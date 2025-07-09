The Good Citizen

Rev Katie Grace
2d

So beautiful! I love how you wove ancient wisdom with NDE accounts. Shining our light and lightening our hearts IS the way. You must be deeply inspired to write this as you tend to your loved one. So generous of you to share this now. Many Blessings!

Katie Grace

Eric Jacobson
2d

Good Citizen, I always look forward to reading your "ramblings" when I find them in my inbox.

I will be remembering your father as he undergoes this heart surgery. Hopefully, you will have him around for a few more years.

I come from a Christian perspective when it comes to what happens to us when death comes for us, but not in some packaged religious dogma that places God in a box, and we have it all figured out. The Apostle Paul speaks of his ascension to a "third heaven", whatever that means, and sees things in Paradise that were so overwhelming that he cannot express what he saw.

It was a life-changing experience for him. Perhaps, he too wanted to stay, but knew he must return to finish his work.

We are indeed fearfully and wonderfully made, and what we do in this life, whether we choose to be light or darkness, has eternal consequences. By our fruits we will be known. Thanks for this thought-provoking article. The grand adventure still lies ahead of us, ten minutes at a time!

