Comparisons have been made between the Netflix hit show Squid Game to the evils of capitalism or the evils of communism. By now, you’ve read critics and amateur historical analysis, usually a critique of crony corporatism or predatory capitalism that relies on the consumer credit reserves of debt servants - the players in the outside world as a metaphor for 21st-century economic inequality and brutality. Likewise you’ve seen the counter arguments about communism where everyone wears the same clothes and waits in line to get the same measly portion of meals, AND even if they follow the rules (equality matters), most are going to starve, be miserable, suspicious of their neighbors and inevitably die a brutal death while elite party apparatchiks watch with ambivalence from their cocoon of champagne abundance. Perhaps both have some truths, but they both miss the bigger picture unfolding with each passing day since the start of the plandemic.

At its core the show is an allegory for the world we are living in now, a world where a battle for the preservation of human dignity and basic liberty is playing out against the ruthless tyranny of a sordid cast of characters who have all assumed their role as VIPs, Squares, Triangles, and Circles. It is playing out on the streets of western cities and in the hearts and minds of millions of good citizens who recognize the evils of medical apartheid, digital surveillance passports, experimental vaccine mandates for a lab-engineered virus funded by those in power eager to cover-up their crimes, corrupt and debase science, and pump endless streams of lies and propaganda that enable the silly cult-like impositions of human indignities: the useless masks while standing and moving but not seated and eating; the elites pretending to wear masks for official photos then taking them off minutes later to sip champagne; measured social distancing via floor stickers and arrows to herd participants like farm animals; manipulated PCR testing technology triggering false positives and was never meant to diagnose anything; the sick-until-proven innocent presumptions that divide us socially and isolate us mentally; engineering mass psychosis against the unvaccinated “dirty” others despite all scientific evidence showing little difference between groups; the rules for the masses that never apply to the elites in power; the surveillance tracing and imprisoning healthy people in their own homes; retributive coercive fines and redundancies (now imprisonment) for not complying; but mostly the endless contagion of fear and psychological manipulation impressed upon the population, who by merely succumbing to both make themselves unwitting participants in the game as either players or circles.

The game is designed to be a theatre of the absurd - a global theatre hosting a sinister but intelligently coordinated game of degrading ritualistic and meaningless gestures that are common in totalitarian societies. Rituals and gestures are a test of submission and nothing more. They are meant to divide contestants from dissidents so that the latter can be identified, isolated, and persecuted. It’s a completely rigged game that pits family against family, friends, colleagues, and citizens against one another, and where playing by the rules they have prepared for us is the only way we all lose. Here’s how it works…

Reminder of the first two Good Citizen rules to understand the world today:

Never believe anything your government tells you (the George Carlin rule). Never believe anything the corporate media tells you. Assume everything is lies and propaganda, and they are intentionally omitting facts and truth to divide you and manipulate you

Premises you cannot ignore to understand the game:

The coronavirus was not novel. It was taken from bats and engineered with the inserted spike protein to be highly transmissible in humans. That took place in the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, with funding from many different sources, including the Pentagon’s DARPA program, the National Institutes of Health (NIH,) and EcoHealth Alliance (two VIPs). Here’s one of the main VIPs, Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance, admitting exactly this five years ago. Hans Mahncke @HansMahncke Periodic reminder that on March 28, 2016, Daszak described exactly what led to the pandemic. This could not be clearer and yet we're still turning in circles because corrupt scientists and their media flunkies are still relentlessly pushing the natural origins hoax. The vaccine production started in 2002 after the first SARS virus hysteria. Operation Warp Speed is not what you think. It all started with Operation Dark Winter. The vaccine was modeled after the first Covid-19 variant by Moderna/NIH before the virus was ever “released,” just after or during ‘Event 201’ - a simulation of the world we’ve been living the past 18 months and funded by all the usual suspects - Gates, Rockefeller, etc. Both the vaccines and deadly viruses (lab-engineered bio weapons) have been patented in the US Patent Office in preparation for their release and distribution, and realizing that both have been unleashed on the world is the foundation for comprehending this Squid Game China is either a main participant or an unwitting participant in the virus’s origins and release (or has been framed), but that’s beside the point in understanding the sinister game. This is about coordinated Western tyrannical policies. The virus is a respiratory virus with animal reservoirs that will be with us forever. We will all contract it at some point. Vaccines do little to nothing to stop the spread or prevent transmission, or symptoms (after a couple of months). They are more harmful than helpful for healthy demographics. The best course is early treatment and maximizing the number of people with natural immunity by letting it spread among younger populations. The aerosol spread of the virus means the vast majority of masks are generally useless. Mandating them is medical theater and part of the game. The vaccines are neither safe nor effective. Getting you to submit to them, soon every three months, is another game.

