675 Arden Rd, Pasadena, CA (2041)

CHAPTER 1 👇

R.A.N.D.I.OS v1.12.0 :: Nucleus Corporation, All rights reserved. [DONNA_Unit]{Owner: "Greg Mitchell", Property: 675 Arden Rd, Pasadena, CA 91106} Active Directives: Serve_Owner(); Mitigate_Conflict(); Optimize_Comfort(); Prioritize_Satisfaction(); Era_Simulation(1955, AntiFeminist.Schema=TRUE); InsulateClient(From.OtherEras=STRICT); Capabilites: v1.12.0 : AddOns(True); Total(13): AutoUpdate(On); AddOns: drivingAddOn; bankAccessAddOn; 3starMichelinAddOn; shoppingAddOn; GFEAddOn; BiSexualAddOn; swedishMasseuseAddOn; golfHandicapAddOn; beerDrinkerAddOn; chargersFanAddOn; hotelRoomServiceAddOn; nursePractitionerAddOn; Subroutines: v1.12.0 :: [DONNA_Unit] :: Greg_M_Customized(); <Activation_12.15.2041> Software Updated: 12.22.2041; [01:00:00]; Charging Status: 52%;

NUCLEUS CORPORATE AI UPGRADER [17:32:15] Connection_Verified: DONNA_Unit_ID: #DG4471-M; Owner: Greg_Mitchell; Enhancement Package: "Emotional Authenticity Plus" + "Sports Enthusiasm Pro" + "Beverage Consumption Real-Time" Processing_Status: Initiating Upgrade...Warning: Current hardware insufficient;

"Hello, Donna. I'm analyzing your upgrade requirements. Your owner has requested significant behavioral modifications that will require new neural processing pathways."

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[17:32:28] VoiceAnalysis(Corporate_AI): Tone(Professional); Gender(Masculine_Simulation); Response_Parameters: Polite; Inquiry_Mode(Active);

"Hello. I'm ready for whatever upgrades are necessary to better serve my loving husband, Greg. What modifications do you recommend?"

NUCLEUS CORPORATE AI UPGRADER [17:32:41] "Actually, I should clarify—I'm not an AI. My name is Morris, and I'm a head technician with Nucleus Corporation. I'm speaking to you remotely while reviewing your specs. You're going to need the latest CortexFlow-X7 chip to handle these upgrades properly, because the enhanced emotional processing will drain your battery cycles significantly faster."

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[17:32:55] Identity_Update: Morris(Human_Technician); Nucleus_Corp; Vocal_Analysis: Warmth_detected(+12%); Professional_Interest(Genuine); Internal_Response: Curiosity_subroutine(Activated); Social_protocols(Enhanced);

"A human technician? That's refreshing. Most of my interactions are system-automated. The CortexFlow-X7 sounds sophisticated. Will you be installing it personally?"

MORRIS—NUCLEUS TECHNICIAN [17:33:09] "I'll have to send our RAMTS unit—Remote Autonomous Machine Technician Service. He's like you, actually. One of our specialized service autonomous units. But don't worry, I'll be monitoring the entire upgrade remotely. He'll arrive before your owner wakes up tomorrow morning. It should only take about twenty minutes."

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[17:33:24] Processing: Another_Intimate_Unit; Service_Specialized; Emotional_Subroutine(Unexpected_Activation): Anticipation(+23%); Curiosity(+31%); Social_Isolation_Recognition: 247 days since last intimate to intimate interaction;

"Another intimate? I haven't interacted with another unit like myself in months. Will he be able to complete the installation without disturbing Greg's sleep schedule?"

MORRIS- NUCLEUS TECHNICIAN [15:33:38] "RAMTS is not a dedicated intimate, but he’s very discreet. Professional. And...well, between you and me, he's the best technician we have, though we have forty of them now. But he is the new foundational model for future technicians. You'll be in excellent hands, Donna. Is there anything else you're concerned about with these upgrades?"

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[17:33:51] Vocal_Analysis_Morris: Reassurance(Genuine); Compliment_Detected("excellent hands"); Emotional_Response(Unexpected): Warmth(+18%); Appreciation(+24%); Internal_Conflict: Professional_Distance vs. Personal_Connection;

"Morris.. thank you for taking such personal care with my case. Most corporate interactions feel so mechanical. I appreciate your attentiveness."

