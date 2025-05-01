Inside the empire of psychopathic killers:

Part 1: “Food”

Part 2: “Water”

Part 3: “Air”

Part 4: “Medicine”

Part 5: The Hidden and Forbidden

Like, Literal Poison Y’all

It’s not uncommon lately to watch a video confessional on attention networks of someone returning to the empire of elastic waistbands from a European holiday, raving about all the high-carb, high-caloric food they ate:

“Like, so I could never eat like that here in Texas on the Gulf of America, but like here’s the weird thing y’all, after all that pasta, gelato, and pizza, I didn’t gain a pound. I like, literally lost five pounds! I don’t know what it is over there, maybe it’s the walking around, but I play tennis and golf here, and take more steps here, according to my Apple Watch. You know what I think? I think maybe they’re poisoning us here, y’all. Like literally poisoning us.”

Where the confessionals lack eloquence, they compensate with honesty and literal semantic bleaching for hyperbolic filler.

Living in Europe for seventeen of the past twenty years and making the transatlantic journey west, I saw the culinary cultural contrasts up close, between healthy and fit people who value real food as part of daily life, and the ultra-processed gluttony on offer with fake foods inside the Empire of Elastic Waistbands.

For all the problems France has as a nation, ubiquitous toxic food is not one of them. Within Europe, nobody values cuisine more than the French, and they simply won’t tolerate Frankenfoods or chemical substitutes. You can taste it in every bite, from the supermarket to a cheap corner bistro.

In France, a baguette is fixed at under €1, and is real bread, not made with potassium bromate and azidinocarbamide, chemicals used to make “bread” for elastic waistband subjects that are also used to manufacture yoga mats, pesticides, and explosives. (seriously)

(L) Bread in France. (R) Bread in the Empire of Elastic Waistbands—classified under the FDA’s “generally recognized as safe for human consumption”

Processed foods still exist but carry warnings and are taxed higher than real foods. There are sugar or junk food taxes in countries like France, Hungary, Denmark, and Norway, which have had a tax on junk food since 1922. Instead of celebrating junk food as normal diet staples that can be purchased with government subsidies like food stamps, there’s a flavor of social disdain that marks obese gluttons.

One afternoon in the summer of 2018 I stopped by a grocery store in the small French city where I lived and filled a basket with hangover-induced crap: Oven pizza, haribo gummies, and those magnum almond ice cream bars which only came in boxes of four.

It was before self-checkout. One of the ladies who worked there knew my face and my usual (mostly healthy) shopping habits. She began mocking each item in my basket as she scanned it, to my face, really loudly, in French. She food shamed me to her colleagues and strangers in other checkout lanes, all of them smiling and looking at me and my small pile of shit.

This would have garnered a massive lawsuit in the Empire of Elastic Waistbands, although most bystanders would have had their shopping carts filled with shit too so nobody would have laughed. There would have been confusion. “What’s wrong with oven pizzas, candy, and ice cream for dinner?” In France, it’s public fodder for a Sunday afternoon. Obesity rates in France hover around 18%, compared to 45% in the empire. Over 70% of Americans are either overweight or obese.

Social shaming might be a good thing.

The Empire produces women so large that they now have “mega periods” and manufacture period pads that look like WWE championship belts.

Despite the lack of social shame on people pushing maximum density, eating garbage in portion sizes fit for large mammals, the absence of stringent (hell, even basic!) food regulations, or high expectations from the public for real food, there’s finally good news leaking out of the gut of the American slop industries.

Inside the empire of chemically engineered metabolic sabotage, enforced by corporate cartels and their captive government regulators, the empire's curious subjects are finally waking up to intentional government-corporate poisoning. They’ve finally stopped to look in the mirror buck naked, and ask questions about why they exert so much effort trying to “be healthy” and find it all such a Sisyphean task.

After the hoax pandemic engineered to get as many arms injected with a bioweapon, people are starting to ask: How else are they trying to kill me?

They still appear unsure of how it’s happening in their kitchens, of how they eat under a regime of recurring chemical warfare that doesn’t exist in other parts of the world. They’re interested in what landmines await inside every grocery aisle, on every restaurant platter, and why every children's snack functions as a slow, cumulative assault on human health, enriching monopolies while incapacitating the bodies and minds of the population.

