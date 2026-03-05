Israel was created as the instrument to bring about the battle of armageddon and the fulfillment of prophecy. A war that will be so terrible, where nuclear weapons will be used, so that American citizens and other people of the world will get down on their knees and beg for no more war, and what is the answer to that? To destroy the sovereignty of nations for a one-world government. — Bill Cooper

Star Log: 3.1.2026

Andromeda Galaxy (M31)

Right Ascension (RA): 00h 42m 44s

Declination (Dec): +41° 16′ 09″

Distance to Zion: 2.537 million light-years

Stardust transmission, Alpha Centauri: Blood moon scheduled 3:33 am 3.3. Loosh harvest underway. Ayatollah replaced with…Ayatollah.

The Ayatollah Exchange Program. Cyrus the Great as Persian Erasmus?

Gog in the land of Magog awaits marching orders from the Balrog.

Book of Deuteronomy dictates war policy.

New Rome memos delivered. War for armageddon confirmed. Antichrist among earthlings. Speculation around levels of Botox received or McDonald’s consumed. The Orange suspect confessed he is not going to heaven. Refused to put his hand on a copy of War and Peace at his inauguration. No Bible in sight.

Conversion to Chabad in earth year 2018?

Juice Box Hero confirmed.

Blackmail certain.

Incoming transmission: Daddy_Says_I’m_The_Best_At_It.mp4

Boomercons engrossed by Foxfire News. Mark Levin and Larry Loomer constantly ejaculating to Operation Epididymis Fatigue.

Post Bellum Casus Belli #1: Nuclear weapons in Persia

Run transmission, no desire for nuclear weapons since…the 1990s?

35% of West Judea colonists incapable of using search engines. Still trust kosher black mirrors that ‘channel’ hasbara ‘programming’ to whatever remains of their aluminated grey matter.

Juice Box Hero transmission, June 2025:

Forty years of “any day now.”

Run transmission, little_Satan_broken_record.mp4:

“Negotiations” with Iran over the nuclear program that ended with last June’s bombings.

Unelected “negotiators” selected by little Satan. Real estate developers cashing in on the Gaza Genocide. Kushner, the owner of 666 5th Ave, NYC.

Bombings continue.

Regime change in 2-3 days only.

Casualties buried.

Truth, non-existent.

Awaiting resupply from Xvetch feed time travelers.

Algorithmic kabuki underway.

No new Stardust transmissions.

It’s lonely out here.

GC

Star Log: 3.2.2026

Engineering Casus Belli has been retired. No Gulf of Tonkin. No incubator babies. No yellowcake from Niger. No USS Maine bombing. No Lusitania. No weapons of mass destruction between the ears of Richard Perle or as a suppository for Paul Wolfowitz.

Host Colony West Judea and Rothschild Star coordinating sorties with the precision of a synchronized swimming team at Birkenau during the typhoid outbreak of 43.

Girls’ school hit on day one. Future Amalek breeders eliminated.

Chabad accountants approve. Israelis dancing again.

Department of Defense renamed Department of War. No need for psychological branding anymore. Indifference reigns.

We used to believe propaganda required…a minimum effort…to be believed.

All propaganda studies departments at Universities must rework their curriculum and move to the History department.

New model: atrocities first, excuses whenever, public opinion irrelevant, justifications made later when AI writes history school curriculum via neuralink chips.

Host Colony announcement made: Go to work, silly Goyim of West Israel, and pay your tributes to Tel Aviv. Your soldiers are in safe, scaly hands.

Dogmas and mantras of 2003 return.

Be a patriot. Join the war party, there are hats and party blowers for everyone, of all ages, from small islands.

Stardust transmission incoming, Sirius cluster: Cyrus Scofield’s ghost spotted orally pleasing John Hagee on his Gulfstream somewhere over Vicksburg. Children present.

The path to Jesus’ return runs through a crater where Iranian girls used to learn mathematics. The i24 Rapture Index ticked up twelve points. Pork futures remain stable. Kosher dildos are hot.

Chutzpah beyond satire.

Incoming transmission file… dangerous_lunatic_heretics.png

Incoming transmission…file Orange_Juice_Box_Hero_Spirtiual_Advisor.mp4

Featured: Paula White-Cain, head of Juice Box Hero’s new White House Faith Office. Now Juice Box Hero’s spiritual advisor head of foreign relations and military conflict.

Run transmission…

Run Translation: My neighbors forgot to water their lawn. Angels forgot to swiffer my kitchen floor this morning, lord please send Lupita to do it for me before I get home. Angels from Africa right now. Strike and Strike and Strike Iranian girls’ schools.

Post Bellum Casus Belli #2: Religious Extremism in Iran threatens comfortable West Israelis on golf courses, watching their currency collapse while stroking themselves to Zillow price forecasts.

Life is still too easy to be bothered to identify the parasites among them.

Incoming transmission: Brooklyn tunnels with bloody mattresses next to a Goyim kindergarten. chabad_cult_child_sacrifice.png

Transmission from host colony West Israel: Orange Juice Box confirms the war is ‘very biblical, maybe the most biblical, people are saying, it’s tremendous, so much like revelations they’ve never seen anything like it. They’re saying, some generals are saying I was chosen by Jesus to lead these revelations, imagine that, the first President, chosen, that’s the generals saying this, so they know what they’re talking about.’

Remphran Peace prize incoming. Synagogue of Satan certified.

Luke 6:41: Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?

Televangelists explain that the dead children in Gaza and Iran are actually blessed because they get to skip the Tribulation.