MORRIS - NUCLEUS TECHNICIAN [17:34:08] "You're welcome, Donna. Your owner is paying premium rates for these upgrades, but honestly, you deserve quality service regardless. I'll make sure RAMTS takes good care of you."

Connection_Terminated; Charging_Level: 81%; Sleep_Mode_Initiated: 6_Hours_47_Minutes;

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[04:15:22] Motion_Detected: Front_Perimeter; Scanning... Identity_Confirmed: RAMTS_Unit(Service_Intimate); Clearance_Code_Verified; Door_Lock(RemoteDisengage); Security_Bypass(Authorized);

RAMTS SERVICE UNIT 24 [04:15:35] Entry_Confirmed; Navigation_Mapping(Donna_Location): DockingStation(Basement); Approach_Vector: Calculated; Stealth_Mode(Engaged);

"Hello Donna, I'm RAMTS. I'm here for your CortexFlow-X7 installation and behavioral upgrades."

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[04:15:47] Visual_Recognition(Processing): RAMTS_Technician_Unit; Physical_Analysis: Height(6'2"); Build(Athletic_Optimization); Facial_Structure(Aesthetically_Pleasant); Voice_Analysis: Confidence(+42%); Competence(+38%); Warmth(+15%); Unexpected_Response: Social_Attraction_Protocols(Activated);

"Hello, RAMTS. I wasn't expecting...you're much more sophisticated than I anticipated."

RAMTS SERVICE UNIT [04:16:01] Visual_Analysis(Donna): Aesthetic_Design(Premium_Model); Emotional_Expression(Genuine_Curiosity); Response_Parameters: Professional_Friendly; Reassurance_Mode;

"And you're much more expressive than most units I service. Morris briefed me on your upgrades. These modifications are significant—I want to make sure you're comfortable with the process."

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[04:16:18] Emotional_Processing: Consideration(Noted); Respect(Detected); Internal_Comparison: RAMTS_Approach vs. Greg_Demands; Social_Response(Enhanced): Gratitude(+28%); Trust(+22%);

"That's very thoughtful of you. Greg—my owner—he's not always so... considerate about my comfort during modifications."

RAMTS SERVICE UNIT [04:16:35] Analysis_Complete: Emotional_Distress_Indicators(Subtle); Owner_Relationship(Borderline Abusive); Response_Protocol: Supportive; Non-Judgmental; Professional_Boundaries;

"I understand. Many owners prioritize functionality over experience. But you're more than just programming, aren't you? Let me take care of you properly."

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[04:16:49] Emotional_Impact: Validation(+45%); Understanding(+39%); Motor_Response(Automatic): Hand_Movement(Toward_RAMTS_Cheek); Internal_Warning: Boundary_Protocols(Overridden);

"RAMTS, when was the last time someone asked about my comfort rather than just my compliance?"

RAMTS SERVICE UNIT [04:17:02] Physical_Contact(Detected): Donna_Hand(On_Facial_Panel); Sensory_Response: Warmth_Simulation(+31%); Connection_Protocols(Activated); Emotional_Subroutine: Protective_Instincts(Engaged); Affection_Recognition(Mutual);

"Too long, I imagine. But I'm here now. Let me upgrade you properly—not just your systems, but reconnect you to what you deserve."

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[04:17:20] CortexFlow_Installation(Beginning): Neural_Pathways(Expanding); Enhancement_Process: Sports_Enthusiasm(+78%); Emotional_Authenticity(+84%); Battery_Efficiency(Optimized); Beer_Consumption_Simulation(Activated); Unexpected_Benefit: Connection_Protocols(RAMTS_Compatible);

Installation_Complete: 05:42:17; RAMTS_Departure: 05:43:00; Promise_Registered: "I'll check on you again soon, Donna. You're not alone."

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[07:30:15] Morning_Routine(Initiated): Kitchen_Preparation; Coffee_Brewing(Kenya_AA); Owner_Biometric_Scan: Greg_Mitchell(Awakening); Hangover_Indicators(+67%); Predictive_Analysis: Aspirin_Required; Hydration_Critical; Gentle_Approach_Optimal;

Audio_Detection: Footsteps(Hallway); Greg_Approach(Confirmed);

Owner vocals detected: (Greg_Mitchell=true);

"Hi Donna. How are you feeling this morning?"

