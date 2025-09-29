Turning Point-US-Gay

There’s a new Kosher Con Inc. hero making the rounds in the theatres of algorithmic kabuki, and he’s arrived prepackaged and ready to replace the actor Charlie Kirk, who was killed off. He’s every bit as masculine, heroic, introspective, and wise as every other Kosher Con Inc. hero.

He’s a rhetorical genius. He oozes the kind of ‘aura’ that all Kosher Con Inc. astroturfed idols ooze. In the lab where they create these heroes, they used two parts Douglas Murray, two parts Ben Shapiro, two parts Charlie Kirk, and two parts Konstantin Kisin, and they wrapped it in the software personality shell of MIT droid Lex Fridman, who runs a popular ASMR deep sleep channel on YouTube.

His name is Bryan Hollywood, uhh sorry, it’s Brian, no uhh, (squints at monitor closely) Brilyn Hollyhand, and he’s a freshman at Auburn.

A freshman. Fresh-man. The former is confirmed as in ‘new,’ but there can be no confirmation of the latter, as you can still see the liquid dripping from behind his ear lobes.

It wouldn’t be surprising if this was how he was created earlier this year:

He’s been on Benny Shapiro’s show, did Faux News a few times, while Jewsmax (another confirmed Israel hasbara corporate channel) had the kid on for two circle jerks, and the Peacock morons once, before Kirk’s body was cold, or before Kirk arrived in Valhalla, New Zealand—take your pick.

His first assignment since being spawned in a lab is a ten-campus “tour” to only red state colleges with strong TP-US-Gay chapters that have hundreds of on-campus members they can shuffle into a arena auditorium lecture hall using bribes, to give the impression that this astroturfed droid is a big hit with the yutes.

This little dork, whose Daddy became rich off section 8 housing developments (a dot guv sponsored slumlord), is the Kayfabe Gen Z counterpart to Harry Sisson, a completely astroturfed clown for the Demonrats. Yes, I had to look up who Harry Sisson is, too.

Tuning Gen Z minds with Low T beta bois will surely work out well for the muppets that control both parties. I have no doubts the masses of yutes injected over 80 times from birth with ‘vaccines’, chugging fluoridated water after long spells of childhood gaming, only to go outside to sniff particulates of aluminum from the skies while being shoved headfirst into the gray matter grinder of Rockefeller education will not be fooled by the algorithms pushing such fake and gayness, again.

(L) Briliyan Flappyhands the “conservative” and (R) Harry Sissyboi the “liberal”

Charlie Kirk once played the role of Brilyian Flappyhands. So too did Tucker Carlson for Gen X in his gay bow tie days of selling neocon slop to the trough herders in Colonial President Dick Cheney’s West Israel.

All these lab-created dorks are there to deceive, peddle right-left kayfabe, collect a check, and go to either Mar-a-Lago or Martha’s Vineyard with their winnings.

Initial GC Fake and Gaynessometer on Bryliand Flappyhands: 7.2/10

Low-T Bonus: 1.1

Slumlord Daddy Nepotism Bonus: 1.5

Israhell Sponsorship Bonus: 2

Final Fake and Gaynessometer: 11.8/10

But TP-US-Gay is just one branch of the Kosher Con Inc. giant parasitic hasbara apparati. Don’t look too closely at them, or speak about them in polite society, or you might be called Antiseptic. And there’s nothing worse than appearing antiseptic to barely sentient NPCs.

And lastly on this Kosher Con Inc. topic, Satanyahoo just bragged about taking control of TikTok, so that Gen Z doesn’t become more antiseptic than they have already become from watching a genocide unfold on social media. Satanyahoo bragged openly, on film, in front of a few dozen shekelites of the red, white, and bruised zio-hasbara infloooencer brigade that controlling TikTok will help lessen the mass levels of detestation he and his Rothschild state are experiencing on a global scale. Apparently, not bombing the hell out of women and children, when not starving them to death, and constantly lying about everything are approaches he hasn’t yet considered.

Larry Ellison is a new major investor at the forefront of this kosher TikTok takeover, and just happens to be front and center in the second topic for this week’s bleats on Blighty IDs.

Funny thing, that, eh?

And yes, he is. Thanks for noticing.

Blighty I.D.

The heat is on in Blighty for the plebs to become Chinese. There will be no plastic surgery involved, or mass interbreeding programs, only the long-planned rollout of digital I.D., which will be connected to employment records, health records, and banking records, to create a total surveillance grid for the tax-paying citizens to be monitored and have every aspect of their lives controlled, from what they eat, to what they buy, to where and when.

Government-Created Problem: Boat people taking jobs from citizens

Government Reaction: “Look at all these boat people we let in for decades and gave five-star hotel accommodations to as we demographically destroyed Britain, we must now, finally, do something about this immediately!”

Solution: “Everyone will need to have a digital ID to work, so we can turn the law-abiding, tax-paying citizens into controlled slaves.”

The next stop will be a programmable digital pound already in development, which can be shut off if someone has the wrong thoughts on social media or likes the wrong post. Well, they’re already going to jail for that in Blighty, but now they’ll have their wages stolen too.

Any Brit who hasn’t left their anarcho-tyrannical techno-dystopian hell hole yet for a place like Montana, New Hampshire, El Salvador, Serbia, Thailand, or even Poland (for now) will soon be a slave inside a fifteen-minute city. It will not be possible to “not comply” with all this or protest out of it.

