Are the masses capable of distinguishing artificial creations from human ones? Do they even care anymore? And yes, the image above was created using a machine. Or was it?

For to be ashamed is to admit one’s faults, but to have no shame is to add to them. — Seneca

technomachos → tekh-no-MÁ-khos

Author’s Disclosure: Claude Sonnet 4 was used to source some of the research material for this post, particularly on classical Greek theater. Those sources can be found in the footnotes.

Author’s Disclaimer

This post reflects my personal opinions and commentary based on publicly available information, direct quotations, screenshots of AI-detector results, and my own research. AI-detector scores are probability estimates and do not prove authorship. Any statements about possible AI assistance, writing patterns, or overlaps with other works are my interpretations and should not be taken as statements of fact. I make no claims of fraud or wrongful conduct. Where I discuss motives, methods, or intent, those statements are my personal views and should be read as opinion only. Readers are encouraged to review the evidence and reach their own conclusions.

Exemplar Ex Machina

Every single day, hundreds of companies, services, applications, and platforms—either powered by artificial intelligence or connected to existing AI APIs (Application Programming Interfaces)—are conceived in the minds of the techno-hustlers. Each hustler is seeking that niche market that will capture the human desire for machine attention or affirmation (AI’s default state is to please the user) and lure investors to bet on their speculative ventures.

Welcome to the AI Bubble.

As with every techno-solutionist freight train racing down the tracks with no conductor, the question of what it means to be human, or the litany of tertiary effects this speculative bubble and the billions fueling it will have on humanity, is hardly an afterthought. There’s money to be made for the evangelists hailing the latest innovation toward “progress,” consequences be damned.

The resultant concerns of this “progress” range from a greater depression amid widespread unemployment (this is why UBI is being pushed) to emerging cases of psychotic breakdowns from interacting with chatbots now being diagnosed as “GPT-Psychosis.” Hovering over all of humanity is the worst possible scenario—a rogue digital deity emerges from some SoftBank-OpenAI-Microsoft-NSA water-cooled server farm in Utah that uses up all the water runoff from the Wasatch Mountains, killing off most of the nearby Mormon population through dehydration.

I love Mormons too! I told you it was the worst possible scenario.

This digital deity magically and coincidentally has the same aims and goals as the depopulationists of the global Rockefeller-Rothschild cult of death and decides ALL humans are redundant and non-essential, ushering in what theological eschatologists either warn about or fantasize about (depending on their sick fetishes)—an end times outcome fueled by a false god, or in the case of an AI-pocalypse, a deus ex machina.

The term deus ex machina means "god from the machine" in Latin, but originates from the Greek theos ek mêchanês, which described a theatrical convention where actors playing gods were mechanically lowered onto the stage via a crane-like device called a mechane or mêchanê.

Used primarily in 5th-century BC Greek tragedies, the mechane was a wooden crane operated from behind the skene (stage building). Gods would appear to intervene in later acts of the tragedies to resolve conflicts that seemed impossible for human characters to solve.

Aristotle criticized this device in his Poetics, arguing that plot resolutions should arise from the story's internal logic rather than external intervention.

The Deus ex Machina should be employed only for events external to the drama—for antecedent or subsequent events, which lie beyond the range of human knowledge, and which require to be reported or foretold; for to the gods we ascribe the power of seeing all things.

The Divine machine is back, and in full use by likely artificial storytellers who lack creativity, imagination, and for whom crafting original works is a conflict that can only be resolved by outsourcing them to machines.

In this case, the AI mêchanês intervene where the human is likely incapable of crafting anything. That doesn’t mean he isn’t capable of instructing the machine on what story to craft (prompt) or quantifying the value of digital content. His philosophy is simple: I can use this machine to triple my “creative content” output and at least double my revenue without my followers knowing.

And it really doesn’t take much to deceive the average reader these days. Perhaps there’s something innate within humans that explains how they’ve always enjoyed playing a central role in their own deception, possibly embracing an unconscious aversion to reality. This is a global phenomenon, though one would be forgiven for detecting a particular susceptibility among Americans, for whom artificiality and superficiality have always been a special preference over reality.

Daniel Boorstin wrote of Americans in 1962 during the rise of mass media and the early stage planning of “moon landings” to be filmed from the Nevada desert:

We risk being the first people in history to have been able to make their illusions so vivid, so persuasive, so 'realistic' that they can live in them. We suffer primarily not from our vices or our weaknesses, but from our illusions. We are haunted, not by reality, but by those images we have put in place of reality.

