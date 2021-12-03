The Good Citizen

The Good Citizen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Silverbullitt's avatar
Silverbullitt
Dec 3, 2021

From a friend:

My family can't acknowledge vax-induced sickness and injuries because to do so would threaten their reality. They are in a mass cult, as are most Americans, and as such, they actively reject any information which contradicts the over-arching, ever-present government narrative. The official propaganda is their catechism, which they know by heart, and in their minds is infallible and unquestionable, despite its ever-changing, nonsensical, contradictory precepts.

They're incapable of exercising their innate capacity to think critically. They perceive any one who challenges their worldview to be dangerous, a subversive, a threat. They're like hard-core fundamentalists who have fully incorporated into themselves all the religious dogma they've been indoctrinated with, and can not tolerate anyone who does not share their beliefs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
RE Nichols's avatar
RE Nichols
Dec 3, 2021

If the players simply refused to fight one another there would be no games.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 T. Goode Charley LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture