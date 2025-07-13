Bohdanna and Roman are The Power Couple.

Together, they ditched the digital electro magnetic chaos to reclaim health, natural living, and sovereignty. They help others unplug from toxic electricity, reconnect with natural light, and build homes—and lives—rooted in what should seem like a common-sense existence. Their work blends ancient wisdom with practical electrical expertise to empower others along the path they have consciously chosen.

I’ve been reading their Substack off and on for a couple of years, but as I found out from their answers to some of my questions, not nearly enough!

After consuming some of their earlier Substack posts, I bought a TriField EMF/RF device to measure my work and sleep environments while traveling as a nomad. It led to drastic changes in my work environment, cleaned up my sleeping environment, and took measures to help family with wi-fi and electromagnetic household pollution.

It hasn’t made me completely batshit crazy yet, like Jimmy McGill’s brother Chuck from the hit show Better Call Saul, but if I see someone standing within five feet of a microwave oven in use, I tend to scream at them:

“Get the hell away from that microwave!”

It’s because I care.

But here’s what I learned most from their Substack: far too many people (including myself) are incomprehensibly compliant with all of the invisible frequencies (and the source technologies) around them, damaging their cellular biology, endocrine systems, and brain function, and more people need to know what they live with day in and day out. That’s not a fear pitch to sell people on the topics they cover. It’s a wake-up call.

I focused all of my questions on what I thought were the most important big picture topics for Good Citizens in our everyday lives and sent them to Roman about a month ago.

In this post, he answers fifteen questions of mine related to dirty household electricity, grounding mats (yes, I bought one), EMF, Wi-Fi (RF), hard wiring Internet, microwaves in kitchens, off-grid solar systems, and more.

Good Citizen: Last year, I bought a grounding mat from a company called "Grounding Well" (black friday sale) after reading a few studies claiming benefits of grounding, though they were more related to "earthing" rather than working all day indoors with your arms or feet on a mat.

The main benefits that I read are 1. Reduced inflammation 2. Neutralizes free radicals 3. Shift to Alpha Waves (relaxed healing state) 4. protected from EMF fields 5. Speeds up injury healing.



I don't have the scientific literature on these claims, but those were the big ones I came across in my brief and blind research.

One guy on YouTube did both, barefeet at the park plus mat at home for thirty days straight, and showed his HRV went from 54 to 59 in two weeks (Alpha waves probably?), but then dropped to 53 at day 30, though he injured his back and that may have affected his stress levels and sleep quality, both contributing factors to HRV.

Roman: ** A note on HRV: unless you measure with an electrocardiogram, most other tracking devices will provide skewed results due to being measured by a phone, Bluetooth, and/or light, which all affect nerve synapses and electrical impulses created by the body. **

Good Citizen: I did sleep longer and deeper after about two weeks of using it, though I was also in the sun more during that time, so it could have been outdoors health benefits and not the mat. Overall, I haven't noticed much difference after six months of using one, though I did zero before or after health metrics, so I have no evidence either way. Are grounding mats effective at all, or are they just over-priced rubber pads with a cord?

Although I have never used a grounding mat, most of my colleagues and clients have reported negative effects, such as tingling sensations and malaise. Some have reported feeling no effect, and have had their sleep improve. Nerve-blocking frequencies may be induced from both the outside /Earth ground, as well as the ground outlet, which may account for the numbing effect of not being electrically sensitive to synthetic electrical currents. These frequencies arise from the phenomenon of dirty electricity (DE), which has saturated the Earth and the power grid with stray (i.e. transient) current, and has been proven to be harmful by scientists and epidemiologists such as Dr. Samuel Milham and Dr. Magda Havas.

The power companies and electric utilities are responsible for creating this bio-active, harmful current, due to the fact that they never wired the power grid correctly and took shortcuts, especially in North America. Normally, a house will have a dedicated neutral wire, which returns electricity to the utilities’ power substation. Instead of using a neutral wire, utilities employed grounding rods to return electricity back to the substation, which saturated the ground with artificial frequencies. Anytime lightning strikes the Earth, it scatters along the ground, but more importantly, completes a circuit back to the upper layers of the atmosphere. This is also known as the global electric circuit. Natural phenomena like these demonstrate that the Earth is not a sponge, but a conductor of electricity.