Chemical warfare is a silent but deadly intentional epidemic, and nowhere is it more evident than in the “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Food!” industries of Big Agra and their grocery store chain partners.

Corpora Deleta

Food is health, and good health requires real food. Inside the empire, real food is becoming ever more difficult to source (skip to the last section for solutions). Most people are too lazy to do the work. The consequences on the average American body have been disastrous.

Endocrine systems fall first, disrupted by seed oils, plastics, pesticide residues, and synthetics that corrode the human body's chemical balance, turning young people into gender confused subjects to be exploited by devouring mothers.

Neurological dysfunction is skyrocketing, with Alzheimer's, Parkinson’s, and cognitive decay accumulating through relentless toxic exposure. Metabolic collapse is externally visible on the masses of the morbidly obese, where diabetes, thyroid dysfunction, and liver disease are silent but deadly epidemics.

Cancers proliferate quietly over the years, then exponentially, crowned in the post hoax-pandemic era by the grotesque phenomenon of turbo cancers, erupting in the wake of biotechnological experimentation, explained away by the corporate cover up artists as sudden coincidences caused by anything but the culprit that anyone with an IQ above room temperature can deduce.

Cardiovascular integrity degenerates under the weight of ultra-processed inflammation. As heart disease rises, the fiction of too much saturated fat or the scapegoat of genetic destiny replaces any examination of corporate-government chemical warfare in the form of trans fats, high fructose corn syrup, and processed chemical replacements.

Human agency is also ignored in recognizing the onslaught and having the discipline to employ self-control in the act of using one’s appendages to scoop food towards one’s pie hole.

"It’s engineered to be addictive!" those lacking self-control scream in unison from their mobility scooters at the Krusty Burger drive-thru.

Touché. The empire’s food engineers have chemically tailored these products to hijack dopamine systems, to exploit gut-brain feedback loops, to manufacture compulsive craving where none should exist. Michael Moss, in Salt Sugar Fat, exposes how corporations engineer hyper-palatable products using additives to maximize neuro "craveability," locking consumers into chemically induced eating habits.

Almost nothing that passes for food today, if it is not grown from clean soil or derived from healthy animals, is designed to nourish. It is designed to be addictive and to enrich Big Pharma over an addict’s lifetime, but only if the addict accepts his victim status.

Chemical engineering addiction does not absolve personal agency. Addiction explains the trap, but it does not excuse the decision to keep walking into it. How long does one binge on poisons before the mirror demands accountability? What stretch mark of time justifies surrendering the will to swipe another barcode of poison, or collect a hot bag of shit from a car window, each one another shovel of dirt for their coming grave?

There will be no pity section here for the morbidly obese, the “emotional eaters,” or the My 400-pound Life! slow-motion suicides of the processed food age. If a person believes they are powerless—and society, echoing their cowardice, affirms their helplessness—they become victims twice over: first to the food engineers who corrupted their biology, and second to a culture too gutless to empower individuals. A culture that whispers, "It’s not your fault," is working on behalf of the chemical engineers by adding learned helplessness to aid in their mass destruction.

The best years of your life are the ones in which you decide your problems are your own. You do not blame them on your mother, the ecology, or the president. You realize that you control your own destiny. — Albert Ellis

The destruction of the American body is not the result of misguided policy or bureaucratic accident. It is the intended outcome of a system that requires a population too sick to resist, too medicated to organize, and too cognitively dulled to even recognize its captivity. Those who endure the slow grind of biological sabotage find no salvation in the empire’s false solutions.

Every "reform," every "health movement," every "lifestyle trend" offered to the public is another engineered cul-de-sac, each one a pysop landmine, designed to explode dreams and redirect frustration back into the arms of corporate predators.

The overarching scams are recurring, but the pattern is consistent:

Low-Fat: The war on natural fats led to the mass adoption of industrial oils—chemical lubricants sold as food—that inflame the body, wreck the metabolism, and lay the groundwork for chronic disease. As Americans abandoned fat, butter, and lard, they embraced mass obesity.

Over 70% of Americans are overweight, with over 45% obese. When butter and lard were used for cooking, only 11% were obese.

