In the 1990s, every Sunday evening, my father and I would gather in front of the family room television for the latest episode of The X-Files. If there was anyone else present not interested in keeping quiet and watching the show, they had to leave the room immediately and not disturb us for the next hour. As the opening credits aired, we’d whistle the theme song together until the final “boom” sound effect revealed those words superimposed against the stormy sky:

These days, when we’re together, we still gather in front of the television to take in a weekly episode of The Why Files, skipping the paid promotions, while exerting the occasional chuckle with the presenter’s sidekick, Hecklefish.

We’ve always shared an interest and common belief that we humans are not alone, and either some advanced species or “higher power” (God, or call it whatever you want) exists around us, or even within us as fingerprints of architecture and design. This force may even exist alongside us within dimensions we are capable of accessing, but simply don’t yet possess the tools of spiritual enlightenment to manifest.

We are rarely satisfied with pre-furnished answers to all the topics these shows cover, from the paranormal, mystical, supernatural, and metaphysical. That’s precisely why they appeal to us, because they only provoke endless theories and deep discussions. The unknown and unknowable phenomena leave a flexibility for interpretation, and we as humans have spent our entire history creating narratives to fill these voids.

Some are satisfactory at best, while others only pile subsequent questions upon previous questions that never cease in prompting further questions. Among the apex of unknowable phenomena rests this profound yet often ignored question that only beckons when one finds themselves severely ill, at the funeral of a sudden coincidence victim, or on the verge of a serious medical procedure:

What happens when we die?

Facing the uncertainty of our expiration date’s arrival, or what appears materialistically as the finality of death, has always been the ultimate unknown. It can unleash persistent anxieties that exacerbate our worst fears. Both always have the potential to haunt us, yet require the same conditions to do so.

Anxiety lives in the future, never the present or past. When our minds are fixated on the future, we are living in the unknowable. Fear rises with the unknown, never with the verifiable or unfalsifiable. Narratives that curate core beliefs about existence and mortality can alleviate psychologically induced physiological symptoms of both.

Quelling fear and anxiety has been the eternal source of billion-dollar industries plied by hucksters and false prophets who claim to have just the remedy in anxiolytics that marry future outcomes to a fervency of present beliefs. Salvation through devotion anchors the effectiveness of this method, which can only be betrayed by one’s lack of conviction in the certainty of each anxiolytic.

The deeper the belief, the harder the neurobiological nutrients keep those dreaded fears and anxieties in a state of containment. Neurology may describe what happens as we fret about death, grieve the loss of a loved one, and may even provide a map of our firing synapses when we die, but it cannot carry the weight of what our final moments mean, assuming we are permitted any forewarning about their arrival.

David Icke’s thought experiment is exactly as the command suggests: “You have ten minutes to live…” Those are the words from a doctor to you. A lifetime to reflect on in under ten minutes. Icke believes our focus is likely to zero in on the absurdity of every silly thing we worried about while living, suddenly being shoved into a big bright spotlight of laughable insignificance. “I can’t believe I wasted two months of my life on the materials that constituted our kitchen countertops at that two-bedroom bungalow in Van Nuys.” To those accessing a higher consciousness in their final moments: “I can’t believe we ever lived in Van Nuys.”

The inevitability of contemplating regrets in our final moments is not what Icke is advocating. Rather, he seeks to compel his listeners to recall this experiment often so they learn to live in the present moment fully, and not fret about every silly thing that won’t amount to a hill of beans in this life, so that when those ten minutes arrive they are capable of meeting them with the purpose and meaning they meet the other ten minute blocks of life they were blessed with before the final one arrives. All of this might be filed under the process of possessing and experiencing human consciousness, our examination of life choices, awareness of time, conceptualization of its bittersweet afflictions, and occasional cruelties.

The ancient Egyptians managed these aspects of human experience thousands of years before anyone started either living life fully or worrying about their final ten minutes. They believed that consciousness continues when the body stops working. Their entire civilization revolved around a sophisticated framework that treated death as the most important examination of one’s life.

For the Egyptians, when death arrived, the deceased faced the weighing of the heart ceremony. The ancient Egyptians believed the heart—called "ib"—housed all consciousness, intelligence, emotion, and moral judgment. While we sophisticated modern humans locate thinking in the brain, Egyptians considered the brain so worthless that they removed it through the nose during mummification and discarded it. The heart, however, received careful preservation because it contained the complete essence of who a person was.

I heart, therefore I am.

ib-id.

During the weighing of the heart ceremony, this consciousness-containing vessel was balanced against Ma'at's feather of cosmic truth and justice. To the Egyptians, the heart accumulated weight throughout life based on moral choices. Acts of selfishness, deception, and cruelty made consciousness heavier, while compassion, honesty, and service to others refined it into lightness. It was the inverse of the language we use today, where grief and mourning are conveyed through compassion with metaphors like, “Our hearts are heavy.”