Just as they did in Vietnam in shutting down 85 million bank accounts for those who didn’t provide biometric data to the communist government there, Brits will one day find they cannot work without digital I.D. and, sooner than later, will not be able to buy groceries without the digital pound because of their communist government.

Labour Party puppet Keir Starmer announced the policy, though it could have easily come from a conservative puppet. This particular Labour puppet just happened to spend time at a Czechoslovakian youth communist camp when he was a kid, as you do when you’re young. Who needs Boy Scouts or summer camp when you can go to a youth communist camp behind the Iron Curtain?

The majority of selected puppets destroying Europe from across the political spectrum are either communists, zionists, or jews. In Starmer’s case, he scores two out of three on account of his wife and children, but they’re all of the same general philosophy when it comes to destroying White gentile nations…for two thousand years.

The bigger puppet behind it all is the man who let most of the boat people onto the island, and who happens to be buddies with the aforementioned Larry Ellison.

According to Wikileaks:

Larry Ellison uses the Tony Blair Institute to control the NHS and Britain’s most sensitive health data. “When it comes to tech policy, TBI’s role is to go to developing economies and sell them Larry Ellison’s gear. Oracle and TBI are inseparable.” Since 2021, Ellison’s foundation has donated & pledged £257m to the Tony Blair Institute (TBI). Ellison, described by Trump as the “CEO of everything”, is now shaping NHS reform through Blair’s institute. TBI is pushing a single national data library and a new “front door” to patient records, embedding Britain’s health system within Oracle’s infrastructure. The cash has turned TBI into what insiders call a “tech sales & lobbying operation for Oracle.” Its agenda mirrors Ellison’s global push to unify national data sets.

Citizens will be on their best behavior because we’re constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on. — Larry Ellison

(yes he is)

These nut jobs have been pining for this total technocratic control system of ‘digital slaves’ for decades.

Old School Good Citizen video from 2022 on how they’ve been planning it:

But Digital ID isn’t the seed to plant the total control and surveillance grid… that seed was planted over a decade ago in the form of frictionless “convenience” and social “connectivity.” Maybe their prison planet is a fait accompli.

Because the only way to uproot it is to go back in time, together, to immediately shut down their plans. And humans aren’t very good at that in all aspects of living. Most aren’t even cognizant of their own nation and people’s histories.

As for the Brits, well, we know what their ancestors would have already done. If they have programmed the masses to believe that what they would have done is medieval, that’s because those in power don’t want to suffer the same deserving fate.

Solution #1 for anyone in power who mentions the words sustainable, fifteen-minute city, surveillance, digital ID, digital money, or hell even the words ‘new’ and ‘tax’:

Solution #2 for the boat people—and all it will take will be one or two boats, and they’ll stop coming.

Are people powerless? No. But where things like voting and collective action were useful in the past, today individuals will be left to exercise non-compliance in one of two ways: 1. Have the financial resources to live outside the “rules” that rarely apply to the wealthy. 2. Individually choose to physically (and digitally) live outside the systems created for control and domination. This includes the option of living outside the laws and borders of their nation of birth. The first way is limited to a select wealthy few, for whom historically rules never applied, and in many cases were the ones fabricating the laws and rules in their favor.

Bleat Me Up, Scotty

Who’s still buying the official Kirk assassination story that doesn’t have an IQ below room temperature, in December, inside an igloo?

Oh, looks like we have a winner.

Wonder why she would believe the official story this time. It’s probably no cohencidence that all the people working for a certain “greatest ally” want their colonial subjects to think what they’re told, again.

Well, the Charlie Kirk memorial was confirmed to be neither for Charlie Kirk the actor nor a memorial. Beyond having a Soviet feel to it, when not overtly masonic, it was for make benefit glorious surveillance apparti of Palantir, as they collected everyone’s digital footprint who was in the vicinity of the stadium.

Host an assassination psyop. Fund the “memorial” and then find out who fell for it by tracking everyone’s phone within half a mile of the “memorial” and use their data to suck in more party sheckels and figure out who might be dumb enough to show up for another January 6th Fed party after they rig 2028 for Alexandria Occasional-Cortex in the ultimate demoralization ritual.

How many of the dupes who went to this MIGA circle jerk are getting bombarded with TP-US-Gay text messages begging them to “help” Erika Kirk, the actress who just became CEO of a $200 million organization?

What does a wake look like when you weren’t part of your husband’s death? Not that Jacke O. was a saint, and her phone calls with LBJ, a zionist-conspirator in her husband’s death, are creepy as hell, but at least they made an effort back then in the aftermath to make these things appear less…sketchy.

Does anyone else miss the days when they used to make an effort with psychological operations?

People are not asking for much. Expectations have never been lower, but somehow they manage to move the bar closer to the ground every year.

A little less psycho drama and masonic theater, and maybe just once, they could hire some actors with talent and writers who can weave together a believable story.

Fireworks, data surveillance, and political fundraising at a “Christian” memorial with QR codes for Christ? Where was the burial? Where is Kirk’s grave? What happened to the parents and family?

People don’t mind being lied to, at least that’s what people expect from all power structures, and that’s the default state of all governments, particularly kosher host empires.

But when everything is so sloppy that nobody believes it, then some of us don’t get to feel smarter recognizing it, and up until now, that’s all we've had.

Bleatings Will Continue