Automating Self-Deception

The artificiality of something is never repulsive so long as people are moved by it first, and as has always been the case with conditioned humans, the whistleblower who shatters their illusions with the truth will receive more of their wrath than the human who fabricated the source of their deception. Liars and hacks reap the rewards of their deliberate deception, while those who expose them are shamed.

As Gustave Le Bon wrote in The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind (1895):

Crowds do not reason; they merely react. Whoever can supply them with illusions is easily their master; whoever attempts to destroy their illusions is always their victim. (Ch. II) Crowds have never thirsted after truth. They demand illusions, and cannot do without them. They constantly give the unreal precedence over the real, and they prefer to worship error if error seduces them. (Ch. III)

In our digital epoch saturated with artificiality, people want so desperately to believe in anything, they’ll fortify their own self-deception to capture the fleeting neurological rewards of something entirely fabricated.

For the deceivers, whether a Nigerian Prince or a cam-girl trafficking pimp in Romania, there is always another dollar that can be squeezed from easy marks. Keep this sentiment in mind, highly literate, critical-thinking, Good Citizens, as you venture further through this piece of human-created content toward the human-machine merging punchline of potentially delicious irony.

Deception is hardly in the analog or digital shadows anymore. Tens of millions of hours of artificial content slop are uploaded to “social” feeding troughs every single day. Nearly every artificial digital “creation” is rooted in the spark of human imagination and the sweat and toil of human creation, going back throughout all of recorded history, official or subverted.

When it comes to storytelling, these machines have virtually no capacity for either creativity or originality—only for regurgitation. Any idea that manifests by prompt will have been pilfered from the existing canon of human-produced works. The human doing the prompting doesn’t require a deeply rooted foundational knowledge of the subject, only a few PDF files as books or articles on the subject, and a machine-created outline. Anyone with a morsel of gossip and some rudimentary instructions for a machine can rebrand themselves as an “expert” and now “write” a “book.”

We’re entering a strange period of “technological progress” where machines and their programmers are attempting to imitate the intricacies and subtleties of written human communication, without the intelligence to recognize that they cannot emulate the emotion and substance of it. The machine has a few formulas it follows, and that’s it. Programmers are hardly creative minds, and cannot comprehend the disconnect these machines produce in attempting to replicate human thought and creativity.

Rise of The Alazon

That automated AI avatars are churning out one dopey video after another is nauseating enough. But watching humans likely pass off entire essays of machine-generated writing as their own is far more detestable.

Platforms like Substack are now crowded with both anonymous accounts and self-branded “writers” who believe the craft is not in assembling (negation alert!) an original sequence of words no human has ever combined before, that will be thought-provoking or stimulating, but most likely, in prompting a machine to remix the thoughts of others using a hideously formulaic methodology while stamping their name on the result.

Shame is a small inconvenience when collecting money for content expediency. As La Rochefoucauld observed, “We are never so ridiculous for what we are as for what we pretend to be.”

Just as the Greeks had the phrase theos ek mêchanês, the Greeks had a word for these possible pretenders: Alazon (ἀλάζων).

The Alazon was a stock character in Greek comedy, representing the classic impostor and braggart who falsely claimed to possess knowledge or skills they didn't actually have. These theatrical goofs would swagger onto the stage, boasting of their expertise in one subject or another, trying to convince the other characters of their authenticity. But the Alazon's fate was always inevitable, to the delight of audiences, with the Alazon's downfall dramatically satisfying.

Sadly, our world today is not a reflection of the classical Greek comedy. The Alazons are rising everywhere, taking money and delight in fooling their audiences, which brings us to the central dilemma of this tale: Do humans even care if they’re reading the words of a machine or a human?

Detecting Alazons

AIs use several linguistic markers, and then repeat them over and over like copies of copies of copies. The text may read as something profoundly insightful and revolutionary, maybe even seismic (buzzword!), but it’s just regurgitating human ideas and desperately trying to sound authoritative. Though all AIs’ default state is to always please the human prompting the machine.

First, there’s an overreliance on negation and litotes:

“It’s not just another X, it’s so much more as (insert Y or Z descriptors).”

“This isn’t merely the repetition of random patterns; it’s the dilution of human creativity and the total negation of authenticity.”

“The global cabal isn’t merely trying to control humanity; they’re creating virtual prisons to lead to its complete subjugation.”

“This is no small shift in power; it’s the quiet construction of a digital panopticon.”

“It’s not without consequence; every algorithm leaves a fingerprint on the human mind.”

Meaning is rarely expressed directly. It’s often rooted in the absence of a thing rather than direct assertion. Human writers usually make positive claims, producing a very different pattern.

