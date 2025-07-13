The Good Citizen

Roman S Shapoval
1d

Thank you Good Citizen, and Good citizens, for the opportunity to share the hidden truths around EMF. It's not all good vibes out there, so we appreciate and honor you wanting to learn about this very intimidating topic. We look forward to learning and growing together.

Mark Alexander
1d

I use ethernet instead of wi-fi at home, and generally don't use devices that are crippled by the lack of an ethernet port. I do have a so-called "smart" phone, but it's almost always on airplane mode and I use it more like a PDA for things like mapping (using downloaded maps), or tuning my piano, or as a calculator -- apps that don't require any network connection. I also don't own a microwave oven. Fortunately I live in fairly rural area where I can see only one wi-fi router if I happen to enable wi-fi on the laptop -- unlike at my mom's apartment, where I can see dozens of routers, including hers.

I realize this is probably going to look paranoid to most people, but I felt it was best to err on the side of safety. It seems obvious to me that there have to be limits on how much EMF a body can take. The telecoms don't seem to believe there are any limits, so they keep pushing for ever more radio waves with higher frequencies and greater power levels.

