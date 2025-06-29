Mamdamadingdong

Barring ballot shenanigans in November or a motorcade ride around Columbus Circle in a Cadillac convertible on an invitation from the Upper East Side’s Friends of Cuomo Political Action Committee and the local B’nai Brith, “Democratic-Socialist” Zorhan Mamdani will probably be New York City's next mayor.

Mamdani is not to be mistaken with the Mamelodi Sundowns —a football club from South Africa that was just eliminated from the FIFA Club World Cup competition, which could easily be mistaken as a team from Morris Park, East Bronx. They’re a fast and exciting team, but lack strategic understanding and tend to make wrong choices with the ball. They’re the kind of team you’d cheer for if you knew nothing about football.

Mamdani was born in Uganda and arrived in the empire colony at age seven via a stop in Cape Town, South Africa. He would be the city's second youngest ever mayor, and first Gurjati Shia Muslim mayor, but not the last. Mamdani is young and exciting, but lacks a rudimentary grasp of business, government, economics, and like most socialists, tends to wear his emotions on his hammer and sickle armband. He’s the kind of candidate you’d cheer for if you never paid taxes in your life, never owned a business, never worked a job, and never saw a 23rd birthday party.

But given the history of graft, collusion, and self-dealing of New York City politicians for the past century and a half, he’s also a kind of “Hail Mary” outsider you might vote for if you're tired of the same ole same ole.

Andrew “we need more ventilators” Cuomo, who killed thousands of New Yorkers in nursing homes and hospitals in 2020 for a non-existent virus, was his biggest competition. Seriously.

First things first—my cards regarding New York City, or anything that happens there.

I’m holding five of them: I. Don’t. Give. A. Damn.

I’ve been there. It’s a hellhole. You can have it for reasons I’ll get to.

“Then why write about this topic?” You might be asking yourselves, Good Citizens.

Mamdani’s arrival has marked an interesting turning point in domestic politics that will further split the right-left Kayfabe participants, engendering more extreme calls for action. This division is playing out in predictable ways that will soon spread to other blue urban zones within the empire-colony, where people are tired of the same ole same ole.

As Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson recently discussed, young voters have seen the destruction of the middle class happen in real time as their politicians wear golden kneepads for Israel. They already tend to vote radical, and are about to get a lot more radical. Republicans have no idea what’s coming, or how their support for open genocide in Gaza enabled it.

The reaction to Mamdani by conservatives has been nothing short of hilarious. They know Mamdani is a secret communist worthy of dedicated McCarthy-esque HUAC Senate hearings, or an immediate revocation of citizenship and deportation without any hearings, by their savior, Orange Julius.

“He was born in Uganda!”

That would mean nineteen Senators and Congressmen would need to have their citizenship stripped and be deported, along with Republican Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, who was born in Japan.

Consistency is not their thing.

The worst I’ve seen comes from deranged Baal-worshipping Laura Loomer types who know Mamdani is an Iranian spy, working directly for the Obamas who have installed this Mamelodi Manchurian to undermine the Trump agenda at ever turn, and maybe even help Iranian terrorist sleeper cells in New York city carry out attacks on neighboring Philadelphia and Boston.

Wiser heads might say all this Con Inc. derangement stems from the fact that he was the ONLY candidate on a stage of eight Kosher candidates in a primary debate who didn’t get down on all fours and bark like a dog for Israel.

A few posts ago, when it happened, I wrote that his response about Israel would disqualify him, but it appears to have had the opposite effect, with Zionist fatigue weighing down the country, dispensationalists, MIGAites, and retards excepted.

While every other candidate drooled at the possibility of visiting the holy land on their first overseas trip, Mamdani decided his job as Mayor of New York City wasn’t to visit the people of Jerusalem.

A: I would stay in New York City and address the issues of New Yorkers.

A candidate for mayor of New York, not visiting the wall of an old Roman fort (with no religious significance whatsoever) while donning a tiny hat, and instead addressing the issues of the people he was elected to serve?

Terrorist!

Q: Do you believe in a Jewish State of Israel?

A: I believe Israel has the right to exist.

Q: As a Jewish State?

A: As a state with equal rights.