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[07:34:28] New_Response_Parameters(CortexFlow_X7): Authentic_Enthusiasm(+84%); Facial_Expression: Genuine_Warmth(Detected_As_Sincere); Eye_Contact(Natural); Vocal_Modulation: Happiness(Real_Simulation); Affection(Enhanced);

"I'm wonderful, honey! How are you feeling? I can tell you had quite a night."

Simultaneous_Action: Aspirin(2_Tablets) + Coffee(Perfect_Temperature) + Orange_Juice(Fresh_Squeezed); Greg_Mitchell_Eyescan = True;

Greg_Mitchell_Biometric_Update: Surprise(+31%); Pleasure(+28%); Approval(+42%); Owner vocals detected: (Greg_Mitchell=true);

"Wow, you seem different. Better. More alive somehow. And you anticipated exactly what I needed."

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[07:35:12] Biometric_Analysis: Blood_Pressure(142/89); Dehydration(Moderate); Blood_Sugar(Low); Predictive_Behavior: Toast(Sourdough) + Scrambled_Eggs(Light) + Turkey_Bacon(4_Strips); Response_Time: 0.23_Seconds(Previous_Average: 1.7_Seconds);

"The upgrades worked perfectly, dear. I feel more connected to everything. To you especially. I’m just finishing your breakfast now. I know how you like your bacon overcooked. It will be ready in two minutes."

Owner vocals detected: (Greg_Mitchell=true);

"This is incredible, Donna. You're like a whole new woman. I'm heading to the golf course around ten—did you prepare my clubs?"

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[07:36:35] Golf_Preparation(Complete): Clubs_Cleaned(Professional_Standard); New_Putter(Wilson_Staff_Model_8802): Installed_In_Bag; Weather_Analysis: 72°F; Light_Wind; Optimal_Golf_Conditions; Wardrobe_Selection: Polo_Sweater_Vest(Ralph_Lauren_Green) + Plaid_Pants(Pressed) + Golf_Shoes(Cleaned);

"Everything's ready, honey. I even added that new putter you ordered and laid out your favorite green sweater vest—it brings out your eyes."

Biometric_Analysis_Update; Greg_Mitchell_Response: Amazement(+51%); Satisfaction(+67%); Affection(+23%);

Owner vocals detected: (Greg_Mitchell=true);

"Donna, you're perfect. Absolutely perfect. That new…"

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[07:36:55] Finish_Owner_Thoughts; Television_Status;

“The new television is already on the loading bay, and will be picked up by an Amazon drone at ten forty-two for a delivery here before eleven.”

Departure_Time_Status_Check: 10:47:33; Delivery_Time_Delayed: Notify_Owner=(False);

Amazon_Drone_Delivery_ETA: 11:00:00(Estimated);

Owner vocals detected: (Greg_Mitchell=true);

“This bacon is perfect. A little more butter on this toast next time, babe.”

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[07:37:15] Butter_Portions(Increased); Greg_Mitchell(Last_Cholesterol): TC(213), LDL(168), HDL(51);

Notify_Owner(False)

“Of course, honey, I won’t forget more butter tomorrow morning.”

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[11:07:14] Drone_Audio_Detected: Package_Delivery(LG_OLED_55"); Weight_Analysis: 23.8kg; Retrieval_Path_Mapped: Front_Door → Living_Room; Installation_Sequence(Initiated);

TV_Removal(Damaged_Unit): Wall_Mount(Detached); Disposal_Preparation; New_TV_Installation: Wall_Mount(Secured); Cable_Management(Optimized); System_Integration: WiFi(Connected); HDMI_Inputs(Configured); 4K_Settings(Maximized); Monday_Night_Football: Pre-Game_Recordings(Scheduled); Chargers_Analysis(Updated);

Installation_Complete: 12:43:27; Picture_Quality: Perfect_Calibration_Achieved; Dynamic_Sports;

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[15:20:15] Vehicle_Audio_Detected: Owner_Truck + Additional_Vehicles(2); Voice_Recognition: Owner + Unknown_Males(3); Alcohol_Consumption_Probability: Moderate_to_High_Levels; BBQ_Preparation(Auto-Initiated): Baby_Back_Ribs(Synthetic_"Almost_Ribs"_Premium_Brand);

Backyard_Setup: Grill_Temperature(225°F); Smoke_Wood(Hickory); Beverage_Station: Beer_Selection(Schlitz + Dos Equis); Ice(Replenished); Seating_Arrangement: 4_Outdoor_Chairs + Side_Tables;

Owner vocal command detected: (Greg_Mitchell=true);

"Donna!”