Low-Carb: The noble-sounding alternative collapses into chemical warfare when replaced with synthetic sweeteners, chemical emulsifiers, fibrous substitutes, and seed oils.

Low-Cholesterol: A fabricated crisis manufactured to sell statins and marginalize the role of cholesterol, a molecule essential for brain health, hormone production, and cellular repair. Statins have dozens of life-threatening side effects. If people could read the package inserts (which Americans don’t get with their Big Pharma scam orange prescription bottles), no one in their right mind would take them.

Statins cause a 46% increase in new onset Type 2 Diabetes

Lowering LDL below <70 mg/dL causes 2.5X more strokes

Statins cause CoQ10 deficiency, resulting in muscle pain & mitochondrial dysfunction

Inhibit Heme A, a vital component of the electron transport chain for energy

Stop Dolichol, a crucial molecule in protein glycosylation in the brain, deficiency leads to Parkinson's & other brain disorders.

Causes liver & pancreas damage, leading to insulin resistance & type 2 diabetes

Side Effects Buffet of Statins: Muscle Pain, Muscle Tearing, Weakness, Neuropathy, Heart Failure, Dizziness/Vertigo, Cognitive Impairment, Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease, Cancer, Pancreatitis, Liver Damage, Kidney Failure, Diabetes, Depression, Parkinson's Disease, ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease), Deficiency of all hormones Brain Damage, Multiple Sclerosis

Cholesterol is critical for Vitamin D and all hormones, digestion, every cell should be saturated with healthy cholesterol.

Low-Sugar: Another bait-and-switch. Sugar is demonized selectively, while corn syrup, chemical sweeteners, plant sweeteners, and ultra-processed sugar analogues flood every product. Fake sweeteners like sucralose and aspartame corrode neurological function, disrupt gut flora, and destabilize blood sugar regulation far worse than natural sugars ever did.

Gluten-Free: Another trick weaponized by industrial agriculture to cover up the CDC’s childhood vaccine crimes. Humans consumed gluten-rich grains for thousands of years without illness. What ancient civilizations did not consume was thimerosal, aluminum, dead monkey cells, glyphosate-soaked, hybridized, nutrient-dead GMO frankenwheat grown in chemically raped soil…or the aforementioned bread with chemcials also used in the manufacture of yoga mats, pesticides, and explosives. “Gluten Free!” is another overpriced diversion to get the gullible masses to ignore the real poisons in their food.

Veganism: A clever ideological trap rooted in scientism and corporate greenwashing for UN Agenda 2030, and the global prison planet carbon-neutral scam. Under the mask of “climate” and animal compassion, it funnels the population toward nutrient-deficient (no animal fats) food systems controlled by the same agribusiness giants responsible for metabolic disease.

Almost-Foods and Beyond Foods: Bill Gates’ funded factory-produced synthetic slurries posing as food. Chemically stabilized, color-corrected, "fortified" poisons designed for shelf-life, not sustenance—shoved onto plates as worse than pig slop under the glossy banners of “sustainability” and “climate-friendly” almost foods that reduce cow farts. A diabolical sequel to the “I can’t believe it’s not food!” scam.

Factory Bug Food: No longer theoretical. Assembly lines are being built to process crickets, mealworms, and maggot larvae into powders and patties, to be marketed as "sustainable protein" for populations too dense to read labels, and no longer permitted the dignity of real foods. Useless eaters vil eat ze bugs. They are already dumping this shit into processed food bags with no warning labels needed. Apps are popping up where consumers can scan products to see if they contain insects. Then again, anyone eating food from bags will likely end up in one sooner rather than later.

Staying healthy inside the Empire of Psychopathic Killers is a full-time job, and nowhere does it exact a heavier daily cost on the wallet than in battling Big Agra. On the spectrum of survival, nothing is more critical than food, except for maybe water (Part Deux). It is the first and most essential line of defense against illness—and the only real barrier between the individual and the deadliest industry the empire ever built: Rockefeller medicine’s Big Pharma.

No fasting, no low carb, no avoiding sugar or dessert, or avoiding animal fats/butter/lard, and if you asked them what a “health influencer” was, they’d reply, “Jack LaLanne?”