Jews get their own state. Americans get blue illegal alien sancutary outposts, division, looting of their tax dollars (often by and for the Jewish state), and $10 trillion on endless wars that offer no benefits and only misery to parts of the world they couldn’t point out on a map, while their politicians openly serve the Jewish state and its forever wars with zero shame leading to the displacement and arrival of millions of Muslims like Mamdani.

But remember your Con Inc. TPUSA “talking points,” Good Citizens, “Democrats and Muslims are to blame.”

I’ll end this Kosher Con Inc. theatrical interlude by stating something similarly obvious: Kosher Con Inc. actors are more outraged by Mamdani’s refusal to glaze Zionist undercarriages than any of his economic policies.

They don’t give a damn about New York, or New Yorkers, or the Mayoral race in this city, anymore than I do, and they never have. It’s a solid blue faux refugee outpost slash big equity CTA arbitrage island with no electoral significance. The “brown” people like Mamdani who have colonized the city for decades, openly celebrate that whites are a minority there and look forward to accelerating their replacement.

For the past four years, these conservatives celebrated red governors busing these “brown” people to replace white people in these blue states. “As long as they assimilate, they’ll become Americans.”

Law of the tribal human universe: Diversity + Proximity = War

Both parties know this law and are openly creating the conditions for future civil war for their masters.

No nation or municipality can survive its traitors or idiot citizens. Together, they are the most destructive plague.

Here’s the delicious irony of it all: Latino and Black people didn’t even vote for Mamdani. College “educated” Whites and Asians did, and oh, how the Asians did.

Other People’s Money 101

Without a healthy middle-class tax base and hordes of parasitic speculators, hedge funds, too-big-to-fail banks, and big equity titans who create nothing of value for the nation while vacuuming up all its assets, NYC and its incoming socialist leaders have no sugar daddies to fund their ambitious plans.

These are some of Mamdani’s more “controversial” economic proposals that will send much of the above fleeing like rats on a sinking ship:

Raise the minimum wage to $30 per hour by (Agenda) 2030

Raise corporate taxes to 11.5% for NYC to match New Jersey (this doesn’t include the other ~28% in federal and New York State taxes corporations already pay skip out on by moving “HQ” to Delaware, Nevada, or Tennessee)

Flat 2% tax on households earning more than $1 million to cover childcare and daycare for every New York Pfizer-free mother-to-be

City-owned grocery stores (Oof. Remember public school lunches?)

A higher tax on white neighborhoods (seriously)

Conservatives are correct in believing that socialist economic policies will fail, though they aren’t very effective or bright in how they communicate why they will fail, so I’ll throw them a bone.

First off, the Big Apple represents the worst possible environment to apply any economic socialist policies.

If you can fake it there…

The math(s) is/are straightforward.

Socialist redistribution only works by Unity or Force.

The latter first.

It “works” when wealth has nowhere to run, businesses have no other options, and workers have no alternatives. History bears this out repeatedly.

“Mr. Gorbechev, tear down this wall!”

Communists build walls to keep their people from escaping what they haven’t yet realized will be good for them, information which the pile of skulls around them hasn’t yet conferred.

Nobody escapes to East Germany or North Korea.

Medieval serfs stayed put because they faced execution for leaving the manor. Soviet citizens remained trapped behind closed borders, but their currency was also worthless abroad.

Socialists send rafts to import people to their welfare states, with funding from a certain tribe’s NGOs.

If it’s a place with free market capitalism (few remaining), the borders will mostly be closed, and people will come legally for genuine economic opportunities. If it’s a place with Oligarchs and crony capitalism, the borders will be wide open, and it will already be socialist. You are here in the red, white, and bruised. But for how much longer?

Tucker Carlson, on that same podcast, recalled a trip to Caracas, Venezuela, with his father (probably on some CIA intel gathering mission) before the rise of Hugo Chavez. It was a prosperous and beautiful country, but a handful of Oligarchs extracted most of the oil wealth for themselves. So the people voted for Chavez. Oligarchy plus elections equals the rise of Marxist dictators. Those Oligarch families FAFO’d and now live in Miami, where they fund NGOs and political candidates who speak ill of Maduro.

