When you believe in things that you don't understand

Then you suffer — Stevie Wonder

(who is not blind)

Very Superstitious

The story of our species’ spectacular evolution is supposed to be about adaptation for survival, within the comforting Darwinian tale of ‘natural selection’ that explains our origins. Though there are many competing and worthy theories, the most interesting within the Season 6 finale of the X-Files, when Mulder tells Scully that humans were created by a superior extraterrestrial species and placed on Earth as a kind of ‘Universe 25’ experiment.

The purpose of our creation by ‘other beings’ is never stated, though one can assume it was either for observation of tasteless and irrational behavior or as a source of energy or food harvesting. When theorists claim that despite all the progress, “we’ve made as a species,” we’re all still slaves to devious systems of control in a barely recognizable hierarchical feudalism, most never conceive of the possibility that those who control the hierarchical systems may not even be ‘of’ this planet, this plane, or this realm.

Our species and the Rockefeller versions of its origins are not without giant holes we aren’t permitted to question. Homo Sapiens supposedly shares 98.8% of its DNA with most primates, such as apes and chimpanzees, through a common ancestor dating back approximately 8 million years. The official story of evolutionary biology is that all primates evolved over those years, but most never needed larger brains, languages, or bipedalism despite that evolutionary track being available to some primates.

Homo Sapiens left other primates in the dust. Shaped by environmental pressures, tool use, and spellbound by fire, we soon began the development of complex social structures. Swinging from trees and throwing feces no longer captured our attention, at least apart from cow feces outside of Gorehabba, India. It was all such primitive and banal behavior compared to storming low-rent department stores on black friday for a 20% discount on a mind control screen, or eating Tide laundry detergent pods on camera for strangers.

At some point, we underwent rapid, accelerating changes that all emerged from shifts in how just a small fraction of our DNA was utilized, making that 1.2% differential orders of magnitude more significant in evolutionary achievements. This is what science teaches children. This is what assimilation to polite society within so-called liberal democracies forces us to believe. One can challenge it at the risk of becoming an outcast and pariah, and so most do not bother.

Then there’s Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. One can challenge this as well, at the risk of becoming an outcast and pariah in their community, and so most do not bother. For the Kabbalistic chosenite, it was Adam and Lilith of Lilith Fair fame, the goddess of lesbians who rejected god and nature by refusing to lie down with Adam after Mellissa Etheridge offered her a sniff of her patchouli and a backstage pass to her show in Hebron.

Hey, why not?