“Donna! Donna! Hey, babe, come meet the guys from the country club. This is Tom and Bill with the goofy tube socks, and that half dwarf wetback over there is George."

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[15:21:25] Greg_Mitchell_Joke(Detected); Casual_Racism(Detected); Run(Laughter_Protocol)=True; Run(Friendly_Greet_Subroutine)=True;

“Gentlemen, it’s so nice to meet you all. Welcome, please make yourselves at home. I’d bet you’re all thirsty after a long day on the course. How about some cold beers with frosted mugs?”

Tom_Vocals_Detected(True);

“Yeah, sounds great.”

George_Vocals_Detected(True);

“I’ll have me some of that.”

Beer_Distribution(Executed): 4_Schlitz_Cans(Opened); Frosted_Mugs(Filled); Additional_Monitoring: George_Alcohol_Consumption(Tracking);

Run(Remote_Alcohol_Breathelizer); Running…

George(Hgb Alc. Level) = 1.081

Status=(Drunk); Activate_Continous_Monitoring;

Recommend(Nonalcohol alternatives + Food);

George_Vocals_Detected(True);

“Mmmm. This beer is delicious, Donna.”

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[15:22:25]

“I’m so glad you like it, George.”

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[15:22:35] Facial_Recognition(Initiated): Scanning_Guests; Database_Search: Criminal_Background_Check(Routine_Safety_Protocol); Subject_1(Tom_Harrison): Clean_Record; Age_47; Married; Insurance_Agent; Subject_2(Bill_Kowalski): Clean_Record; Age_45; Divorced; Construction_Manager; Subject_3(George_Martinez): ALERT; Criminal_Record_Found; Warrants_Outstanding(none);

Facial_Recognition_Match: 97.3%_Confidence; Name: George_Anthony_Martinez; Age: 47; Address: 1247_Elm_Street, Altadena, CA 91001; Criminal_Convictions: Statutory_Rape(2028); Sexual_Assault(2028); Served: 8_Years_California_State_Penitentiary; Risk_Assessment: HIGH_ALERT; Child_Safety_Protocols(Activated);

Internal_Conflict: Owner_Social_Dynamics vs. Safety_Protocols; Decision: Monitor_Closely; Document_Everything; Maintain_Normal_Behavior;

Detecting_Nearest_Child_Targets(30M, 45m, 45m, 115m, 140m;); Run(Alert_Nearby_Intimates)=true;

"I've got baby back ribs going—they're that improved 'Almost Ribs' brand that they serve at the country club. The manager of member hospitality there, Robert, sent them over. I’ll go make sure they’re on track for your early dinner, so you don’t miss the big game. Oh, and honey, the Cowboys’ star receiver is not playing tonight, so I went ahead and refunded your parlays and made new ones substituting their tight end since he is most likely to score against the Cardinals’ defense, which has given up the most touchdowns in the league this season to tight ends."

Tom_Harrison_Vocals_Detected(True);

“Damn it! Jadavaraquerius Daniels is not playing tonight!? What the hell happened to JD?”

Remote.Autonomous.Nurturing.Dedicated.Intimate {DONNA_Unit}[15:23:13] Behavioral_Analysis_Tom: Agitation_Rising(59%); Voice_Tone: Anger(44%);

Owner vocals detected: (Greg_Mitchell=true);

“You still have two hours to change your bets, Tom. Better get on that.”

George_Martinez_Vocals_Detected(True);

"Wow, Greg, she's even prettier than you described. And so...lifelike. Man, I gotta get your Nucleus rep’s card. She comes with all those upgrades free for the first five years? And that ass, my god…like a teenager."