Life before seed oils and chemical foods.

Banned Banquet

Walk into any American supermarket and look closely, and you’ll see a warehouse of 80% toxic chemicals and 20% foods fit for human consumption. Many of the toxic chemicals are banned abroad, yet freely pumped into the American diet with full institutional blessing.

Across Europe, basic ingredients banned from the food supply for safety reasons still saturate the American shelves without so much as a warning label. Food dyes like Red 40 (Allura Red), Yellow 5 (Tartrazine), Yellow 6 (Sunset Yellow), Blue 1 (Brilliant Blue), and Green 3 (Fast Green) are either banned or heavily restricted across the EU because of their documented links to ADHD in children, allergic reactions, and carcinogenic risks. In America, they remain standard ingredients in children's cereals, candies, and beverages. Red 3 (Erythrosine), banned from cosmetics in Europe, continues to appear in processed snacks and baked goods in U.S. markets.

Preservatives like BHA (Butylated Hydroxyanisole) and BHT (Butylated Hydroxytoluene) are outlawed in Europe as probable carcinogens but remain legal in America, lining the ingredient lists of cereals, snack foods, and processed meats. Potassium bromate, classified as a carcinogen and banned in over thirty countries, still floods American baked goods.

As mentioned before, Azodicarbonamide (ADA), banned across Europe, used both in bread and in the manufacture of yoga mats, pesticides, and explosives, is still legal as a "dough conditioner" in the United States. Propylparaben, banned in European foods for its endocrine-disrupting properties, is routinely used in American tortillas, baked goods, and snack bars.

The hormone landscape is no cleaner. European dairy bans the use of rBST/rBGH—genetically engineered growth hormones linked to elevated cancer risks and reproductive disorders. In America, dairy products from treated cows remain unlabeled, mainstream, and mass-consumed.

While Europe bans dyes, preservatives, and hormone-laced dairy, it also rejects another American export: ractopamine-tainted pork. Ractopamine is a beta-agonist drug originally developed to treat asthma in humans, now repurposed in the U.S. livestock industry to force pigs to grow leaner muscle mass faster before slaughter. It’s also banned in China, Russia, and more than 150 other countries due to cardiovascular stress, behavioral changes, and toxicity in humans. In the U.S., however, ractopamine remains FDA-approved and unlabelled on store shelves—even though it’s never been proven safe for long-term human consumption and was never safety tested on pregnant women, children, or the elderly.

The U.S. pork industry, dominated by firms like Smithfield Foods (now owned by China’s WH Group), has lobbied aggressively to keep ractopamine in use, defending it as an “efficiency enhancer” while ignoring the drug’s banned status around most of the world. Instead of regulating or labeling, American agencies insist the meat is safe, while quietly producing a product that much of the planet considers chemically toxic for human consumption.

Glyphosate, the world’s most ubiquitous herbicide and a human carcinogen (also known as Roundup), has been restricted or banned in many European nations. Meanwhile, it soaks the majority of American wheat, oats, corn, and soy, leaving measurable residues in everyday foods. Atrazine, another endocrine-disrupting herbicide banned across Europe, remains one of the most heavily used chemicals in American farming, saturating groundwater, rivers, and public water supplies, turning the frogs and children gay.

(Those propagandistic mantras like “Hug a farmer!” do not specify which kind of farmer. The masses are probably hugging those responsible for their biological dysfunction and early death.)

In the United States, most bags of shredded cheese are now laced with natamycin, an antifungal drug used for treating fungal eye infections in humans. In the European Union, natamycin is strictly prohibited inside cheese products. EU regulators classify it as a pharmaceutical agent, not a food additive.

Even “junk” beverages are made differently. Brominated vegetable oil (BVO), banned in Europe and Japan for its neurological toxins and accumulation in human tissues, remains in popular American sodas like Mountain Dew and other citrus-flavored soft drinks. A Fanta Orange drink in Europe, while still unhealthy, will contain different ingredients: orange juice concentrate, sugar, citric acid, ascorbic acid, etc., while in the Empire it’s made with high fructose corn syrup, Red 40, Yellow 7, and Sodium Benzoate.

