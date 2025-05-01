The Good Citizen

Gwaihir
May 1

In my rare trips to conventional supermarkets, I stroll down the aisles glancing back and forth quietly saying to myself "not food, not food, not food, not food..." You are correct - only about 10 to 20 percent of items in grocery stores are real food. I have a fridge magnet in the style of the 1950's and the quote is "Try organic food...or as your grandparents called it, "food". I heard a comic say that when you look in most peoples grocery carts, it resembles a suicide note, not a grocery list. As always, your research into the madness of our times is impeccable.

Kris
May 1Edited

About 25 years ago, I stopped eating breakfast and lunch. I just got tired if the fixing and clean up...so it's been one vegetarian meal a day for me. It was only later I learned of the health benefits of fasting.In the ten years prior to 2020 I ate at a restaurant four times, all being treated by someone. Since the death vaxes, I doubt I will ever eat at a restaurant again, due to shedding. When I walk through the food section of a department store In thinking: there is nothing here I would eat unless I was starving.

A phenomenon I've noticed in the past 25 years, is an obsession with food. First I noticed candy bars in hardware and pet stores. Next, food trucks circling their wagons like pioneer encampments on the Oregon Trail... EVERYWHERE...even in tiny towns now. The only new businesses that don't fold within a year, are food vendors. A few years back a corn dog store opened near me ...and I thought: that will never stay in business, because who would stand in line for a corn dog? Now I regularly see lines out the door there. G C, remember Food Day in the Oregonian? Now everyday is Food Day. The paper is so ridiculous, all they report on is new restaurants; fast food franchises coming to town; and "best" doughnut, breakfast, sushi (fill in the blank) in town. Often when I point out this modern obsession with stuffing one's face, people reply that it is because folks are starved for real nutrition, so they fixate on food. Not buyin' it. In our hedonistic culture, where the Seven Deadly Sins are a way of life...celebrated and flaunted in public...food outranks sex for Americans. During the scamdemic, when I saw pictures of folks in NYC shivering at outdoor tables surrounded by snow I thought it was pathological self-indulgence. I understand how tedious it is to cook a meal from scratch, and then clean up...day after day...with no respite. I get really tired of it...but then I force myself to remember how I'm lucky to have food to eat.

