Remember that however you are played, or by whom, your soul is in your keeping alone. Even though those who presume to play you claim to be kings or men of power, when you stand before God, you cannot say “I was told by others to do thus,” or that “virtue was not convenient at the time.” This will not suffice.

Sacred Conflicts

The civic nationalist will argue that the mere assimilation into a national identity of disparate individuals of varying faiths, ethnicities, and public park family pet barbequing rituals is enough to secure the future stability and prosperity of a country.

The American Christian nationalists will argue that a common religion, the one of their founders, later twisted and ground into a meaningless pulp by forces of subversion, is required to secure the future stability and prosperity of their country.

The ethno-nationalist will argue that neither of those will suffice, and race realism cannot be ignored, as tribalism and in-group loyalties will always be placed above nation or religion, eventually splintering the national project.

The national socialist will argue that all of them are wrong, and their aspirations will fall short without the elimination of Jewish influence and subversion from within. Each ideology is a stepping stone to the next, a kind of Jacob’s ladder toward comprehending the shortcomings, limitations, and drastic actions that each rung above engages in the elevation worship toward nationalistic heaven.

Civic nationalism falls short in multicultural and secular societies like the United States and France. At this point in their history, nothing more than modern experimentations in forced cultural mixing and miscegenation through long-planned reverse colonization, maxed out on guilt-extortion credit from one particular historical victimhood fantasy. The inevitability of ethnic civil war at the tipping points of diversity plus proximity is assured. Until then, the proximity will be used to stoke divisions and distractions until the final looting and collapse, at which point the parasites that destroyed these countries (and many more) will have escaped to their own Greater Israel project, Argentine colony, or New Khazaria project, where they can claim safety from any retribution for crimes they will never confess, nor acknowledge.

Christian nationalism, even beyond the absurdities embraced by dispensationalist clowns, seems like an oxymoron given the many varied sects of Protestantism, the failings of the Vatican and its documented ties to Freemasonry and Jesuits, and especially with Vatican II—Jewish subversion implemented by a homosexual converso Priest (Gregory Baum) who abandoned the Church after the destruction was complete and then ventured off to Sodom.

That was after nearly seventeen centuries of councils, pacts, infighting, and schisms, which, if viewed through an honest lens, reveal inherent corruption endemic to any institution that props itself on divine reconciliation while remaining entirely dependent on human interpretation, which tends to shift with the seasons and the political pressures of the age.

History's great conflicts over sacred authority were often waged among corrupt and flawed men who claimed to believe in something greater than themselves, so long as that belief kept them conveniently atop the institutions of power. Across centuries and kingdoms, the balance between divine authority and devotion to living by example proved remarkably elastic in the face of intoxicating temptations toward self-enrichment through unscrupulous behavior. For over a century, that elasticity in maintaining any balance or devotion to piety or spirituality has been stretched beyond recognition.

Donald Trump arrived at the gates of American Christianity having never passed through them as a follower of Christ, but as a political candidate in need of the Christian voting bloc to prop him up for his corporate masters and Zionist candidate breeders. He actually arrived as a follower of Jewish mysticism, or Kabbalah, according to one of his scammy business books, where he writes about seeking counsel from his Kabbalah teacher, Eitan Yardeni, during a time of struggle.

Kabbalah’s guiding text is the Zohar, fabricated from the imagination of a Spanish Rabbi in the 13th century, and attributed to the (imaginary) words of a second-century Rabbinical prophet. At its core, it is anti-Christianity, naming Christians as ‘Edom’ and ‘Amalek,’ encourages followers to become their own gods, and was ordered to be banned and later rewritten by 16th-century popes to pass the censors.

It’s the perfect religious text for an egomanical failed casino magnate with ambitions for celebrity, riches, and ascension to a messianic status as the latest and most valuable Viceroy of the Zionist project’s host colony. Though he may even appear as a God-like figure among his cult of imbeciles, thanks to participation in public performance art that rendered him a God who defies death and is resurrected within a coven of secret service witches to pose for an iconic image.

Trump emerged from an age of accelerating atheism, nihilism, feminism, familial destruction, and institutional cynicism on the downward trajectory of a bloodletted host empire that was indoctrinated into the cult of multiculturism and diversity by the bloodletters in need of open and welcoming hosts to help socially engineer their global projects, from Germany to Argentina, to Khazaria, the Levant, and now Persia, while always increasing the purse tribute from its hosts.

Most of the heavy lifting in destroying any remaining moral fabric of this host was already well underway before he arrived, and every pillar that once organized and protected collective life had been reduced to rubble convenient enough to build a personal celebrity brand upon, with gauche gold leaf adorning unabashed narcissism, sociopathy, and shameless obsessions with shallow materialism. While Trump is more a puppet than a President, and more Jewish Viceroy than King, he is not a historical anomaly beyond his grade school literacy and vocabulary that even boy Kings of the past surpassed.

The Scottish position holds beyond the covfefe of our eastern flank—the hamberders of their cavalry are poorly provisioned and will not hold the ridge by morning. I ride at dawn to assess it myself. Running low on Big Macs. Edward III

Age 12

Berwich, 1324

History is replete with corrupt and shameless leaders, drunk on power, hungry for plunder, who hardly pretended to care about the status and welfare of their own subjects, while looting them blind without shame or remorse. Though for many monarchs, even when acting in their own self-interests, those interests often overlapped with the subjects of their Kingdoms.

Philip IV tortured the Knights Templar leadership into false confessions and burned Jacques de Molay at the stake to cancel sovereign debts and seize their assets. A decade before he expelled the previous usurers and seized the assets of French Jewry. Any institutions or people that had grown powerful enough to threaten the crown could always be expelled, rather than catered to and served, as we see across performative democracies that function as instruments of easy capture and control, while subduing the populace with the illusion of meaningful participation through voting pageantry. Philip IV was also responsible for the “Babylonian Captivity” of the papacy, leading to the Avignon wilderness years, to be examined later in this piece.

Henry VIII dissolved monasteries and filled the royal treasury with centuries of accumulated church wealth. As with Trump, loyalty was elastic and interpreted by his daily tantrums. Unlike Trump, whose daily grievances and delusions puke onto social media like a scorned teenager's diary, Henry settled his scores with an axe—executing advisors whose counsel had grown inconvenient, including Thomas More, who had served him faithfully for decades, and two of the six wives unfortunate enough to have married him. Though none were former girlfriends of Mossad assets with globally connected paedophile and blackmail rings who posed topless with silicone titties on his Boeing golden carriage.

There’s also no evidence that Henry played prediction markets, front ran stocks, or released family shitcoins either. Nor did he excuse insider trading within his court by noting that “All the world’s a casino now,” as Trump did last week. Henry VIII did establish Trinity College, Cambridge, in 1546, which has had considerable success compared to, say, Trump University.