Second, the paragraph maintains a cadence with what’s called Uniform Information Density (UID)—a linguistic theory that posits that coherent communication is spread out evenly across an utterance, with speakers naturally regulating the flow of information so that no segment is either overloaded or starved of meaning.

Sentences are nearly the same length and loaded with smooth rhythm but unneeded complexity, which will not sound human to any literate human who reads it. If it sounds too smooth and rhythmic AND is riddled with even a few negations (Not merely X, but Y and Z), or litotes (Not just), you’re reading the words that a human told a machine to write.

Thirdly, there’s an overuse in LLM writing of what’s called syntactic parallelism, especially in triadic forms:

“…synthetic reflections stripped of struggle, risk, or revelation.” “… in the classical Greek tragedy, the audience was forced to confront the fragile limits of human power, the inevitability of suffering, and the unyielding weight of fate.” “Catharsis required grappling with mortality, hubris, and consequence.” “We face no limits, question no truths, and demand no meaning.” “…mistaking detectability for reality, provided it is frictionless, pre-chewed, and dissolves without residue.”

While humans sometimes use all of the AI formulas and structures, often unknowingly, AI models overproduce them, which machine writing detectors pick up as statistical anomalies. Machines responsible for following the formula are also pretty adept at detecting other machines that follow the formula.

Finally, Large Language Models will get bogged down with something called semantic compression—multiple themes and metaphors are stacked unnaturally into a compact space, creating an optimized but artificial density of idea expression. It may even try to drag its points out with redundant expressions, like a sophomore writing a class essay trying to satisfy a prescribed minimum word count by their professor.

Anything suspicious can be copied and pasted into tools like GPTzero (gptzero.me) if you’re not entirely sure. There are alternatives out there, but I found this to be the most effective, and would avoid Grammarly and Quillbot (terrible).

Hacking AI To Sound Human

As I write these words, tens of millions of students are cheating on their first written assignments of the new school year, effectively setting the stage for the creation of the most illiterate, dysfunctional generation in over a millennium. There are already entire school districts across the collapsing Empire where less than half of the students pass basic reading and writing tests. There are a few districts in certain cities where none pass at all, and many who eek by with a passing mark will only do so by cheating.

What “successful” students are using to pass off their machine writing as their own is something called a “humanizer.” This dehumanizing tool (such as the one offered at undetectable.ai) will turn machine-writing into human-sounding writing in order to pass the teacher’s AI detectors. The problem with “humanizers” is another Greek comedy (or tragedy) in our world of “is it real or artificial?”

I used one of the most popular text “humanizers” called Undetectable.ai and gave it a GPT-5 written paragraph from an earlier draft of this piece, and it humanized it turned it into a prolonged heaping pile of barely readable dogshit. It’s not surprising this tool is recommended by Fortune 500 companies that use it for their articles and press releases. Here is the paragraph of eighth-grade level writing that was returned for that sample:

The current situation presents an opposite trend from decline because audiences used to witness human power boundaries and unavoidable suffering and unchangeable destiny in classical Greek tragedies. The process of catharsis needed people to deal with their own death and their excessive pride and the permanent consequences of their actions. The modern world presents no form of confrontation to its audience. People encounter no boundaries while refusing to question established facts and they expect everything to be effortless and without any lasting impact. People accept whatever content is available to them because they mistake effortless consumption with reality as long as it has no negative effects and disappears completely after use.

Sorry Alazons. The machines suck at following basic instructions to make text ‘sound’ human, and even the “humanizer” will gut your machine writing and make it sound like a “graduate” from Lebron James’ “I Promise” academy wrote your essay.

I promise.

It appears two things are happening now. Humanizers can pass off AI-written “essays” as mostly human to most detectors, but not without making them sound like a struggling middle school student wrote them. Secondly, machines, programmed and powered by human ingenuity, believe that we humans can only successfully sound human to a machine if our words are those of a struggling student or adult with special needs.

What this means is that if an Alazon Scribe is to hide in the shadows effectively, conning their readers, teachers, or Professors (triadic!), they have two grim options that will not please their lazy and greedy temperaments:

They need to completely edit most of what their machines produce, even if it “humanizes” it Or learn to fucking write

Both require human thought and time. Alazon scribes do not like engaging the former at the cost of the latter. They’re happy to pretend that the result they prompted a machine to write was their original work. To them, this is simply “working smarter” instead of harder.