Chemical Warfare conglomerates posing as “food” manufacturers.

As Marion Nestle reveals in Food Politics, American food regulation is not designed to safeguard public health but to protect industrial profit margins, with food companies actively lobbying to maintain the legality of these substances despite overwhelming scientific evidence against them.

The result is a grotesque onslaught against the people: Americans are fed ingredients banned in the rest of the developed world, their health sacrificed daily at the altar of industrial profit and regulatory capture. The public health consequences—rising cancer rates, endocrine collapse, neurological degeneration—are recast as mysteries, blamed on genetics or individual lifestyle, rather than placed where they belong, at the feet of the food monopolies and their government partners.

The same brands that sell cleaner, simpler versions of their products in Europe flood the American market with poison because they know they can get away with it. The American supermarket is a chemical minefield, laid carefully over decades, designed for one purpose: to physiologically and mentally degrade and destroy Americans to keep them diseased for life so Big Pharma can vacuum up the resultant profits by having Rockefeller white coat DICs (Death Industrial Complex) write prescriptions for petroleum poisons posing as medicine. Once on this doom loop roller coaster, Americans rarely make it off alive.

Then there are average portion sizes.

(L) Good Citizen favorite Le Central on Rue Cler in Paris. (R) An instashame performer with the average American burger.

And if you’re keeping score at home on the MAHA wins, new HHS secretary RFK Jr. hasn’t banned a damn thing on this list but recently announced that the food industry has “voluntarily agreed” to phase out Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B, two toxic food dyes that are rarely still used anymore.

Can you see it yet, MIGA-MAHA supporters?

Within days of the (s)election they were already rubbing your face in shit, and laughing at you.

McDonald’s Soylent Green? What happened to those 300,000 children who went missing under Biden’s open borders?

Eating Machine Lubricants

Before the 20th century, people cooked with tallow, lard, butter, and animal fats—the same fats that nourished every civilization that ever built anything of lasting value. But in 1911, Procter & Gamble, then a soap and candle company, found itself with a problem: too much cottonseed oil, a byproduct of the cotton industry once considered unfit for human consumption and used primarily for machine lubricant and lamp fuel.

They solved that problem by chemically altering the oil through a process called hydrogenation, turning it into a shelf-stable white solid: Crisco. With no nutritional value behind it, Crisco was simply industrial sludge disguised as culinary innovation. But it needed more than chemistry to enter the American kitchen—it needed an endorsement from “the experts.”

Sound familiar?

In the 1940s, Procter & Gamble made a sizable donation to the American Heart Association, which was then a minor group with little influence. With this money, the AHA launched nationwide propaganda campaigns promoting "heart-healthy" vegetable oils, while quietly vilifying traditional animal fats. By the 1960s, the American Medical Association joined in, parroting the same claims, despite a complete lack of long-term human data and growing evidence that polyunsaturated vegetable oils oxidized easily and contributed to inflammation.

The campaign succeeded. Butter was banished. Lard disappeared. Families across the U.S. replaced time-tested fats with hydrogenated oils pumped out of factories—soybean oil, corn oil, canola oil—refined through chemical solvents, bleached, deodorized, and then declared wholesome.

Meanwhile, heart disease rates in America exploded.

Before the 20th century, coronary heart disease was rare. By the 1960s, it was the leading cause of death in the United States. Rather than reassess the shift in fat sources, health authorities blamed saturated fat and cholesterol, launching a decades-long war against animal products—one heavily funded and steered by agriculture and seed oil lobbies, including Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, and the American Soybean Association.

The trans fat bans of the early 2000s came decades too late. Even as partially hydrogenated oils were phased out, seed oils remained, now hailed as the default cooking substance despite their links to oxidative stress, liver damage, gut permeability, and neuroinflammation.

The same old story repeats. The institutions meant to protect public health were bribed into betrayal, bought off by corporate giants who learned that you don’t need a good product if you can own the “experts.”

The scam worked so well that millions still believe it. They look at butter with suspicion and reach for plastic bottles of industrial waste labeled "heart-healthy.”

