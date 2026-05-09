The Good Citizen

The Good Citizen

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

The Epstein Class

World Premiere Music Video
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉's avatar
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
May 09, 2026

To the faithful flock, thanks for all the well wishes.

The sciatica is finally healing after a month. The next time it acts up, I’ll push the pause button here until it’s gone. But I assume that if I did push pause a month ago, it would have healed in a day, and if I do push pause next time, it won’t heal for two months, but if I don’t push pause next time, it will heal in a day, so I’ll make sure to do the opposite of what I say I’m planning to do, so that it heals fast.

Thanks again for your patience.

I’ll return with an essay on something ‘unbelievable’ and ‘really cool’ during the week.

In the meantime, it looks like we’re finally getting a full heaping pile of this baloney…

The Day The Earth Stands Still

𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
·
February 14, 2023
The Day The Earth Stands Still

A Heaping Pile

Read full story

with another side of this rat piss…

The Illusion of A Virus

𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
·
March 4, 2023
The Illusion of A Virus

Time is the great concealer or revealer of truth.

Read full story

33 cruise passengers with just one crisis actor filming his pathetic performance exactly 33 years since the last “hantavirus outbreak” with a dozen companies all working diligently on their mRNA hantavirus “vaccines”?

Han’t-avirus

han’t /hænt/
Status: Dialectal/Archaic

Definition

  1. Does not exist / Is not: A historical contraction used to express the absolute absence or non-existence of something in a specific location or state. It is functionally synonymous with “there is nothing” or “there aren’t any.”

It’s all so fake and gay, it’s enough to make you want to take a cruise liner full of rats straight into the Bermuda triangle.

Stay vigilant, Good Citizens.

Fixed Income Pensioner Discount (honor system)

Pensioner Rate

Student Discount (valid .edu email)

Student Rate

Thank you for sharing

Share

The Good Citizen is now on Ko-Fi. Support more works like this with one-time or monthly donations.

Donate

BTC: bc1qchkg507t0qtg27fuccgmrfnau9s3nk4kvgkwk0
LTC: LgQVM7su3dXPCpHLMsARzvVXmky1PMeDwY
DASH: XtxYWFuUKPbz6eQbpQNP8As6Uxm968R9nu

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Good Citizen LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture