2006 World Cup v.s. 2026 World Cup: Kalergi Plan Global Sportsbaal Humiliation Ritual (note: with the French squad, I had to go back to 1982 to find a…French squad)

Then the poor, deprived of their land, were no longer eager for military service and had few children, so that soon all Italy was bereft of freemen and filled with gangs of foreign football slaves, through whom the rich Judean owners cultivated their estates, having driven away the free citizens no longer interested in being dumb goyim who waste away their lives watching the performances of football slaves. — Plutarch

Rome: Early 2nd Century AD

Oh dear, Good Citizen, I suspect you’ve taken some liberties with that Plutarch quote, and it may not be entirely accurate.

If by now you are unfamiliar with the Kalergi Plan, and the Great Replacement, both coordinated long-planned and well-funded agendas to destroy European peoples and cultures, you can watch an insightful 90-second refresher course here:

If valuing appearances through virtue signaling is more important than the past, present, and future of European nations, and you refuse to believe these are long-planned and well-funded intentional democidal agendas and care more about being called “waysiss!” by infantilzed barely sentient nons, then perhaps this Substack has found you by accident and you’d be better suited reading Heather Cox Richardson, or Nobody Is Illegal, or maybe you’ll enjoy the feminist rag Refugess Are Welcome Here, So Let Them Rape You Girls, or You’re Racist!, funded by the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and always encouraged and celebrated by the usual suspects whose Wikipravda early life sections need no further inspection after one word.

If you know, you nose.

For the rest of you, get in friends, we’re going for another truthful and therefore pleasant ride.

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Bloody Soil

If a Congolese man happens upon a dinghy near the shores of Tripoli, eager to escape the clutches of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama’s newly cultivated African slave markets in Libya (an Israeli Rothschild State and West Israeli collaboration still flourishing a decade and a half later) and he manages safe passage to the Italian island of Lampedusa with the help of a coterie of UN and ((NGOs)) supplying life vests, outboard motors, dinghys, navigation tools, and vessle escorts from off the coast of Libya, and upon setting foot on that little piece of Italian territory in the Medeterranian, does that Congolese man start trying to learn operatic verses of Puccini, Verdi, and Rossini, while scheduling Italian lessons to begin immediately, as he utilizes his free UN Visa Debit card packed with hundreds of euros at trattorias to learn the difference between fusilli, orecchiette, and tagliatelle, or Barolo, Barbaresco, and Brunello di Montalcino?

What makes a person Italian, French, Greek, English, Irish, or Swedish?

What makes a person Congolese, Senegalese, Algerian, Syrian, or Pakistani?

Are the people who have yet to inhabit an area marked on a map, and whose ancestors never set foot in that area labeled with borders, automatically the nation-identifier the minute they set foot within those borders?

England

(As this post goes to press, England, the birthplace of footbaal, is currently losing to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Perhaps they’d benefit from importing more men from the Congo to improve their footbaal squad.)

Can the Senegalese man in the photo montage above leave his wife and children behind for years, and head for Libya, then Italy, then France, then be escorted by NGOs and the UN to Brighton or Plymouth, where he is housed in a securely protected 4-Star hotel for months before being transferred to London or Birmingham or Leeds, where he says he has a cousin—and after all that is he suddenly English?

Does he have to wait five, seven, or ten years for an English passport to be called English?

If you answered yes to either of those, what about the Englishman who leaves his wife and children behind, who heads for Heathrow and takes a flight to Senegal, where he decides to stay for years because he can’t get a proper dish of Ceebu Jën in London yet, since England hasn’t imported enough skilled Senegalese chefs who can fabricate that native dish of rice in tomato sauce with fish?

Why the hell would any respectable Englishman want to move alone, without his wife and kids, to Senegal, unless he and his family live in a mud hut in Chelsea and prefer the free 4-star hotel accommodations in Dakar?

There are no mud huts in Chelsea.

Not yet.

Yes.

I think we all know the only answers to these questions.

The average Westerner is programmed to never ask them.

And the average Westerner knows better than to question their new gospels.

Diversity is thy nation’s absolute strength, and thou shalt never question it. Judeans (6:66)

1 In the beginning was the Unity, and the Unity was composed of many members, yet they were of one purpose. 2 And it came to pass that the pink-haired people joined with the long-nosed people and said, “Behold, we are of different tongues, and our skin is of many shades, and our origins are from the four corners of the earth.” 3 And the leaders looked upon them and said, “Do not fear your erasure as this variety is your greatest glory, and your genetic obliteration a blessing to the Chosenites; it is the ultimate virtue that shall sustain you.” 4 Then arose certain teachers who spoke unto the assembly, saying, “Blessed are the boat people, for they shall inherit the strength of the free hotel stays, and UN visa cards. 5 When many new brilliant minds bring public masturbation and cathedral infernos, the structure is made resilient, and no single White girl should deny their sexual urges. 6 And the multitude rejoiced, believing that in the bountiful perversions, the boat people would quell their self-loathing and guilt with the virtues of tolerance 7 And go forth and pay tribute to the boat people; give your flats, give your daughters, give your sons, give your nations as a sacrifice on the altar of diversity

In the interest of transparency, the Home Office in the UK publishes weekly statistics on boat people arrivals and “preventions.”

Apparently, England is paying France 640 million pounds to help stop the boat people from coming, but clearly, as this video shows, the goal of both countries is to disperse the joys of diversity toward England, so that it looks a lot more like France, which will soon be indistinguishable from Sub-Saharan Africa mixed with Maghrebi Africa.

Look on the bright side, England, at least there might be a footballer or two among them who could help the “English” squad in the next World Cup of Reverse Colonization global humiliation ritual. They may soon be as proficient as the “French” squad, on track to make a third straight appearance in the final.