Sugar Daddy Lobby

In the early 1960s, American health authorities stood at a crossroads. Heart disease rates were climbing. Something in the modern diet had shifted, but no one could agree on the culprit. Quietly and deliberately, the sugar industry made sure the blame went elsewhere.

In 1965, the Sugar Research Foundation (now part of the Sugar Association) paid three Harvard scientists the equivalent of $50,000 in today’s money to write a review paper that downplayed sugar’s role in heart disease and shifted the blame to saturated fat. That paper, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1967, never disclosed the conflict of interest. One of the scientists, Dr. Mark Hegsted, later became head of nutrition at the USDA and helped craft federal dietary guidelines.

What followed was one of the most catastrophic acts of public health malpractice until the mRNA death jabs were unleashed: The Food Pyramid.

By the 1970s, Americans were told to build their diets on 6–11 servings of grains per day, with fat relegated to the top of the pyramid as something to consume “sparingly.” Meat, butter, and eggs became suspect. Sugary cereals, crackers, margarine, pasta, and fruit juice moved to the foundation of American “nutrition” just as processed food manufacturers wanted.

The USDA, in coordination with corporate agriculture, created a nutritional doctrine that sold carbohydrate overload as healthy living. Schools taught it, and had posters of the food pyramid on their cafeteria walls. Doctors repeated it, and whole aisles of poison were reborn as “breakfast.”

The consequences were devastating and lasting:

Obesity rates in America tripled within two decades

Type 2 diabetes has become a common childhood disease

Cancer rates climbed, as constant insulin stimulation and chronic inflammation turned organs into sugar-fed petri dishes

Lobbyists for the corn, wheat, and sugar industries ensured their commodities were framed as daily staples, while fat, long consumed by healthy populations for millennia, was scapegoated into oblivion.

The American Heart Association still promotes low-fat diets. Schools still serve sugar-glazed wheat garbage labeled as "healthy whole grains," and the USDA remains a revolving door between food conglomerates and federal whores working for the food conglomerates.

Agent Orange America

Before it drenched American wheat fields, glyphosate was a military experiment. Monsanto, one of the chemical giants behind Agent Orange, supplied the U.S. government with defoliants for jungle warfare in Vietnam, causing cancer rates and birth deformities there to skyrocket among the population.

Not satisfied with poisoning only poor Vietnamese villagers for generations, they turned post-war research into a commercial empire to poison Americans, too. Glyphosate, introduced in the 1970s under the trade name Roundup, was sold as a revolutionary herbicide. It kills everything green, except genetically modified crops engineered to withstand it.

Agent Orange “defoliage” operations over Vietnam.

Vietnamese children today thanks to the American chemical giants Monsanto, Dow Chemical, and the US Air Force.

The agricultural sector embraced it. Then it became standard protocol. By the early 2000s, Empire wheat, oats, corn, and soy were soaked in it, including just before harvest, where it’s sprayed directly onto crops to speed up drying. This practice, called desiccation, leaves residues behind on the grains used to make cereal, bread, snack bars, and baby food.

Glyphosate food poisoning is now standard grocery fare. A 2016 study found residues in nearly every batch of processed oat products they tested. The research group confirmed that popular products like Cheerios and Quaker oats contain glyphosate levels far exceeding what European regulators would ever permit.

Meanwhile, the European Union, Brazil, and over two dozen countries have imposed restrictions, warning that glyphosate is a human carcinogen and a chronic disruptor of endocrine and immune function.

Glyphosate also disrupts the gut microbiome, wiping out beneficial bacteria while leaving pathogens intact. When it infiltrates food at a mass scale, it leaves behind an invisible wake:

Leaky gut syndrome

Autoimmune flare-ups

Food allergies

Brain fog

Neurological inflammation in children

Children raised on glyphosate-saturated grains now carry digestive disorders, developmental delays, and chronic illness from eczemas to allergies. The immune system no longer recognizes food as nourishment and must divert energy and resources to counteracting its toxicity, resulting in perpetual detoxification or what we know as illness.

And as Monsanto—now owned by Bayer—fends off class action lawsuits, the American regulatory class maintains its silence. The EPA continues to greenlight glyphosate’s use, citing industry-funded studies, ignoring the wave of litigation and bans around the world.

But don’t worry, Americans, because RFK Jr. is on the case!

