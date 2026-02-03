“Uncle Schlomo wants you!”

As the Orange Viceroy of West Israel assembles his “yuuugest armada in the history of Naval warfare” at Iran’s doorstep, for a second time within his first year back on his golden kneepads for Israhell, economist Jeffrey Sachs said in an interview last week:

“An attack is imminent. The goal here has never been negotiation. Whenever there has been negotiation, Israel has jumped up and down saying don't negotiate. The United States will do whatever Israel says.”

Sachs also recently observed: “Netanyahu’s dream in life is a war between the US and Iran.”

Most humans have dreams of starting a family, caring for their offspring, protecting them, providing for them, giving them every opportunity to have a good quality of life, in a respectable and safe community, and maybe even doing their part outside of their family to try to leave the world a better place for those who follow.

Non-human entities dream of destruction, death, massacres, bloodshed, ethnic cleansing, parasitic behavior like looting other nations’ treasuries, stealing their land, while scooping up all their assets to manage, and enslaving their humans through propaganda (mind control) for their benefit by any means available.

According to the latest batch of Epstein files, they also adore child rape and child sacrifice.

Chosen by God, eh?

Which God?