How a standard home should be wired

The utility companies have created a game of electro-Russian roulette as the ground may not be safe to walk upon barefoot in some areas. Forget about your girlfriend or wife nagging you about stepping on some shattered glass when you want to go running down the block - now you and your dog may be electrocuted like this poor lady who was walking the streets of Washington, DC.

Mike Holt, who is a National Electrical Code® expert, serving the electrical industry for over 50 years, has this to say:

“It turns out that the power company uses the Earth as one of the wires in the power system. The planet is a good conductor, and it's huge, so it makes a handy return path for electrons. "Ground" in the power-distribution grid is literally the ground that's all around you when you are walking outside. It is the dirt, rocks, groundwater and so on. If you look at a utility pole, you'll probably be able to spot a bare wire coming down the side of the pole. This connects the aerial ground wire directly to ground. Every utility pole on the planet has a bare wire like this. If you ever watch the power company install a new pole, you will see that the end of that bare wire is stapled in a coil to the base of the pole. That coil is in direct contact with the earth once the pole is installed, and is buried 6 to 10 feet (2 to 3 meters) underground. If you examine a pole carefully, you will see that the ground wire running between poles are attached to this direct connection to ground.”

How did this all start in the first place?

When the Arab oil embargo happened in the 1970s, this forced the US into an energy crisis, and catalyzed the manufacture of energy-efficient electronics, many of which we still use today. These types of electronics use what is known as a switch-mode power supply, which converts an AC signal to DC by interrupting the electrical current thousands of times per second in the kilohertz (kHz) range. These kHz frequencies put back more “noise” and dirty electricity back on the line, which increases the overall electromagnetic radiation in our environment. Regardless of how “advanced” we may believe AI, wireless tech, and electric vehicles have become, we are using 21st-century devices on a grid from the 70s.

Good Citizen: Are they a viable substitute for barefoot earthing, which has shown benefits?

Grounding mats carry the potential for greater harm, due to the fact that they can be plugged into one’s electrical outlet as well as the Earth. Walking barefoot can also be hazardous, depending on one’s environment. Bodies of water are more ideal, as they are natural electrical insulators (e.g. Faraday cages) as well as areas and countries where there is not a lot of electrical infrastructure. However, even remote areas in the Arizona desert have been found to have ground current EMF, which has been linked to childhood leukemia.

In 1992, The National Institute of Health and Sciences (NIEHS) published The Report on Health Effects from Exposure to Power-Line Frequency Electric and Magnetic Fields, which found “convincing evidence for cancer-causing effects for internal electric field strengths greater than approximately 1 mV/m. ” One millivolt per meter, which is a very low-level electric field, can be created by not only ground, but contact current as well.

If our homes are not wired correctly or have large amounts of dirty electricity, we may be exposing ourselves to this type of current anytime we touch an appliance or walk on our floor. This is also why walking barefoot anywhere is not a good idea, as our body responds to the electric environment at very small potentials. I like to stand on a piece of aluminum foil at the end of the day, as the foil acts to discharge any extra (positive) ions from my body that may be contributing to inflammation. I would not suggest standing on foil while at the computer.

Good Citizen: Does being grounded while bathing in RF or working next to a router blasting 350mb download speeds, and touching plugged-in electronics cancel the whole thing out, or worse, conduct dirty currents into your body?

Electric fields create a magnetic force, which is then more likely to attract other electromagnetic fields. This is why I always shut the power off to our sleeping areas at night, as any live copper wire will be magnetized to the surrounding EMF from the home as well as neighbors. If you are grounded while doing work on the computer or on your phone, you are exponentially increasing the amount of frequencies and radiation entering your body. Kilohertz frequencies can go internal, penetrating our organs.