A perfect balance of the heart against the feather meant eternal bliss for the deceased. Hearts too heavy with accumulated transgressions faced consumption by Ammit, the crocodile-headed monster, ending that person’s consciousness forever. This represented the ultimate performance review as an examination of one’s moral choices.

Weighing of the heart against Ma’at’s feather. (The British Museum, London)

What strikes me about this ancient wisdom is how it transforms David Icke's ten-minute thought experiment into a lifetime practice. Instead of waiting until those final moments to realize we've wasted energy on kitchen countertops and spinning rims, the Egyptians understood that consciousness itself keeps a running score, even if we hardly bother to glance up at the scoreboard until those moments of mortality-induced reflection.

We often hear life reduced to a timeline that can be chronologically dotted with a series of choices made, each one affecting the placement and outcome of the next, but we rarely ponder our emotional states from moment to moment along that timeline. To the Egyptians, every moment we choose love over fear, truth over deception, service over selfishness—our awareness becomes lighter, more refined, more aligned with cosmic principles.

Yet the Egyptian belief raises another fascinating transposition of existential scenarios: Does the head guide the heart, or does the heart guide the head? This question cuts to the core of human physiology with agency and moral responsibility.

Science tells us it's the brain's firing synapses that drive decision-making. Genetics suggests some people are predisposed to making poorer choices through reflexive decisions or impulsive actions, including detrimental outcomes that must be pondered for a lifetime behind prison bars. Neuroscience maps the prefrontal cortex as our executive control center, supposedly governing emotional impulses that originate in deeper brain structures. From this materialist perspective, consciousness emerges from neural complexity, making the heart merely a blood pump serving the brain's computational needs.

Cardiologists describe the heart as fueling the body with oxygenated blood, the human body being roughly 70% water, with blood plasma itself comprising about 90% water. Alternative research proposes something more profound: the heart operates as an electromagnetic vortex, with blood returning to service this energetic center so that the plasma constituting our liquid foundation undergoes purification through cardiac energy fields or even the vortex. This perspective suggests the heart generates measurable electromagnetic signatures that influence consciousness rather than simply responding to gray matter commands.

The Egyptians would have sided with the heart-centered model without hesitation. Their entire understanding of human nature placed moral consciousness in the cardiac center, making the brain irrelevant to spiritual development. Perhaps our modern reversal—elevating brain over heart—could explain why we struggle with questions the ancients seemed to handle with greater wisdom.

The head and the heart. Master and emissary.

Or maybe two organs that form one unit of integrated functional spiritual energy?

The Tibetan Book of the Dead says that existence and consciousness transcend the heart-versus-head debate entirely. In Buddhist understanding, consciousness operates as a continuous stream (vijnana) that flows through multiple states of existence, with death representing just another transition rather than termination. The Bardo Thodol describes consciousness navigating through distinct phases (bardos) during the dying process, where awareness encounters visions, deities, and phenomena that are ultimately projections of mind itself.

This doesn’t seem far off from the testimony of contemporary survivors of Near Death Experiences (NDEs), who report remarkably similar experiences of white lights, feeling deep love and warmth as they are greeted by loved ones who have passed on. Are these uniform confessions of NDEs that transcend ethnicity, religion, and belief, across all cultures and languages, legitimate evidence of an ‘afterlife’ where our souls or consciousness journey, or are these NDEs merely experiencing similar projections of the mind?

Unlike Egyptian focus on moral weight, Tibetan Buddhism centers on recognizing the illusory nature of all living experiences while preserving mindful awareness. Buddhist tradition resolves the heart-head dichotomy by treating them as unified. The concept of bodhicitta—often translated as "awakened heart" or "heart-mind"—integrates emotional compassion with clear wisdom. There's no separation between thinking and feeling. The heart generates loving-kindness while the mind develops penetrating insight, but both serve consciousness purification.

Buddhism treats death as an opportunity for liberation if consciousness maintains recognition of its true nature during the dissolution process. Rather than weighing moral actions against cosmic justice, Buddhism emphasizes understanding the empty, luminous quality of awareness itself.

I’ve emptied my mind of experiential illusions, therefore I am.

I’ve embraced the luminous quality of awareness itself, therefore I am.

For Buddhists, a dying person receives detailed instructions for navigating death states, maintaining clarity through visionary experiences, and potentially achieving enlightenment during the transition, making death the final boss of spiritual practice rather than a judgment day.

Once again, this is not a remote deviation from the testimony of NDEs, many of them “unconscious” for long spells, who all confess to wanting the journey of their ‘near-death’ to continue, because they’ve never experienced anything so beautiful and joyful in their waking lives.

