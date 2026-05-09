The Epstein Class

To the faithful flock, thanks for all the well wishes.

The sciatica is finally healing after a month. The next time it acts up, I’ll push the pause button here until it’s gone. But I assume that if I did push pause a month ago, it would have healed in a day, and if I do push pause next time, it won’t heal for two months, but if I don’t push pause next time, it will heal in a day, so I’ll make sure to do the opposite of what I say I’m planning to do, so that it heals fast.

Thanks again for your patience.

I’ll return with an essay on something ‘unbelievable’ and ‘really cool’ during the week.

In the meantime, it looks like we’re finally getting a full heaping pile of this baloney…

with another side of this rat piss…

33 cruise passengers with just one crisis actor filming his pathetic performance exactly 33 years since the last “hantavirus outbreak” with a dozen companies all working diligently on their mRNA hantavirus “vaccines”?

Han’t-avirus

han’t /hænt/

Status: Dialectal/Archaic

Definition

Does not exist / Is not: A historical contraction used to express the absolute absence or non-existence of something in a specific location or state. It is functionally synonymous with “there is nothing” or “there aren’t any.”

It’s all so fake and gay, it’s enough to make you want to take a cruise liner full of rats straight into the Bermuda triangle.

Stay vigilant, Good Citizens.

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