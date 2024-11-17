The Good Citizen

Barbara Doyle
Nov 17

You are on target. I lived through those late 70's but not with the exaggerated resentment towards men that seemed required. I now feel great empathy and grief with what so many young men are going through today. I want those lost young men to find their "fight" and be the men this country sorely needs. The gals will follow because I think deep down they are miserable and sick of pretending. GC, I hope you dream vision comes true. We could use a miracle. Thanks for all the heart and soul you put into your work.

CM Maccioli
Nov 17

Oh man, why'd you have to go there? Bad enough I had to live thru this horseshit. I stuck my toe into that pond for a split second back in the early 70"s. Never regretted not swimming about. It was Hollywood, not that Steinem bitch, that sucked me in. She was on every talk show and I couldn't stand her. I had my mother as a role model. And I took after her. Thank you Jesus.

I see in my family unit how a well indoctrinated over paid college graduate lords it over her husband who makes less, who now drinks too much, by demanding he become a Mr Mom, doing all household chores while she complains "someone" didn't empty the dishwasher.

She demanded marriage after they had 2 children together, gaining her respectability I imagine and now there's not the slightest hint of love or even common curtesy between them. Children rarely smile with blank stares. It's so very very sad to see defeated sexes incapable of extending a loving touch to their spouses for no reason other than to just do it. To send a silent signal that they're loved and appreciated that never goes unnoticed. They are blowing it big time.