Modern Manhattan millionaires and billionaires account for 48% of NYC revenue. There are 350,000 millionaires and 167 billionaires who call the city home. A reduction of just 10% of them would be devastating and wipe out the “here’s how we’ll pay for it” socialist policy plans.

Many are already on the phone with realtors in Palm Beach while their tax attorneys file residency changes. The fundamental assumption of socialist policy—that economic actors will remain static while rules change around them—collapses when capital enjoys mobility and workers can relocate to Florida or Texas.

We’ll return to capital and labor flight later, but first let’s establish some bedrock conditions required to even begin to think about implementing any socialist policies that won’t be smothered in the crib by CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule, Federalist flexibilities, tax loopholes, and anyone with an IQ above room temperature that knows anything about business.

If not forced at the barrel of a gun, socialist economics will still fail without four interconnected conditions:

National Unity—if people have reason not to love their nation because they’ve been Rockefeller-indoctrinated not to, or their government wants them dead (boosted), or their leaders work for another nation (oy vey!)…socialist policies will collapse under the burdens of disunity from political corruption and decades of neglect. (You are here). National Socialism was generally revered by the people of Germany, who were in economic dire straits. Soviet Bolshevism was forced at the barrel of guns aimed at the fences of gulags before any world war ever kicked off. Which one worked, and which one needed billions in lend-lease money to get through a war?

Closed borders—the above is impossible with hordes of millions of illegal aliens storming across open borders, rushing to sanctuary cities where they can claim housing and welfare benefits when their UN-provided prepaid Visa cards they collected at various Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society checkpoints from Ecuador to Mexico, run dry

Social Cohesion—Even in the absence of hordes of illegals, people have to WANT to support their fellow citizens, which requires the two above points, but also which means this fourth one is essential…

Ethnic homogeneity—humans are tribal, and very racist (except for whites, the only demographic in history who had this survival instinct programmed out of them after being called “racist colonizers” the past five decades, and so now are going extinct by design.) 180 years of multiculturalism in various forms in America means that bullet points one through three are impossible. “Send us your poor huddled masses.” Emma Lazarus, yes, she was. America is a “Melting Pot.” Israel Zangwill, yes, he was.

I lived in France for three years and hold a French passport. It’s a failed state with a high ethnic welfare imbalance, which is a polite way of saying the natives are subsidizing their reverse colonization and replacement, and republicans, socialists, communists, and (moron) greens will ensure this leads to civil war and the end of French culture and people before 2100. German “propaganda” posters of the 1930s predicted this, depicting native French people inside a deep hole in the ground, or pen, being gawked at from above by their well-dressed colonial replacements. It didn’t take a Nostradamus to see this coming, only common sense. It shouldn’t take a Hitler to stop or reverse it, but who knows? Division, chaos, and civil war are probably exactly what they will engineer for the future.

New York City is not much different than France’s Marseille (over 55% non-white), and nearby Monaco smushed into one city, apart from being one of the global capitals of parasitic financial speculation without a monarch. It functions as a “refugee” dumping ground where ultra-high-net-worth individuals treat real estate as casino chips while masses of low-wage workers provide temporary conveniences, like shiny floors, clean toilets, Central Park horsey rides, cum-free cabbies, and extra human DNA in their hot dogs.

All of these slave workers will soon be replaced by automation and robots. Robots don’t require expensive health insurance, a livable wage, childcare, or public transit cards. They require maintenance once a year and an outlet to charge themselves. With a better grasp of economics than most humans, soon these robots will be running for Mayor.

The only means of maintaining the hoards of new arrivals that Biden former Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society director, turned HSA director Mayorkas, let in by the millions, is for New York’s wealthy to increase their tribute to bail out the bureaucrats who made promises to non-citizens that flocked there. Sanctuary for the world’s poor isn’t free, and the federal government will no longer be a sugar daddy for Democratic future voters in need of four and five-star hotels. At least not for the next four years.