Our skin has a natural impedance (similar to resistance) to electrical currents, measured in ohms (Ω), and varies. On average, our total body impedance is 3,000 ohms. However, when artificial electrical fields, like those generated by our devices, are present, our skin impedance can drop substantially to 500 ohms. When our home contains dirty electricity, our skin’s ability to protect the rest of our body from electrical current drops. In order for electric fields not to go internal and pair with our organs, we need to remove any sources of kHz frequencies, especially where we spend most of our time.

Electrical impedance of the human body. Note: Wet surfaces decrease resistance and increase conductivity.

Good Citizen: Papa Citizen was using his laptop without a monitor or seperate mouse and keyboard. Last I visited I measured the standard magnetic field and electrical frequency using my TriField meter, and both went from nothing to tripping past the midpoint. Also, his desk is about 12 feet from their household wifi router, and it was going through him to his laptop in front of him, plus he was using a Bluetooth mouse. To end all that, I bought him a monitor, a wired keyboard, a wired mouse, all with extension cables, and moved his laptop 5 feet behind him, nearer to the wifi router so he has no RF going through him. He no longer touches the plugged-in laptop, and the RF around his desk is now down from peaks of .5-.7 mW/m2 to peaks of .05 mW/m2. While the electrical frequencies were cut substantially by simply wiring everything. His monitor still gives off some minor EF, but it's not very close to him.

Is the only way to completely eliminate all RF in a house to use Ethernet cables? How does that work since most people stream everything now to their TVs and tablets to binge-watch Wokeflix, and those don't have Ethernet cables?

Hardwiring drastically reduces the radiofrequency (RF in the environment, and also gives you the maximum download speed from your internet provider, along with being a more secure form of communication. However, one must consider that ethernet cables, if not shielded, will most likely emit dirty electricity along their sheath, as they are connected to the outlet and power grid. In essence, you may be swapping one EMF (RF) for another (DE). Faster download speeds in the gigabyte per second (Gbps) will also create more DE, as packets of data are increasingly pulsed through the modem. I opt for an internet switch that is connected to the modem, which then emits data in the Mbps (megabytes per second) range, thus creating less dirty electricity.

When you hardwire, you’ll need to purchase a switch, which is another box that connects to the modem of your internet provider. This switch can then route data traffic and extra Ethernet cables to other areas of your home. You have the option of “daisy-chaining” and connecting multiple switches to create a wider local area network in your home or office. Although this sounds complex, the process is fairly straightforward.

Good Citizen: A lot of people work directly on their MacBooks or laptops with them plugged in: Are there differences in EMF pollution/body absorption when touching these devices using the battery power compared to a plugged-in laptop?

Absolutely. Working on a battery is a healthier alternative. Keep in mind that anytime we touch anything electrical, these frequencies are conducted through our nerves and skin. This is why having a cell phone on speaker phone placed on the table is a better option than holding it in your hand.

I place my laptop on a wooden desk, as wood is an electrical insulator, and never keep it on my lap, even when hardwired. I prefer to charge our laptop before use, so as not to employ the power brick of the computer, which uses a switch-mode power supply that generates dirty electricity. Certain models of laptops allow you to remove the battery, which would let you charge the battery ahead of time.

Here is a schematic of what the radiation of a Wi-Fi laptop looks like when placed on one’s lap:

Good Citizen: Is it safe to say Wi-Fi (even USB wireless keyboards and mice) and Bluetooth contribute far more to body-load EMF than most realize? What is the real threshold of biological concern—and I'm assuming from rudimentary pattern recognition, it's way below government standards?

The current narrative around wireless is that since it’s non-ionizing radiation, it is harmless. However, the research does not account for chronic exposure. Most of us are not exposed one time to a cell phone once, just as we may be exposed once to an X-ray, which is a form of ionizing radiation. The harm is cumulative, as DNA strands become stressed through microwave vibration, they eventually break as shown by the research of Henry Lai at the University of Washington, as well as thousands of other scientists. Well over 10,000 independent studies have been performed indicating harm from manmade wireless radiation.

