “solution” isn’t just monetary.

Ask your President if persistent nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, gastroparesis (digestive failure), acid reflux, abdominal pain, dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, loss of lean muscle mass, digestive problems even after discontinuation, and blindness are right for you!

Yes, blindness.

The poetic solution of Homo Ozempus has a verse and metre all its own.

Congratulations, Homo Ozempus, you’re thin again!

If only you could see how great disfigured and zombified you now look.

Perhaps it’s for the best that you’re now blind.

As with all terrible cultural trends, the Homo Ozempus “cure” flowed downstream from celebrity proxies, who use it to increase their chances of being cast in movies or programs about AIDS AZT patients.

In recent years, highly visible (to non Homo Ozempus) figures in Hollywood, fashion, and media have undergone unnatural body transformations within compressed time windows, signaling to the public that a shortcut to good health, becoming a blind zombie, is favored at the highest status levels.

Celebrity bodies as proof-of-concept, anesthetizing skepticism and accelerating adoption, in a late-modern society of Maslowian saturation where most events are hoaxes, psychological operations, or fabrications…what could possibly go wrong?

MAHA to the rescue!

Turning to a government that created MSI’s factors, including victimhood economics, for anything is like a rape victim turning to the rapist for grievance counseling.

S.L.O.P

Subsidized, Legalized, Optimized, Poison

Subsidized : corn, soy, high fructose corn syrup

Legalized : lab made additives banned elsewhere

Optimized : for shelf-life, palatability, addiction

Poison: slow, cumulative, gradually lethal (perfect for GDP)

MSI Stress Tests

There are always outliers to any thesis, and it’s important to identify what makes them so. This is how solutions present themselves—in those examples that defy data and outcomes.

Japan, South Korea, Norway, and Denmark are not filled with miracle humans, with magic metabolisms. They are not protected by genetics, superior willpower, or secret nutritional chef schools. These societies rest deep inside late modernity, with a high surplus of time, money, and caloric availability, yet they diverge sharply from the obesity curve predicted by MSI because they enforce behavioral social norms rather than pharmacologically managing failure after the fact. All the excess is there for indulgence (with fat taxes in Scandinavia on junk food), but any urges encounter resistance at an early age, socially, and continuously, long before it becomes detrimentally habitual.

The means is simple and unfashionable: homogeneity produces trust, trust enables informal enforcement, and informal enforcement shapes behavior. When citizens trust each other, and everyone has a psychological and fiscal stake in the outcome, stabilization occurs despite excess.

In societies like Japan and South Korea, eating habits, portion size, body presentation, and public presentation are subject to constant low-level scrutiny by neighbors, coworkers, employers, family, and society at large. Most East Asian countries are far more technologically advanced than high-MSI Western nations, but all that social drift hasn’t driven up their obesity rates. Culture is powerful. Cultures are self-reinforcing. Homogeneous cultures are often bulletproof.

Deviation is shameful for the Japanese. Shame is a self-correcting mechanism in honor societies. Obesity is treated as an imbalance, or an essential CV builder for sumo wrestlers, but certainly not something to be called ‘beautiful’ by mentally ill hordes of blue-haired morons with tribal nose piercings and preferred pronouns. These cultures do not feed their populations industrial SLOP at scale, and when excess appears, it triggers embarrassment rather than affirmation of failure.

Even homogeneity has an outlier. Not all governments desire to poison their population via the food supply. While France is the furthest nation from being homogeneous, as those evil Nazis predicted in the 1930s, resembling a melange of its former African colonies mixed with whatever remains of the native French people, it is an MSI outlier based on cultural customs around food.

Public school lunches are considered a class, a time of learning how to eat and what to eat. Four-course low-sugar meals are made with fresh, healthy ingredients, as MSI poster goblin Michael Moore found out on a trip to a French primary school in Normandy. This is not an endorsement of Moore, who is more of a selective documentarian when he’s not behaving like a shit-lib buffoon, but having lived in France for three years, I can attest that everything here is factual.

After poisoning a young French girl, reluctant to touch the Coca-Cola that he smuggled into the school, Moore shows the children photos of disgusting American public school S.L.O.P. The educated French children do not recognize it as edible or fit for human consumption.

With a social welfare system, including a public health system, now overloaded by constantly arriving “boat people” as great engineers and scientists, France has no choice but to stave off a deficit spending collapse through a debt crisis by nurturing good eating habits in its subjects. Some might consider this a different form of government control. But who really wants to pay high taxes to subsidize their neighbor’s medical bills from gluttony when they’re already forced to subsidize the welfare lifestyles of constantly arriving boat people?

The most ironic outlier case may be Denmark, home of Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic, where obesity rates remain comparatively restrained despite access to the very injectables now marketed as salvation elsewhere. Social friction persists, preventing MSI from inflating. Culture acts as a self-reinforcing compliance mechanism that is more powerful than any government policy.

Speciation Under Surplus

The new Great Citizen invention metric that will never be peer-reviewed or published in an academic journal on behavioral economics or psychology, the Maslowian Saturation Index, shows that surplus can accelerate social drift, but it does not create collapse unless a society permits it.

Time, money, and calories can rise together without producing obesity, sedation, or drift when cultures maintain friction, create boundaries around food culture, and expectations around self-presentation that do not make excesses a central aspect of consumption.

MSI becomes pathological only when surplus is paired with permissive systems that reward indulgence, subsidize, and profit from its “symptoms” by dissolving rudimentary human ‘social’ behaviors or physiologically destroying natural human regulation. (See all the side effects of Ozempic)

Food systems are engineered for addictive overconsumption, and a society that shrugs at personal failure, or celebrates it, will morph into something bordering on mass speciation. When the fake solution to invented problems makes the blind follow the blind, with the corporate-state celebrating the march of the collective blind off a cliff of despair, we’re witnessing a sub-species of zombified former humans emerging from a dedicated, intentional system, designed for this purpose.

Victims of any system require vision, perception, and self-empowerment to first vacate the premises and take back their destiny. Isolation and empowerment will breed greater skepticism, as the socially engineered scams become unmistakable.

Do I get off my ass and stop shoveling shit down my gullet, or do I become a blind zombie because my doctor has a pen and prescription pad and can teleport me to a modified, highly deranged finish line that I might not be able to see when I get there?

If you can’t see that almost every “problem” of surpluses today in high MSI countries is engineered, government subsidized, corporate-created, and could be solved overnight by common sense, then you don’t need Homo Ozempus.

You’re already blind.

I once was blind, but now I see

