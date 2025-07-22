Using children as political props is generally despicable behavior, but ideologues will stop at nothing to push their message if the ends justify the means. Excusing those powerful entities behind child trafficking, abuse, and sacrifice, reselected to police themselves and protect the guilty from justice, is the apex of cult behavior. Yet people trapped within cults no longer possess the mental capabilities of self-reflection to admit they’ve been captured and end up carrying water in defense of paedophiles they once claimed to abhor.

Sacred Trust

Children possess unguarded honesty that adults spend lifetimes trying to recover after institutions beat it out of them. They ask direct questions because they haven't yet learned to suppress their curiosity or fear uncomfortable truths. Their laughter carries no calculation for manipulation. Their tears flow without shame or performance. They extend trust freely because they haven't yet learned that trust can be weaponized against them.

Their helplessness elevates both their beauty and their vulnerability. Children require adult protection to survive, adult guidance to navigate the complexities of our world, and adult wisdom to distinguish safety from danger. This dependence creates the sacred obligation every civilization recognizes—the moral duty to shield children from psychological and physical harm.

Children embody pure potential. They represent tomorrow's discoveries, relationships, creations, and solutions. Their minds haven't calcified around failure or cynicism. They still believe adults tell the truth, that justice prevails, that good defeats evil.

When adults violate this covenant, they destroy something irreplaceable within children and blight the future. Predators target this optimism specifically because crushing it provides the ultimate demonstration of power—the opportunity to transform hope into despair and trust into terror.

Every exploited child represents the future consumed by present-day monsters.

And yet, if you're reading these words, the odds are extremely high that you pay taxes to and are ruled by paedophiles.

Vanishing Acts

During the first weeks of the latest Trump administration, federal officials admitted to corporate media apparatchiks—broadcasting live on programming black mirrors across the nation—that 300,000 children had disappeared under the Biden administration.

Trump himself admitted this.

Six months later, their whereabouts remain "unknown" to authorities.

Three Rose Bowl stadiums filled with children.

Vanished.

Within American borders.

The accusation served as political ammunition during the transition period. Republicans wielded the statistic to embarrass their counterparts during Trump appointee hearings. Democrats deflected responsibility, citing “misinformation” or outright lies.

Then came months of silence. Complete, institutional silence by the party with power, followed by some press conferences on more mRNA vaccines, half a trillion dollars to flush down the Stargate AI toilet for their new world order god and transhumanist agenda, plus another dozen bipartisan Congressional hearings on the “scourge” of “anti-semitism.”

Real ‘drain the swamp’ priorities, eh?

The revelation of 300,000 missing children demanded immediate federal mobilization, yet there was nothing but cosplay by ICE Barbie, some border wall repairs, and more convenient photo ops to present the MIGA faithful with “evidence” of action, which was, and still is, merely the illusion of real action.

And shut up about Jeffrey Epstein, you deplorables, because tremendously beautiful things are happening in West Israel, and nobody wants to hear anymore about Mossad blackmail paedophile operations that compromise and control the wealthy and politically powerful, including every President for five decades, for the benefit of a psychopathic ethnostate currently committing genocide, okay?

FBI statistics put the figure of missing children at 460,000 annually, but most of these are just custody disputes—a mother taking her children away from an abusive husband, or a father rescuing his child from a devouring mother intent on chemically castrating their son for Moloch. The true figure of missing American children is only around 4,000 non-family abductions. That makes the 300,000 unaccounted children claim one hell of a figure.

Every available resource should have been deployed to locate these children and dismantle the networks that consumed them. An accusation of such magnitude warranted the same hysteria that produced COVID tracking maps—real-time dashboards full of giant red bubbles around each urban area documenting each disappearance, each rescue, each trafficking ring taken down.