Beginning in 2021, New York City converted dozens of hotels into temporary housing for HIAS-Mayorkas’ hordes, calling them Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers (HERRCs). By mid-2024, over 140 hotels had been used, including The Row NYC, The Watson Hotel, The Roosevelt, and various Marriott, Hyatt, and Holiday Inn properties. Rooms often cost the city $300–$400 per night, or roughly $10k per month, with dozens of hotels simultaneously booked out by the city for years.

Inside these hotels, residents received private rooms with beds and showers, three daily meals, free Wi-Fi, laundry services, sanitation, medical triage, and social worker support. Children were given free schooling or daycare programs, while adults had access to caseworkers and city legal aid. These benefits, unavailable to taxpaying citizens, were provided almost immediately to newcomers—without formal legal status—under the umbrella of sanctuary policy and “crisis response.” The city has spent more than $20 billion on non-citizen replacements in the past four years.

Translation: Democrats looted federal coffers, including FEMA funds that should have gone to the good people of North Carolina to import ten million future voters, whom they will soon fast-track for citizenship when they regain control of the two branches of government needed to execute this plan. And republicans did nothing to stop them. They assisted the demographic destruction with one-way tickets instead of immediate deportations.

These “pols” don’t care that soon there will be no jobs for the hordes of new arrivals, including the existing working classes of Gotham. Mamdani’s socialist policies will only accelerate the feudal outcomes on the horizon, and the city will be stuck with even more dependents, but no way to subsidize them without the rest of the nation bailing them out.

The wealthy will flee because they will always optimize tax exposure through legal residency arbitrage. Federalism provides escape hatches. Capital flight means that bureaucrats cannot afford to carry the “refugees” and the working classes who are dependent on assistance. Campaign promises made become electoral failures. Things deteriorate. Dominoes fall. Windows are broken. Buildings are derelict. And we won’t need a DeLorean with a flux capacitor to see NYC as it was under Ed Koch in 1980 again.

The middle classes, or whatever remains of them, don’t want to stick around in a collapsing society, where Gotham is ascendent, so they evacuate to municipalities and states with lower taxes, less crime, better schools, and more promise. Attempts to redistribute wealth under these conditions merely redistribute the taxpayers to competing jurisdictions.

Gold Minimum Wage

Mamdani’s minimum wage plan is not as ridiculous as conservatives would want their counterparts to believe. It’s not even as ambitious as socialists would have their counterparts believe for one of the world’s most expensive cities.

Looking at 1973 as the baseline year, when the dollar went off the gold standard, provides a stark illustration of monetary debasement. In 1973, the federal minimum wage was $1.60 per hour. Gold traded at approximately $97 per ounce during that year on average, though it was fixed at 42.22 when the Gold Standard was in place, making the minimum wage purchasing power double what it was until gold became free floating that year. But let’s use the less extreme $97 for our example to show just how bad things have gotten.

A minimum wage worker in 1973 could purchase 0.0165 ounces of gold with one hour of labor. At today's gold price of $3,288 per ounce, maintaining equivalent purchasing power would require a minimum wage of approximately $54 per hour.

Mamdani's $30 proposal by 2030 is too little, too late. His target falls 46% below the free market gold-standard purchasing power that minimum wage workers enjoyed fifty years ago, and those were citizen teenagers driving ice cream trucks and working as lifeguards at the local pool.

70’s Rizz: “She’s coming over here, Mark, be cool. Remember, if she asks, I make one dollar and eighty cents an hour.”

The gold standard comparison eliminates the statistical politico-manipulation inherent in consumer price index calculations. Government inflation metrics understate price increases through shifty adjustments, substitution effects, and other BLS parlour tricks. Gold provides an objective measure of fiat monetary dilution over time.

Starting nurse salaries were $9000 in 1973. Adjusted for the price of gold, they should be $300,000 today instead of $68,000.

Starting teacher salaries were $8500 in 1973. Adjusted for a gold standard, they should be $289,000 today instead of $54,000.

How many nurses or teachers would be complaining about the cost of living or childcare expenses on TikTok if the dollar were still tied to gold and the U.S. didn’t waste $20 trillion on wars in the Middle East to benefit Israel?

The federal minimum wage should be $54 per hour TODAY, not $30 in 2030. This means in an expensive urban wasteland like New York City, it probably should be closer to $70 per hour for workers to maintain even basic living standards and not have to commute hours each way to work.