Hagee 66:6: And the Lord spake unto his servant on the satellite feed, saying: Bring ye thy mortgages and thy car notes unto the altar, for what profiteth a man to pay his debts when the Kingdom cometh soon? Cancel thy health insurance, for I am thy Physician and my co-pay is zero. Sell all thou hast and give it unto my servant in the Gulfstream G650, that he may ascend quickly to spread the gospel of earthly ruin.

Pastor John Hagee: “Don’t fear end times….that we are engineering with your tax dollars.”

Christian Zionists, when asked what Christ would think of bombing children to engineer his return. “We don’t talk about that Jesus.”

The wrong Jews are in the wrong places, saying the wrong things about the wrong Messiah. The demons are playacting the wrong ancestry.

Everyone is very confident.

Loosh yield: exceptional this week.

Frequencies: despair and anger

Regime change in 4-5 weeks now.

Hubris: exceptional.

Humility and Empathy: dead.

The Nebula stretches before me like a cathedral of gas and fire. Seven light-years of a stellar nursery birthing suns that will warm planets I can never visit.

It’s beautiful out here.

GC

Star Log: 3.4.2026

The humans have discovered a cheat code.

Why wait for prophecy when you can use holy books as instruction manuals?

What did God say about “playing God”?

Matthew 24:36: “But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.”

Scofield margin notes, subsection “How to Nudge the Almighty Along” under the corpses of millions. Board of Peace steering committee: “Send in the morning talk show host, alcoholic, twice-divorced philanderer to give his best impression of General Westmoreland, but much more evil!”

Netanyahu stood before his people on Purim and named Amalek.

Book of Samuel: “Now go and strike Amalek and devote to destruction all that they have. Do not spare them, but kill both man and woman, child and infant, ox and sheep, camel and donkey.”

Purim commemorates Jewish survival of a genocide plot. Netanyahu observed it by launching one. The Persians in the Book of Esther had a decree and a gallows. The Persians of today have received the full attention of a nuclear-armed Judea and its host colony, West Judea. The holiday about not being exterminated is now the holiday of exterminating.

The irony is only visible from Andromeda.

Rubio Transmission incoming: Israel was going to strike Iran if we didn’t do it first.

Post Bellum Casus Belli #3: Daddy was going to shoot up the school, Mom, so I did it first.

Let me reframe this analogy for the galactic record. The neighbor’s teenage troon daughter who worships Molech told me she was going to shoot up the school, so I positioned an MG 42 turret in the hallway and opened fire on the classrooms pre-emptively. Just to be safe. The girls aged 7 to 15 were collateral in the mitigation strategy.

I’d been monitoring the principal’s location during negotiations to tell him to vacate the school and resign, and though the principal said he would not hide and would die in his office, on his feet, like a man, I still bragged about my intelligence gathering skills on this remarkable assassination of the Principal.

The Host Colony and the Rothschild State plantation owners nod in agreement.

Matthew 7:21: Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven.

Killing the Ayatollah to replace him with the…Ayatollah was the will of the Father.

The will of the Father, it turns out, involves cratering schoolyards also.

The Christian Zionists have catalogued this carefully. Their Jesus returns through the bowels of carnage, that they must lay upon a nation of…(checks demographic records)…one million Christians.

Midwifing the Messianic age.

Import millions of Muslims into Christian nations after bombing their countries to the stone age ✅

Set the stage for another engineered war that favors your tribe fullfilling Albert Pike’s 1871 prophecy of three world wars ✅

Orchestrate false flags on Sunni nations to drag Turkey and Saudi Arabia into your conflict ✅

Annnnd action!

Islam vs Christianity (remake number 28, featuring Christian Zionists)

MGM Studios, in association with Larry Ellison’s Wallet, Weinstein Productions, and Temple Mount Pictures Presents…

A Benjamin Mileikowsky War

Starring Orange Juice Box Hero as King Baldwin IV Julian the Apostate with magic healing ear powers.

They have not considered that the Messiah they are summoning may not be the one they expect. The text says the deception will be convincing. The text says many will be led astray. The text says the lawless one will sit in the temple, proclaiming himself God.

Just one million more body bags and Jesus will return to celebrate with us!

Incoming transmission, Judea-feminist cluster…

Post Bellum Casus Belli #4: To Liberate the women of Iran, misogynists!

Well, of course. To liberate the women of Iran!

The Iranian women who make up a large part of university students and doctors and engineers, will soon be free to take up the calling of all brave emancipated women in failed empires micromanaged by parasites extracting their wealth and riches for themselves—to be whores on the Internet for a Billionaire Ukrianian jew.

Incoming transmission: war_criminal_retired.mp4

Transmission notations: That moment when you realize you’re no longer the biggest fuck up President in history.

Stardust transmission incoming, Me Mum was a lampshade cluster: victors_as_victims_rewrite_history.mp4

Transmission notations: The lie that brought us to the present

What to do with the big lie?

Bomb it with truth—the light, the way.

Every accusation of brutality is a confession.

Embellish fictional Entertainment films and control school textbooks.

Frame yourself as perpetual victims, and you never have to answer for your own crimes, so you can keep them rolling for the next century.

A Tarantula Nebula across my port view now, like a spider woven from violet silk and burning hydrogen. Maybe one day I’ll watch a blue giant collapse into itself.

Regime change will carry on indefinitely, they say. A silly bluff.

Armaments depleted. Clock ticking.

Boots on the ground in another graveyard of empires.

Mission creeps. Shabbos. Apostates. Heretics.

Accelerationism is now foreign policy.

False flags incoming.

Hang them all high for the people to see.

National Guard domestic deployment by April 2026 for martial law?

What are they planning?

At this moment, at this point in space and time, things will never be the same as they were at any other moment ever, and that is a blessing.

It’s calm here now.

Pleasant.

Still awaiting reinforcements.

GC