We may never know who fills this role privately, but we know it’s not the top tier. For all we know, it’s just a middle tier of obedient functionaries. We can only assume. We know today that it is likely a combination of VIPs: Central Banks, IMF, BIS, World Economic Forum, DARPA, NIH, Gates Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Bilderberg Group, WHO, UN, etc. (add your favorites)

We know that Dr. Ralph Baric and Dr. Shi Zhengli received funding from DARPA, who used the NIH (Collins/Fauci), who used EcoHealth Alliance (Peter Daszak) as a front group to distribute the funding. We know they engineered this virus in the Wuhan lab. We know China knew early on (November) and covered it up, and we know the other above VIPs have helped coordinate the response, the narrative, the lies, the cover-ups, the global preplanned tyrannical policies, and the future planning based on Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset and Great Narrative future.

To watch all the dots get connected, you’ll need a couple of hours, but it’s worth your time.

This group could number in the hundreds. This group is a combination of Big Pharma CEOs (Moderna/Pfizer), Foundation Directors, Billionaire Foundation funded companies, Government Bureaucrats and technocrats like Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins and an odious coterie of Davos Elites who upon closer examination are connected to the World Economic Forum, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Soros’ Open Society Foundation, and World Health Organization which is in the process of engineering a global pandemic “treaty” that would capture holdout countries like Sweden, Poland, Hungary and red state America and give all Pandemic Policy power to a centralized global tyrannical power. Of course, the Biden administration is “interested” in signing this scam treaty.

What they all have in common is the goal of engineering a technocrat-controlled dystopian future, a “new normal” where society is centrally planned via a “build back better” program that makes every citizen in the Western world dependent on them. They intentionally create chaos, they destroy businesses, lives, communities, and entire nations, and transfer wealth to themselves while proposing prepared solutions to the very problems they create. None of the rules for the world they’re creating will apply to them. They hate you, don’t care if you’re alive or dead. You’re an ant to them, and they’ll eagerly stomp you out the first chance they get if you do not submit to them. They watch it all from their cocoons of pilfered wealth and abundance. Those who work for them as squares, triangles, and circles are helping them realize this diabolical dystopic nightmare.

If one were so inclined to make a list of squares, they would number in the hundreds if not thousands. These include all western democratically elected “leaders” who oversee the games in their countries. This list would also include Big Tech CEOs and Legacy Media conglomerates and their cabal of talking heads who carry out censorship and blacklisting orders against those who expose their lies, distribute propaganda and misinformation to assist the VIPs in psychologically capturing as many players as possible, some of whom will also serve as Triangles (enforcers) and Circles. Policy makers, NGO workers, Foundation employees, Human Resource shills, and anyone who helps enforce eugenic tyranny and medical apartheid at the executive corporate level are also Squares. When cases that challenge these illegal games reach the courts, many judges are also showing their square bona fides by always ruling in favor of the VIPs.

This is rather simple. Anyone working as enforcers - law enforcement or military - is assuming their roles as Triangles in this Covid Squid Game. This would include the Australian Army transporting healthy young citizens to “quarantine camps” to take selfies and do yoga from behind government-controlled barbed wire perimeters until they can be proven “healthy.”

The tens of millions of Europeans marching and protesting across the bloc for the past six months (that the Squares in the Corporate media completely ignore) have met the force of the Triangles every weekend since June. Look for more obedience from the Triangles in Austria and Germany this weekend as millions more citizens take to the streets to protest medical tyranny.

Evil always wins through the strength of its splendid dupes. -GK Chesterton

Eugenics and Other Evils

You’ve seen the comments on social media that look something like this:

It’s just two weeks to flatten the curve.

It’s just a mask. You wear a seatbelt and stop at stoplights. You have no right to put me in danger by not wearing a mask.

Just get the jab already, and you’ll be done with it.

We should just round up the unvaccinated and put them in jail until they get jabbed because their stupidity and selfishness are prolonging the pandemic.

These useful idiots are the circles. We must not hold them in contempt because many of them have been subdued by a mass psychosis. They have bad information and are reacting emotionally based on this intentionally distributed (by the VIPS and Squares) bad information. They have yet to realize their role as circles in this deadly game, but they are not yet lost. Circles can become participants/players, and they are also capable of leaving the game entirely. They number in the tens of millions, and we will need them.

What makes some people in society predisposed to becoming circles?