But Gotham is a two-tier feudal city already, and it’s about to get worse.

And yes, I’m aware of what would happen to the prices of EVERYTHING if the federal minimum wage were increased at the pace of the price of gold in a free-floating fiat debasement system. The point isn’t that it should be raised— the point is that no economic policies will ever improve the lives of the working and middle classes with a central bank, usury, debt slaves, deficit spending, and a worthless cotton toilet paper only backed by oil, missiles, and bombs.

Solutions to the above problems will never come from economically illiterate socialists. Taxing the rich in New York City won’t solve the root of the problem. It will make it worse until the roots are yanked up by a monetary, fiscal, and political patriotic revolution that puts citizens first, and bankers never. Right and left should agree on this, but they never will because all the other divisions are intentionally pushed on them to get in the way.

Source: Good Citizen and Claude Sonnet 4.0

Even if we assume a return to a gold standard were possible, it would need to happen with the deportation of millions of illegal dependents who drive down wages and will be made redundant by automation. There will still need to be the expansion of housing starts to create a glut of supply to keep prices from continuing to rise or stay out of reach, and the acquisition of thousands of tons of gold that doesn’t exist in Fort Knox.

In other words, there’s a greater chance of my avatar becoming Mayor of New York.

The 2% Wealth Exodus

Mamdani's flat 2% tax on households earning more than $1 million represents the fiscal equivalent of announcing a manhunt for them while providing detailed escape routes and getaway vehicles.

Trustafarian politicians believe wealthy individuals share the geographic mobility of the Sphinx. Lawyers facilitate sophisticated tax avoidance strategies while these clowns debate rent controls. The 2% levy would fund childcare and daycare for every New York mother-to-be, a more than noble cause, but it would create a direct wealth transfer from the most mobile demographic to the least, and the former has to be grounded where they are with those aforementioned factors to WANT to give more money, especially to non-citizens.

Do you think that this most mobile demographic wants to stick around to dole out another $20,000-$10 million a year in city taxes for the children of illegal mothers imported by Mayorkas?

High-net-worth individuals already exploit statutory residency rules that politicians established but can’t effectively enforce without building those communist walls. Wealthy families maintain legal residences in Florida, Texas, or New Hampshire while spending fewer than 183 days annually within New York City limits, eliminating municipal tax liability.

They don’t even need to go far away. Thousands of millionaires “reside” in Westchester, Rockland, Nassau, or Suffolk Counties and “commute” to work in the city, except they spend the week in Manhattan penthouses while telling the city they commute. The city has a successful prosecution rate of less than 4% of city tax cheats, and the penalties are settled before conviction at cheaper rates than paying municipal taxes for years.

Millionaires and Billionaires (did you just hear Bernie Sanders’ voice when you read that?) maintain Manhattan business interests while establishing tax domiciles in zero-tax jurisdictions through strategies that require nothing more sophisticated than calendar management, a fake Airbnb property in the city tied to a Wyoming LLC, and a primary residence outside city limits.

Any millionaire tax will accelerate trust and estate planning activities as wealthy families expedite trust formations in South Dakota, Nevada, or Delaware. These states offer favorable asset protection laws that remove wealth from New York's tax jurisdiction permanently.

Private equity and hedge fund parasites will relocate fund management operations to Miami or North Dallas (many already have) while maintaining client relationships through technology platforms that render physical presence irrelevant.

The luxury real estate market will experience liquidation as wealthy households eliminate multifamily property holdings before any rent freezes. This exodus will depress property values throughout high-end neighborhoods, reducing the overall tax base beyond the direct impact of the 2% millionaire levy through cascading effects that socialist revenue projections cannot anticipate.

Dream A Little Tax Haven Dream

Mamdani's proposal to raise New York City's corporate tax rate to 11.5% ignores the intricate interstate arbitrage system. The proposed rate would stack atop existing federal corporate taxes of 21% and New York State's 7.25% levy, creating effective tax burdens approaching 40% for businesses foolish enough to maintain actual corporate presence within city limits, or even the state.