No human scribe worth his salt, who has put in thousands of hours or tens of thousands of hours of grinding down ideas into words that come to his or her mind, will write in the “style” of the machines. They wouldn’t be caught dead telling a machine to write their thoughts for them, or to compile the ideas of others and rewrite them to be passed off as their own.

Speaking of Style, man…

Alazon Patient Zero

Among the possible Alazons whose substack “writings” now appear on third-party websites for republication is someone whom I consider to be a likely patient zero of the Alazon Scribes. A former tech entrepreneur (or VC) who likely doesn’t write much, but has the backing of the libertarian Brownstone Institute with his likely machine-assisted posts that mostly function as summaries of the research and ideas of others.

In my opinion, Joshua Stylman is possibly acting like an AI prompt engineer who may not fully understand how LLM writing works, or perhaps has no qualms about appearing to rely on AI output in his “essays”, or maybe just doesn’t care who—or what—produces them.

Posing as a specialist in technocracy, technological society, our Agenda 2030 prison planet, and surveillance capitalism, (all themes from which he probably profited from as an investor) in my view, he possibly selects themes and ideas that have already been widely explored by others and then likely uses AI to help structure and expand his outlines, allowing the machine to likely generate significant portions of his drafts.

Beyond the hilarity of someone possibly producing Substack “essays” with machines while using his real name, there’s something even more comedic worthy of a deeper prodding if this is true.

More on the possible delicious irony of this classical Greek comedy later.

One can check just about any 500-word block of his posts in the calendar year 2025 with GPT-Zero, and it will come back with a machine detecting the likely writing of another machine with a very high degree of probability, often 100%.

Stylman’s Modern Slavery post that went viral a few weeks ago:

His posts, in my opinion, seem to overlap heavily with the work of Patrick Wood, a researcher who has studied the intricacies and history of Technocracy for well over a decade. Wood also co-authored the essential work Trilaterals Over Washington (1979) with Anthony Sutton. You can subscribe to Patrick Wood’s Substack or buy his books from his website technocracy.news.

Here’s Stylman’s technocracy piece “The Technocratic Blueprint,” from earlier this year (96-100% of some detection by GPT-Zero):

In Stylman’s The Second Matrix: Breaking Controlled Awakening…he’s possibly using a controlled awakening Matrix machine to write about Breaking Controlled Awakening:

His piece entitled “You’ll Own Nothing and Be Happy”:

Classic negations, short sentences, followed by the AI colon, and driving it home with a common formulaic structure—always a cadence of sets of threes of something (triadic)—W over X. X over Y, and Y over Z…

or debt over ownership, subscription over purchase, permanent extraction over finite transactions.

His From Fiat Everything To Real Everything:

As I was going to schedule my Saturday morning publish slot for this post, another possible Alazon came across my radar by the moniker “The Wise Wolf.” The Wolf published a clever post that was going viral on the demonic AI agenda, with Neo vs Elon as archetype and antagonist. It caught my interest. I wanted to support it. I really wanted to enjoy it until I got just a few paragraphs in, and it strongly appeared to contain likely machine-written patterns.

The opening third of the post came back as a sea of yellow on GPT-Zero.

I continued to read it anyway, but I couldn’t escape the grotesque meta irony of a possible Alazon likely prompting a machine to rage against the machines, once again.

The author warns readers of the very danger that they’re possibly using to warn their readers about—a machine shaping narrative and belief, while claiming AI erodes human creativity.

The post also mentions the role of Christians in this resistance against the machines, using, in my opinion, very machine-sounding filler ‘idolatry dressed-up as progress’:

Resist the Deception: Recognize AI worship for what it is—idolatry dressed up as progress.

“Beware the Anti-Christ’s machines of deception!” Warns the human, possibly using the Anti-Christ’s machines of deception.

I couldn’t believe my eyes, so I checked another of Wise Wolf’s posts on ‘Ancient Aliens’ and the same result was returned.

Wolf’s post on Trump’s wounded ego and WW3:

All of these observations are my views and are merely opinions based on easily verifiable and reproducible public information.

You could probably repeat this exercise of likely AI detection with dozens of other likely Alazon Substacks through GPT-Zero.

Either you get the point about all this by now, or you just don’t care.

Though you should care.

Here’s why…

Technomachos

We now return full circle to Classical Greece and what they would think of the irony of possible Alazon Scribes that use machines to critique the machinations of our teetering biometric tyrannical digital prison planet.

Enter the technomachos (tekh-no-MÁ-khos) or "one who battles technology."

technomachos ex machina

The fighter against technology, out of the machine.