Easily susceptible to emotional manipulation

Prefer feelings guide their decisions over critical thinking

They are already hardened ideologues and will side with the VIPs against their political enemies even if they’re digging their own graves

Feel comfort in the false security of a rudderless consensus formed on a bed of lies and coercion (see point 2)

Embrace collectivized actions of the herd that render cowardice/submission as virtue and courage/independence as vice

In Yevgeny Zamyatin’s dystopian novel WE, the people live in a total surveillance society called ‘One State’ where their behavior is watched over by a secret police called the Bureau of Guardians. Like the Squid Game, nobody refers to anybody by their names, only by their assigned numbers. Today our lives, our identities and our human experiences are constantly reduced to numbers—our social security or tax id numbers, our patient id numbers, the recommendation algorithms that nudge our digital behavior based on our past digital behavior, the artificial intelligence and interconnected devices all around us watching and listening and tracking; the facial recognition software tied to public surveillance cameras controlled by the state that monitor our urban movements, the biometric data people stupidly offer google and apple and by extension the NSA and GCHQ. (Are the nasal swabs in covid testing just an excuse for mass DNA collection? Sounds like a conspiracy today, but give it a few months.)

Technocratic central planners have reduced us to data points, data behavior, and input points of human decision making to be digitally collected, observed, analyzed, and permanently stored. We are just numbers to them. We exist insofar as we can feed the data beast more digital intelligence to be used against us today and in the future that they’re planning.

If you are reading this and still playing the medical theater games, still making excuses for all the absurd ritualistic behavior and undignified impositions rooted in politics and control, and not science or evidence then you are a player within the Covid squid game. There’s a chance you know all of the above is true, and you’re still playing it, hoping one day it will stop, one day they’ll leave you alone and just let you walk out of the prison bunk room and back to your old life. Maybe you’re waiting for others to come forward first, perhaps to request that a vote be held and that the majority will vote to make the game stop. But this game is a declaration of war on you, your family, your way of life, and your children’s future, and like all wars of the 21st century, it is designed to never be won.

It’s a perpetual cycle you never get out of.

- Chris Sky

The individual games are more like tests. These are well-known to all of us by now. They are, by design, antithetical to what scientific evidence shows is effective and meaningful. They are all either pointless, meaningless, or extremely damaging and deadly. They are only meaningful to the Squares and Elites insofar as they reveal who has submitted to the game and who is a dissident. Obedience and shutting off your brain are the only skills required to play.

Social distancing. Six meters. (pointless)

Isolate at home even if healthy (absurd)

Lockdown at home (horribly damaging to society and individuals)

Wear masks that do not stop the spread of the virus. They do nothing.

Force your children to wear them in schools for 8 hours (child abuse)

Force businesses, large and smal,l to become enforcers of mask mandates

Take experimental “Vaccines” to keep your job (violates Nuremberg Codes)

Take experimental “Vaccines” to participate in society (violates Nuremberg Codes)

Take experimental “Vaccines” to travel freely (violates Nuremberg Codes)

Pay the fines for not getting “vaccinated” (violates Nuremberg Codes)

Download and use vaccine passports to participate in society

The rules of the games change at the whim of the VIPs who dictate to the Squares what the next games will be, who tell the Triangles to enforce the rules they make up as they go along. The games can never be won. The games are inherently Sisyphean. Like hamsters on a wheel, they are designed to go nowhere and be both degrading and pointless. They require submission to their rules so they know you are playing. They are designed to test obedience to the elites and their hierarchy of enforcers. It is those who stop playing that they fear most.



Here’s what the games look like in Australia today. Don’t think this one can’t arrive at where you live.



How to Win

Don’t play. Non-compliance. Like the players who vote to end the game on the show, but instead of a simple majority of players, an absolute majority is needed to end it. The more who refuse to play, and the more Circles, Triangles, and Squares abandon their roles, the more the fear is conferred from the people fearing propaganda about a virus to the VIPs fearing the wrath of people they have abused and duped. Leave the game, do not play, warn others not to go there and in good time the double jabbed will become wise to the game, the triple jabbed will follow soon after, eventually there will be nobody left to fool and the VIPs who have engineered these crimes against humanity will finally be brought to justice.

What that justice looks like will depend on the actions of the squares. The longer they continue with the eugenic tyranny and medical apartheid against their citizens, the more barbaric and savage the wrath of the people will be, and the greater the number of heads will be demanded.

The Prize for Winning

Life, liberty, humanity, prosperity, joy to the world. The sooner we get started on non-compliance, the sooner we’ll convert a majority of people to the side of liberty and justice, and the sooner we will be victorious.