Government standards also presume that there are no biological (non-thermal) effects from wireless devices, and only measure thermal effects of how long it takes skin tissue to heat up from a phone placed by one’s head.

Good Citizen: Sleepy time. I turn off my phone's wifi and my kindle reader's wifi before bed and move them across the room. When I use them in bed (wifi) I place a "faraday" silver-lined blanket over my chest and body. If I listen to binaural frequencies, I still keep the phone five feet away and turn up the volume, and only download the music so it's playing locally and not through mobile data or wifi. Is the blanket protecting my body and cells from RF? Are these "Faraday" clothes, blankets, curtains, and wallpaper mostly scams, or does a well-made product at least reduce exposure?

Faraday fabric is an electrically-conductive surface, and introduces the likelihood of other EMF being attracted to this material. I prefer to buffer stress from devices, using fabric like cotton and wool, along with staying hydrated and structuring my water, as water is an electrical insulator and can offset the effect of manmade frequencies, as shown by Gerald Pollack in The Fourth Phase of Water.

Good Citizen: I've read conflicting information about "Faraday" clothes disconnecting or blocking the body and brain (hats) from natural frequencies around us that are beneficial....what's the truth on this?

Each lightning strike causes our biosphere to ring at low-frequency tones called the Schumann resonance, which is the naturally occurring electric field of Earth. Named for the German physicist who predicted their existence, these tones’ frequencies primarily range from 8-32 beats per second (Hz), and literally keep all life on Earth beating in rhythm. Most of the Earth’s natural electric current pulses 55 miles up into the ionosphere. However, man-made radio waves can puncture this fragile electrical envelope and create psychological, as well as ecological disturbances.

Humans, as well as animals, have brainwaves that vary in frequency. The brainwave rhythm present most of our adult life is the alpha wave pattern, which beats at the same rate as the Schumann resonance of 8 Hz. We experience the alpha frequency whenever we’re in a creative flow state, meditating, relaxing, learning, or reading Substack articles.

Fun Fact: The wavelength of the Schumann resonance is 25,000 miles, which equals the circumference of the Earth. This means that every 8 pulses (approx. 1 second) our brain’s waves encircle the planet!

Good Citizen: Is turning off WiFi on devices or using airplane mode enough to avoid any frequencies during sleep, or should devices be moved a good distance away?

Personally, I shut off all devices and place them in a tin cookie box, which I have tested by calling the phone when in the box. I knew it worked when I got my voicemail. However, many other forms of communication may be employed by cell towers and satellites, along with lower frequencies that may penetrate tin. This is why I keep our phone (my wife and I share one) in the tin box, off, and in the garage.

Malicious actors can also install spyware on your phone, making it look as if it is on airplane mode, while in fact the device is still transmitting. Keep in mind that the electronic circuits in the phone are constantly working, and will emit a residual electric current even when in airplane mode. I also make sure to turn off Bluetooth, wi-fi, and cellular data before putting the phone in airplane mode, so as to ensure these forms of communication may still be working in the background.

Good Citizen: I see a lot of young people keep their phones in their front pockets, probably to avoid pickpockets. What are the effects on these young men and women's reproductive organs?

In a 2016 meta-analysis of radiofrequency (RF) radiation’s effect on sperm quality, 27 studies were reviewed. Of the 27 total studies investigating the effects of RF on the male reproductive system, negative consequences of exposure were reported in 21. Within these 21 studies, 11 of the 15 that investigated sperm motility reported significant declines, and 4 of 5 studies that probed for DNA damage highlighted increased damage due to RF exposure.

The 2022 review “The role of non-ionizing electromagnetic radiation on female fertility: A review” published in the International Journal of Public Health Research states,: “To date, studies unveiled that exposure to non-ionizing radiations brings about harmful effects on oocytes, ovarian follicles, endometrial tissue, estrous cycle, reproductive endocrine hormones, developing embryo, and fetal development in animal models” and concludes that non-ionizing radiation can “also affect other female reproductive parameters that might lead to infertility.”