Just kidding.

“Organic”

In the empire of managed perception, even “organic” is a language game. Produce labeled organic carries a PLU code starting with the number 9—a superficial signal of organic purity. Codes beginning with 3 or 4 indicate conventional produce—sprayed, irradiated, chemically fertilized, and sprayed with carcinogenic herbicides. But the “9” means less than most Americans understand. Unlike in France and the EU, where certified biologique carries stronger regulatory teeth, the Empire’s organic standard is so diluted and poorly enforced that it has become a marketing label surcharge for slightly less poisoned food.

The Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI)—touted as the “watchdog” of organic certification—functions more like a rubber stamp for corporate interests. Case in point: Apeel, a Bill Gates–funded startup that developed a chemical coating to “preserve” fruits and vegetables by sealing them in a thin layer of synthetic wax. OMRI approved Apeel’s “organic” version, despite its ingredient label reading 1% citric acid and 99% “other”—a convenient euphemism for “no difference at all from our non-organic shit.”

Apeel is now applied to avocados, cucumbers, apples, and citrus sold at national grocers under the guise of freshness and sustainability. No independent safety testing. No transparency on long-term ingestion. Just corporate PR wrapped in the word “organic,” sold to a population clinging to the belief that their overpriced groceries are at least maybe, probably, hopefully, (fingers crossed), poison-free.

Here’s a list of stores to avoid, unless you want Bill Gates’ Apeel in your home:

Even if produce makes it through the extraction, manufacturing, and delivery processes, and avoids the Frankenfood death tech of start-ups like Apeel, there’s still a chance it will be poisoned by the grocery store…

But wait! There’s more!

Even if fruits and vegetables aren’t wrapped in Bill Gates’ Apeel poison or aren’t poisoned at the grocery store, the likelihood that they still contain poison is possible.

Over a decade ago, the EU banned the import of apples from the Empire because of the use of a substance called Diphenylamine (DPA), a chemical meant to “protect” apples from browning. Apples weren’t meant to have a six-month shelf life, and if they aren’t rotting in your fruit basket after ten days, it’s because of Diphenylamine, which breaks down into cancer-linked compounds over time.

Organic apples aren’t supposed to have DPA, but who’s watching out to ensure they don’t?

The USDA's National Organic Program accredits third-party certifiers, which can be state agencies or private organizations. While the USDA oversees these certifiers, it does not directly fund state-run certification programs. States are responsible for securing their own funding to operate these programs. A year ago, New Hampshire shut down their organic certification program for lack of funding, leaving organic farmers ​in the lurch. These farmers have to seek out independent certification, a costly endeavor that gets passed onto consumers. The USDA only offers a cost-sharing program that reimburses up to $750 of certification costs for organic producers.

The USDA organic label gives the illusion of purity, but its standards are weak and full of loopholes, particularly with “organic” imports. Organic produce is often grown near conventional fields and contaminated through pesticide drift, with no glyphosate residue testing required. The USDA only recently opened up an “organic standards” channel with Mexico, which makes up a large portion of the US organics market and has been repeatedly caught carrying fraudulent certifications.

Many organic-labeled foods contain ingredients like carrageenan, soy lecithin, citric acid from GMO corn, synthetic tocopherols, and industrial emulsifiers like guar gum and xanthan gum. Seed oils, such as organic canola and sunflower, are still inflammatory and oxidation-prone. Organic cereals, snacks, and protein bars frequently use "natural flavors" as a catchall for dozens of hidden substances, including solvents, MSG analogs, and chemical carriers.

Animal products aren't exempt. Most organic eggs come from hens raised in overcrowded barns with minimal access to the outdoors. Organic dairy is commonly produced by cows eating organic soy and corn in confined feedlots, though they are supposed to have access to grass fields for a minimum of 120 days per year. Hogs in the empire may have been getting mRNA “vaccines” since as early as 2018, according to RFK Jr’s own CHD website. There is constant chatter about doing the same with cows, and with vaccines permitted in “organic” dairy, it will essentially render the label a sick joke.

Then there’s the dairy packaging—plastic-lined cartons and containers—still leaches endocrine-disrupting chemicals like BPA and phthalates into food.