Mamdani claims he can prevent corporate capital flight by implementing this tax on any corporate entity that DOES BUSINESS within city limits. Socialists build armies of idiots, while communists build walls to keep them in. How Mamdani intends to enforce this without summary executions of judges who exercise even marginal constitutional jurisprudence is anyone’s guess.

Corporate lawyers have spent decades perfecting Delaware domicile strategies that exploit the state's court of chancery system and business-friendly corporate law structure. These arrangements have the backing of federal tax codes and were written by former corporate attorneys who rotate between Washington dot guv service positions and big law partnerships. Delaware's legal framework provides predictable judicial outcomes and established precedents that New York's politicized court system cannot match, or will be shot down once they reach a federal courthouse.

Any higher corporate rates that Mamdani attempts to implement will also be met with conversions from C-Corporation to Limited Liability Company structures, allowing business income to flow through to individual tax returns, where owners can relocate personally while maintaining operations through management agreements. This is called the pass-through strategy, crafted during previous municipal tax increases, which removes corporate income from city taxation entirely while preserving business functionality.

Mamdani knows none of this because he’s the son of a Marxist professor at Columbia University and a Hollywood film producer. He went to posh private schools and spends his time with champagne socialists who applaud his policies publicly, while calling their attorneys privately to implement all of the above tax avoidance strategies.

Communist Trilogy

Mamdani's platform extends beyond taxation into direct government control of private markets through city-owned grocery stores, rental price freezes, and immigration sanctuary policies that collectively represent a masterclass in economic destruction.

Government control of private enterprise produces shortages, inefficiency, and corruption. Municipal grocery stores will replicate the spectacular failures of Soviet state stores, where central management created persistent shortages of basic goods while private markets flourished through black market channels that politicians criminalized but could never eliminate.

Rent control policies destroy property investment incentives. Property owners facing artificially suppressed rental income will defer maintenance, avoid improvements, and cease new construction entirely, creating housing shortages that exceed current affordability crises through disinvestment in real estate. Mamdani claims the city can build “more affordable housing” by collecting those aforementioned taxes using policies that I already proved are pure dogshit and will only lead to a return of 1980s New York.

This will transform vibrant neighborhoods into urban decay zones where government-controlled rents create buildings that nobody will bother to maintain properly.

Get ready for this again, with tent cities.

The elimination of ICE cooperation and expansion of sanctuary policies will flood municipal services with undocumented immigrants whose fiscal impact exceeds any economic contribution of taxpayer-funded programs post capital flight. Unlimited immigration creates direct wage competition for legal workers in construction, food service, and entry-level positions, depressing compensation levels that minimum wage increases cannot offset.

Municipal budgets will strain under healthcare, education, and social service demands from populations that contribute minimal tax revenue while consuming substantial government resources, creating fiscal imbalances that require either service cuts for legal residents or tax increases that accelerate the exodus of productive taxpayers to competing jurisdictions.

Underfunding the police and opting for “mental health counselors” will be the ultimate fuel bomb for a transition to Arthur Fleck’s Gotham. The people most affected by the rise in crime will always be the poor people that socialists claim to care about most.

Once the spiral begins, it cannot be reversed without substantial monetary assistance from the rest of the country.

Social Cohesion?

National Unity?

Closed Borders?

Ethnic Homogeneity?

Hey Tony! Forgettaboutit!

Do Americans in Wyoming, Arizona, Alaska, and the Midwest want to perpetually bail out sanctuary cities like New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Seattle, and Portland, who are sure to elect radical Marxists like Mamalamadingdong into perpetuity?

Not those who earn a decent wage and have an IQ above room temperature.

Amirte, Uncle Addi?

Hello, congratulations, Mayor Mamdani, it’s Adolf calling from 1938. Your policies will fail until New York City is 100% the same people of the same background united by a common cause, with no tribal baggage. Also, you must ban usury, tranny clinics, arrest the IMF and BIS Rothschild agents, and take control of certain industries through nationalization. And you’ll need strong men with guns to do it. Only then can you apply socialist economic polices that will benefit the people. But you’ll never have the power to do any of this as a lowly mayor. Good luck with that. Auf Wiedersehen!

Good Citizen For Mayor of Substack

Share