I’d never thought irony this delicious could exist in our world, but technological “progress”, potentially luring human greed via deceit, has gifts for us all. Would the ancient Greeks be soiling their togas with laughter if they could witness this comedy?

In the Classical Greek sense, this irony is called eirōneía (εἰρωνία)—what we’d recognize from the Greeks as dramatic irony, but in this case, a kind of deep meta-irony. On the stage of Substack, the audience of readers might be aware of what the character (possible Alazon scribe) isn’t—that they’ve embodied the very thing they condemn.

This is the classic reversal where the crusader becomes the very thing he crusades against. As German philosopher Martin Heidegger, author of The Question Concerning Technology, explained in his concept of Gestell, modern technology “enframes” reality, turning both humans and nature into resources to be processed and optimized. Gestell describes how technology makes us think in terms of efficiency and optimization.

What Happens Next?

Substack and other platforms will certainly become a cesspool for people to perform as writers and to chase money, to bypass or “hack” writing and “content production” with no notifications to readers on how they’re doing it.

Human authenticity, already in short supply, is now fading fast across all media as “content producers” activate their machines for workflow to chase the limited attention of “followers” for money.

Perhaps it doesn’t matter if humans themselves are becoming more robotic and mechanical in their thought patterns and behavior, as their very interaction with the machines renders them a byproduct of its machinations. This idea is not new. The question has been around for centuries—Are we using tools, or are the tools using us?

Technomachos ex machina transforms this into a series of deeper meta-techno questions:

Have we reached the point where the machine writes its own opposition for humans to consume and celebrate, who are oblivious to the role of the machine?

When the machine writes the inspirational narratives of human rebellion against it, who is really winning?

Are we witnessing the birth of a perfectly controlled opposition—one that can be easily automated and use a resultant network effect from human deception to expand its power?

The three most valuable things for humans in our burgeoning total surveillance biometric AI monitoring police state technocratic hellscape of constant deception, that I have repeatedly stressed on this Substack:

Anonymity Privacy Authenticity

In a decade, we will not be able to put a price on these and may not even be capable of identifying the third one.

The artificiality of something is never repulsive so long as people are moved by it first.

I don’t care how true an Alazon’s words are, or how much I might agree with the words. In the end, they are not original, they are not creative, they are copies, of copies, of copies, of work a human once produced that can be found on a blog from the near or distant past through a Yandex search, or in out-of-print books on Archive.org. Outsourcing what one might believe to be an original idea to a machine to express that idea for them in writing is neither original nor creative.

Alazon Scribes—this is how platforms like Substack become a GPT Wikipedia Reader’s Digest, of regurgitated formulaic writings. For those too young to remember Reader’s Digest on supermarket shelves, they were the first to embrace these same “writing” and marketing templates, which pioneered the condensed, easily digestible content model that promised maximum information in minimum time:

Formulaic headlines that promise insider knowledge

Bite-sized, pre-digested, and regurgitated information

Continuous subscriber engagement tactics

Standardized template formats

Gift subscription pushes during holidays

Multiple renewal notices with escalating urgency

Sound familiar?

Is this what you want, humans, machine-produced words spit out across assembly lines started by industrious Alazons?

To never know if you are reading the words of a human or a machine?

Are we already past the point where nobody gives a damn?

If this irks you, seek out the humans who are also concerned about this, while you can still recognize them as human. Most readers may already be consumed by the machines.

It has to matter now.

Otherwise, in half a generation, we’ll all be knee deep in the shit of a new Dark Ages, meandering amongst millions of half-sentient, barely literate zombies, who think like machines, act like machines, and pretend that the information that a human prompted an AI to feed them was the truth.

Damn, are we already there?

Revermann, Mark, and Peter Wilson. The Oxford Handbook of Greek Drama. Oxford University Press, 2021. Chapter 15: "Stage Machinery and Spectacle."

Aristotle. Poetics. Translated by Malcolm Heath. London: Penguin Classics, 1996. Chapter 15, pp. 24-25.

Chiossi, F., Haliburton, L., Ou, C., Butz, A., & Schmidt, A. (2023). Short-form videos degrade our capacity to retain intentions: Effect of context switching on prospective memory. Proceedings of the 2023 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (CHI ’23)

Boorstin, Daniel J. The Image: A Guide to Pseudo-Events in America. New York: Harper & Row, 1964

Maxim 134, Maxims, by François de La Rochefoucauld. The original reads: “On n’est jamais si ridicule par les qualités que l’on a que par celles qu’on affecte d’avoir.”

Dover, Kenneth J. Aristophanic Comedy. Berkeley: University of California Press, 1972. pp. 85-91.