The testimonies come from everywhere. A doctor in London flatlines during his own operation and finds himself floating above the operating table, watching other doctors work frantically on his body.

A factory worker in rural Bangladesh experiences clinical death after electrocution and reports traveling through a tunnel toward a brilliant light, where deceased relatives wait with open arms.

A teenager in Rio, Brazil, drowns in a swimming pool and describes encountering beings of pure love who communicate without words, showing her a comprehensive review of her entire life in what feels like flashes of moments.

These accounts span continents, cultures, and all belief systems, yet they share elements so consistent that eventually, researchers could no longer ignore them. The similarities are too precise for coincidence. Whether the NDE confessor grew up Christian, Muslim, Hindu, atheist, or had never heard of afterlife concepts, the reports contain remarkably consistent elements.

The out-of-body phenomenon is universal. Consciousness separates from physical form while maintaining complete cognitive clarity. Many describe enhanced perception—seeing colors more vivid than earthly experience, hearing with perfect clarity, understanding concepts instantly.

Some report observing their own resuscitation efforts with accurate detail, later verified by medical staff, including conversations and procedures occurring while brain activity appeared ‘absent’ as if the victims had absconded their “containers” or “vessels.”

Then there’s the tunnel experience, often accompanied by movement toward intense light. This light is frequently described as brighter than anything in physical reality, yet warm, welcoming, and always filled with unconditional love. Many report this light communicating directly with consciousness, conveying information through pure knowing rather than language.

Family reunions are common in these experiences. Deceased relatives and friends appear in what NDEs describe as “perfect health and radiant joy,” often looking younger than when they died. Communication happens telepathically, involving complete understanding and emotional exchange that surpasses normal human interaction. These encounters provide comfort, guidance, and often information about earthly situations the dying person could never have known in their living experience.

The life “examination” represents perhaps the most profound element. NDEs describe comprehensive reviews of their entire existence, often experienced from multiple perspectives—their own, others affected by their actions, even universal consciousness itself. This review happens with perfect clarity and often includes understanding the ripple effects of every choice, word, and thought throughout their lives. Rather than judgment by external authority, most report this as self-evaluation in the presence of love and wisdom. This aspect of the NDE seems to align with both the Ancient Egyptian beliefs of moral examination and Buddhist philosophy through consciousness awareness.

Perhaps the most striking commonality is the choice element. The vast majority describe being offered the option to return to their physical container or continue into the unknown. Many express reluctance to return, describing the NDE realm as more real, more beautiful, more fulfilling than earthly life. Some report being told their earthly purposes remain incomplete, while others receive missions or information to share upon return.

The light in their container is still shining for these NDEs, eager to move on to the next “chapter,” yet they find themselves with the opportunity to return to their bodies and continue with the more challenging task of physical existence. All NDEs who share these accounts chose to return—otherwise, we wouldn't have their testimony. But what compels them to head back away from the warm, comforting light and to choose the harder path?

Perhaps their fate is predetermined, and they are given the illusion of choice. What percentage of NDEs are offered a choice at all? Another question that can never be answered. We’d never have any way of knowing if those who go toward the light and abscond their physical vessel are even offered a choice.

Maybe those who choose to return recognize that earthly existence, with all its suffering and limitations, offers something that transcendent realms cannot—the opportunity to refine consciousness through struggle, to lighten the heart through deliberate choices made under pressure, to prove that love can emerge even from the darkest material circumstances, or to teach others all of the above.

In this moment of uncertainty, when a loved one is nearby and on the eve of a serious heart procedure, pondering their mortality as a living conscious vessel, a beautiful light in a container, I keep returning to those instructions left behind by the ancient Egyptians: Every moment we choose love over fear, truth over deception, service over selfishness—our awareness becomes lighter, more refined, more aligned with cosmic principles.

An awareness of conscious decisions regarding our emotional states (energy and frequencies) that align with the spirit of harmony for self and others seems a noble and righteous endeavor. Recently, I have had time enough to ponder this path in the context of my own existence, and know that the work ahead in every moment where those choices arise will be challenging. Each moment will be a test until the final examination.

The question for every light of human consciousness isn’t whether our time as living vessels will expire, but to what use shall we make of whatever of it remains?

After all, who among us wants to expire with a darkened, heavy heart, when we can choose the bearable lightness of being, and carry our souls to the next chapter—lighter, more refined, and more aligned with cosmic principles?

Despite the myriad of narratives and convictions regarding an afterlife, soul purification, transcending “realms,” death states, or the striking commonalities in NDE confessions, nobody truly knows for certain what happens when we expire. Fretting about such a natural inevitability won’t make life's experiences any more manageable.

Sooner or later, the lights in all our containers will fade out.

Until then, why not make them shine bright?

Begin at once to live, and count each separate day as a separate life. — Seneca

Begin at once to live.