Wireless radiation goes right through our body, and one of the most abundant minerals in our body is calcium, which has been shown to be affected by electromagnetic fields. The largest stores of calcium are contained in our hearts, brains, and reproductive organs.

Here is a visual of what cell phone radiation does when in one’s pocket:

Good Citizen: I also see a lot of people still talking on their "smartphones" with the phone next to their ears. I've heard this is like placing your head inside a microwave oven. Is the microwave analogy an exaggeration apart from the different wattage power?

While this example is similar, our brains are not wrapped in foil or metal as in the case of the oven. However, frequency, not power level, is what first dictates communication between the cells of our nervous system. In a sense, power level may even be irrelevant. Very low levels of exposure can do just as much harm if not more, as our bodies operate on these frequencies.

Good Citizen: Are AirPods and wireless headphones also a problem with brain exposure?

Absolutely. This is more akin to putting our head in the aforementioned microwave oven, as the same frequency of 2.45 GHz is used in Bluetooth to transmit data right through our brain.

Good Citizen: Are these phones (SAR levels) really tested on dummies?

Correct. Official cell phone radiation tests used a plastic head filled with liquid to represent our brains. This large adult male plastic head is called the Specific Anthropomorphic Mannequin or SAM. Many experts, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, state that the way we test phones must be updated.



There are many problems with SAM, a big plastic head filled with special liquid. Unlike SAM, our brains are lumpy and have all sorts of twists, turns, and thicknesses of tissue in them. Electricity will travel differently through a vat of liquid compared to a real brain with these different tissue densities.



Research from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences details how cell phone radiation can create tiny hot spots within the brain tissue of a mammal.

You can check out We Are Not SAM for more information.

Good Citizen: Speaking of microwaves...the "experts" always say "non-ionizing radiation" is harmless, and microwaves are safe and effective. Is microwaving food or liquids a bad idea? What does this do to the food (apart from leaching toxic plastic chemicals from packaging), or the human body that consumes microwaved foods? What effect does this have on the structure of water molecules when blasting soup, coffee or tea?

Until recently, we were told that microwaves “only” agitate water, don’t change chemical bonds, and don’t change the structure of H2O. However, this is only a partial truth, which leads to a full lie. Constant vibration eventually destabilizes the water molecule. A 2022 study in the Journal of Molecular and Biomolecular Spectroscopy revealed that microwave cooking deforms the hydrogen bonding networks of water. Wi-Fi uses the same frequency as a microwave at 2.45 GHz (vibrates 2.4 billion times per second). Our cells communicate by vibrating in an environment of water at 0-75 Hz.

As far back as the 1930s, Russian scientists had already conducted research on the effects of microwaves on the nervous systems of humans and animals. Their findings led to very strict safety measures, which weren’t taken seriously by Western scientists, who use threshold values a thousand times higher than those of the Russians.

Microwave emission (leakage of radiation) of 101 tested microwave ovens Source

In individuals who ingested microwaved foods, Soviet researchers documented 6:

A higher percentage of cancer cells in the blood Degeneration of the immune system/inability to fight malignant tumors Digestive system disorders/gradual destruction of excretory systems A statistically higher incidence of stomach and intestinal cancers

Finally, Soviet researchers showed that EMF created by microwaves could cause health problems within a five-hundred-meter radius, including deformed composition of the blood and lymph areas, degeneration and destabilization of cell membranes, interference with the brain’s electrical nerve impulses, central and autonomic nervous system problems, and a cumulative loss of vital energy.8

At the end of the 1970s, a Forensic Research Document was released in the United States, containing alarming findings on the destruction of the nutritive value of foods, the development of cancer-causing agents, and the direct biological effects of exposure to microwave emissions on humans.

