The Good Citizen

The Good Citizen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BuelahMan's Revolt's avatar
BuelahMan's Revolt
Jan 22, 2024

I was 18 in 1979. Even though it was bad enough and many hidden agendas were still unseen, that time was heads and shoulders better than today, In virtually every aspect that I can think of (except arguably technological in the form of the internet, etc). I watched it turn to shit and tried to warn others to the best of my meager ability.

Now, I am aghast at what has happened. Yet, I see no way out for me and mine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tim's avatar
Tim
Jan 22, 2024

Wow! That was your magnum opus, Good Citizen

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 T. Goode Charley LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture