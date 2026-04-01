War may have once been a racket, before they could print all the money from nothing on a digital ledger. Today, wars are planned and hosted. They are tools for mass Gentile sacrifice, energy scarcity, depopulation, technological beta testing for weapons systems soon to be deployed on domestic populations, and world economic controlled demolition. Those who fight these wars or cheer for the instigators and belligerents are actively participating in their own enslavement. Should we live to see the day that all enlisted men turn their weapons on their commanders, their enslavers, and their financial betters, instead of their brothers, it will mark the greatest transcendental awakening humankind has ever known.

Wars of Perception

No need for debate.

It’s over.

Like half the zombies who contorted themselves into pretzels to willfully ignore it, but have no choice any longer, all of it is dead.

The pretense of caring that stories are straight in the effort once required for curating delicate propaganda, needed for manufacturing a casus belli, has vanished.

The calculation of ensuring verbal declarations of false threats and stated enemies are rooted in a believability that could coalesce the people toward selling the entire package to each other in pursuit of popular support, or some nation-uniting mandate, is long gone.

All of the machinations once required for staging a believable conflagration flushed down the toilet in a hypersonic nanosecond. Or maybe I’m exaggerating, and maybe it’s all just a minor “laundry fire.”

Who the hell has time for the exhausting work of consistency and believability when the threat of blackmail hangs over the heads of the Epstein class?

When they fear the evidence of their crimes being released more than they fear the masses demanding their release, then the wars of perception once waged against the masses no longer amount to a hill of beans.

Oh, Rick, we’ll always have Paris Paedos.

It’s not just war.

It no longer matters to the Epstein Class what the people think about anything, really. Perhaps it never did, but at this moment in history, I perceive a sudden lack of caring, a void of effort in selling the lies like they used to.

They once had a persistence about their methods, a Wolf of Wall Street style, which has been replaced by a lazy and indifferent transmission of lies, as if robots or drones were conveying them as stock chatbot replies.

Jordan Belfort selling a war for 50% commission on weapons sales is different than what they replaced him with, the stapler guy from Office Space. Not only are they not selling anything at all, but any level of comprehensible communication is gone, replaced with bumbling gibberish that borders on the surreal.

It’s true, the pretense of caring about the authenticity of something artificial doesn’t make it any less artificial, but a scam doesn’t line up any buyers unless they believe the salesman’s words might be true. The buyers have to believe that the penny stock they’re about to waste half their retirement on might actually double in the next six months, or in this case, that Iran is an actual threat to Western security and not just a hobby project the Synagogue of Satan have marked for another “lawn mowing” event, as the sickos in Tel Aviv call them.

Since the grass this time is not unarmed women and children, but a nation of ninety million with hypersonic weapons and asymmetrical advantages, New Rome (West Israel) has been called in to pay the toll again. The last time Israel sent New Rome to fight its neighbors, host colony West Israel spent years and trillions of dollars to topple Saddam Hussein for WMDs he didn’t have. Iraq was always a Shia majority country—roughly 65%, but Saddam was a Sunni strongman sitting on top of that majority and suppressing it. Removing him handed Iran its single greatest strategic gain in decades.

Now Israel wants New Rome to go on suicide island hopping missions in Hormuz, with a fraction of the number of troops used to invade Iraq 23 years ago, against a nation with a far more sophisticated military, impenetrable terrain, for undefined missions or objectives that change at the whims of an Orange Paedo Chabadnik enriching himself on oil price and equity market swings, which will, in the end also fail and once again leave Iran even stronger.

Anyone detecting a pattern here?

The New Roman people always appreciate being properly lied to about such catastrophic engagements, so long as it’s with conviction, by a leader an actor who sits at a big oak desk in a masonic oval office, looking them in the eye , reading from a teleprompter displaying the words of a Tel Aviv-trained speechwriter. Apparently, they might finally get their porridge tonight. Stay tuned for more market manipulation and demands for “noble” peace prizes.

Eight boats. We got eight more boats, out of respect for my negotiation skills. Iran is gifting me two shrimpin’ boats, four pilot boats, and two row boats because I promised we wouldn’t kill them for a third time if they negotiate with us. Europe gets nothing for being sissies. They can get their own boats.

New Romans love a good oral office address. They can rally around that moment of lies together, and forget about the pain and suffering of sand people, a highly intelligent 5000-year-old Persian civilization in a far-off land that they couldn’t point out on a blank map even if they were spotted the letters I and R and only two of the world’s countries were labeled. (Half of them would select Ireland. Seriously...)

Americans pinpointing Iran on a map three years ago. Adjust downwards 7% for lucky guesses, and it’s 16%. Those who selected anything west of Spain should be sterilized.

Even amongst remaining highly political normies, the idea that any type of participatory system exists in New Rome has been reduced to closing a shower curtain after waiting in line for eight hours (sacrificing time-labor-wages), to ponder the choice of a preselected demented blackmailed Paedophile who molested his daughter, or a preselected retarded blackmailed orange Paedophile who probably molested his daughter.

The idea that governments care a lick about their people, who are finally realizing in ever-increasing numbers that they are merely expendable and disposable publius flotsam to be flushed down the river toward greater indignities is all now as one Masonic founding father said: “self-evident.”