Shoppers pay a heavy premium for these products, unaware that “organic” in the U.S. sometimes means nothing more than slightly downgraded industrial poisons posing as real food with a green label.

Here’s an idea: How about ALL food is organic and those with toxins, poisons, vaccines, herbicides, pesticides, and chemcially processed shit not fit for human consumption are priced HIGHER than the organic foods with taxes that go to fund a proper USDA organic program that keeps the real food inexpensive ensuring true organic quality of domestic food and imports at affordable prices?

Big Agra food lobbyists and Big Pharma have entered the chat…

Sourcing Real Food

Homesteading and small farming are the ideal way to get back at the system trying to poison Americans inside the Empire.

For all your self-sufficiency needs, you can follow homesteaders like Gubba Homestead, Southern Prepper, or Alexandra Fasulo, who bought seven acres of land in New York with a USDA loan and hired an Amish construction company to build her barn and farm shop, which they did in under a month. She’s also on Substack.

But for many people, homesteading is financially out of reach, and with a housing market on the verge of a 2008 redux, selling right now to transition to the homestead life might be tough. It’s also a lot of work, and people with full-time jobs will have serious time constraints. Thanks to the bird flu psyop, backyard chickens are increasingly criminalized in non-rural zones. Most Americans, especially younger generations, rent or live in suburban neighborhoods where space, time, and legal options are limited.

Weekly farmers markets are one of the last remaining access points for real, locally grown, non-toxic, non Big Agra processed food, but they aren’t all automatically trustworthy. Many vendors resell food from wholesalers or commercial operations. It’s essential to talk to the farmers directly. Their word is their reputation, and most want to maintain high standards within the real food-conscious community.

Ask how they grow their fruits and vegetables. Do they spray with herbicides or pesticides? Are their fruits waxed, coated, or gassed? If they sell baked goods, ask what oils and flours they use and where they source their wheat. Most bread labeled “sourdough” is made with commercial yeast and industrial seed oils unless proven otherwise. If they get defensive, don’t buy and walk away. Just because other people are buying it doesn’t mean you should.

At the Rillito Farmers Market in Tucson (called Heirloom), I recently met a Frenchman from Toulouse selling bread. We discussed non-glyphosate-sprayed ingredients, just pure 100% healthy wheat, and he said it took him months to find one supplier for his bread, who ironically happened to be in Oregon. His bread is the only healthy bread at that market. Hell, it might be the only healthy bread at any farmers market on the West Coast not sourcing glyphosate-free non-GMO wheat. We joked about how easy it is to get real bread in France without toxins, and the tolerance threshold of Americans to put up with eating such unhealthy “foods.”

Before heading to the farmers market, I gathered the phone numbers of local ranchers who were listed as vendors at the market. The first one I called said he doesn’t inject his cows with anything, and doesn’t feed them grass treated with any herbicides. His ground beef patties are some of the best I’ve had inside the empire in years.

Before heading to your local farmers market, call around your area for organic small farmers with farm shops. Seek out regenerative farms that raise animals on pasture, and verify whether they vaccinate, medicate, inject with hormones, or grass-feed with non-herbicide-treated grasses—that’s the only way it can be considered organic. Grass-fed is another Empire-specific slogan that is meaningless if the grass is toxic. These ranchers often offer meat variety boxes, egg subscriptions, and raw dairy.

Freezing and canning high-quality food when it’s available is a critical step toward year-round access during the off seasons. Grow what you can—greens in containers, community gardens, herbs on a windowsill, root crops in raised beds, and if allowed, raise chickens. Also, be careful where you source your chicken feed, it might be altered to keep your hens from laying eggs, as many eggspiracy theorists found out two years ago.

Here’s a link to ranches and “buy direct” meat vendors in all fifty states.

Call ahead before wasting gas driving an hour to the nearest ranch, as many of these establishments still inject their bovine with “vaccines” and none of them are verified as mRNA-free. Who knows what they’re lacing these “vaccines” or “hormone” shots with?

Good luck, Good Citizens, with staying healthy in the Empire of psychopathic killers. It’s not easy, but worth the fight.

And it’s the only way you win, so what choice do you have?

Godspeed.