In 1998, Dr. Fumio Watanabe of Japan's Kochi Women's University found 10 that heating samples for six minutes degenerated 30 to 40% of milk's vitamin B12. A deficiency of vitamin B12 can lead to the human disease pernicious anemia, which occurs when you don’t have enough red blood cells or hemoglobin, which carries oxygen to other tissues. Someone who has pale or yellow skin, is short of breath, has an irregular heartbeat, and/or has cold hands or feet may be anemic.

When water molecules are violently agitated, they reverse polarity (direction) more often, leading nutrients in vegetables like carrots and broccoli to become deformed 11, even up to the point of destroying cell walls, whereas conventional cooking keeps cell structures intact. The end result is destructive polarization of the water molecule, which leads to the creation of more free radicals. Free radicals tend to cause chemical reactions, which can interact with and disrupt enzymes necessary to biological processes such as digestion. This chemical reaction doesn’t stop here.

In the early 1990s, Swiss scientists Dr. Hans U. Hertel and Dr. Bernard Blac, Professor at the Federal Institute for Technology of Lausanne, showed that “an inductive transfer of radiation-energy” via irradiated food into living organisms also occurs. Hertel found abnormal changes in the blood, which coincide with what other researchers are now finding - a decrease in hemoglobin in those who eat microwaved food.

In the 1980s and 1990s, researchers showed that microwave warming of frozen human breast milk was “inappropriate” due to the technology’s effects on the content of the milk’s beneficial IgA antibodies, which protect breastfed babies from infection. A 1992 study by Stanford researchers confirmed that high-temperature microwaving of frozen breast milk not only “caused a marked decrease in activity of all the tested anti-infective factors” but also allowed undesirable E. coli bacteria to spread eighteen times faster compared to non-microwaved milk. Even lower-temperature microwaving accelerated E. coli growth by a factor of five. The Stanford authors concluded that their findings raised questions about microwave safety at any temperature.

When exposed to Wi-Fi, E. coli becomes resistant to antibiotics, as the bacteria increase their virility to survive the onslaught of radiation. Researchers also found greater antibiotic resistance in microbes present in soil near base stations compared to control. This implies our food may become more pathogenic in the presence of microwave frequencies.

Good Citizen: There are a lot of young people (and increasingly older people) who cannot afford property and are turning to "off-grid" Van life or sailboats. Mobile "off-grid" means a sufficient solar kit, often with a 3000-watt inverter to manage appliances on vans, RVs, or boats. Many of these systems are placed under living quarters, benches, or beds. What are the effects of sleeping directly above four lithium batteries, an inverter, a charge controller, etc? How does one need to build these housings to avoid EMF exposure in their sleeping and living quarters?

Good Citizen: How about the home solar systems that have 5-10kw systems, massive inverters, and racks of lithium batteries inside homes?

The inverter is typically the main source of dirty electricity. It is extremely difficult to remediate these types of systems, even when electrical filters are installed. The best case would be to locate the solar panels in the yard, however, this presents another issue with ground current being conducted. An analysis of the property and EMF readings would need to be taken.

Good Citizen: Some claim new Wi-Fi 6 and 6E routers are more “efficient” and actually reduce total radiation. But others say they use beam-forming tech that concentrates signal strength in bursts. Are newer routers worse for health because of concentrated signal bursts, even if total radiation is lower?

The older routers also pulse in bursts, which is the bioactive mechanism through which wireless interferes with our biology. The newer routers operate at 6 GHz, which has a much higher frequency, thus carrying more information in each burst. Radiation levels will differ based on each situation. A home with more dirty electricity could contain more radiation with an older router, as electromagnetic fields combine exponentially. Power levels do not matter so much as frequency. All wireless radiation is problematic, regardless of the level.

Good Citizen: Outlets near beds…my niece and nephew came to visit the old folks home a few months ago when I was there, and their guest bedroom with two twin beds had the heads next to electrical outlets. The standard electrical readings on my Trifield meter were going nuts, so I moved the beds further away from the outlets. How does sleeping within the range of outlets (dirty or clean) affect sleep quality, duration, and our health in general?

Our EMF environment needs to be its most pristine as we sleep. We have less of a choice as to how much EMF we’re exposed to during the day, especially if we work in an office or in town, yet we can employ the most control over our sleeping area. Our bodies are very sensitive to fluctuations in the electromagnetic environment when we sleep. Our brainwaves emit electromagnetic fields during sleep in order to repair and clean out cellular waste through our glymphatic system. Stressing our immune system with foreign frequencies, at night when it needs support, is not wise.

If one cannot turn the power off to the sleeping area, which would be my first suggestion, then moving the bed at least 1-2 feet from the wall, and installing Stetzer dirty electricity filters would be my next step. Kilohertz frequencies from home wiring may extend out up to 8 feet.

Good Citizen: Lastly, there's speculation that about one-third of the "covid" shots were laced with nanotechnology for a global military operation that involves experimentation on our species. People are concluding that these self-assembling "nanobots" (as Bill Gates called them) can be controlled by remote frequencies, and different frequencies will lead to different behavioral changes or adverse health outcomes in the experimental human subjects. Are we already living amongst the walking dead or can we chalk up the spiritual dysregulation of most of our fellow humans to liberal democratic "education," neurotoxic petroleum based "medications," poisoned "almost foods," flouridated water calcifying pineal glands, and "CONTRAILS!" that are definitely not laced with metallic poisons and parasites?

Thank you for mentioning the spiritual aspect of this Omniwar. In my view, indoctrination starts at birth. “Show me a baby, and I’ll show you a preacher” is a quote that has stuck with me.

Today, the programming has intensified, with many schools introducing tablets in an effort to enforce obedience and hive-mind compliance. The media and devices are designed to put us into a submissive state of obedience by design. When we look down at our phone, our heads are usually down, which triggers the release of the stress hormone cortisol, which puts us in a state of fight or flight. Our body language has a direct impact on our neurotransmitters and physiology, as demonstrated in studies by social psychologist Amy Cuddy. The mind-body connection works both ways. This is why I prefer an ergonomic stand-up desk with the monitor at eye level, which also increases blood flow to the brain and improves concentration.

Geoengineering, also known as chemtrails, has now been documented in the mainstream media and presents many risks, not only from the heavy metals sprayed from the sky, but also from the blocking of certain wavelengths of light, such as UV, which can help fight cancer. The nanoparticles and heavy metals found in injections are also extremely problematic, as they interfere with our neuro-immune system, the blood-brain barrier (BBB). This barrier is not easily crossed, however is made more permeable by EMFs such as Wi-Fi and other sources. Increased permeability of this barrier has been found in those with autism. As far back as 1970, Allan H. Frey conducted research for the US Navy and found that EMFs allow other environmental toxins to leak through our BBB.

A 2024 study from The International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research has found at least 55 undeclared chemical elements in COVID-19 injections from AstraZeneca, CanSino, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sputnik. One of the elements discovered was chromium, which can be used as a qubit in quantum computing. Qubits can be finely tuned over a broad spectrum, like turning a sensitive dial on a wide-band radio, and used in various sensing, communication, and computational devices. Researchers from MIT, the University of Chicago, and Columbia University have demonstrated these findings in a 2021 paper entitled Tunable Cr4+ Molecular Color Centers, which also outlines the features that enable exquisite control over these quantum bits. The paper was recently published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

In theory, humans could become controllable machines in the presence of an ultra-wideband (UWB) network, which is in the range of Wi-Fi 6 routers. UWB contains radio waves with more energy than standard Wi-Fi, operating at frequencies between 3.1 to 10.6 GHz. UWB networks can detect movement and positions of objects in centimeters, whereas Wi-Fi is only accurate up to fifteen meters.

In closing, this is why it is crucial to take control over one’s technological environment locally. There is little the common man or woman may do about satellites or military radar, however, we can all reduce our EMF footprint at home by hardwiring, filtering dirty electricity, and creating a healthier circadian lighting environment that benefits us, the birds and the bees. It is up to us.

