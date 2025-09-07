The Good Citizen

The Good Citizen

Quick question for anyone who makes it here at all:

What email provider do you use to subscribe here, and did this post arrive in your inbox? Ahh, hell, what a dumb question. Nobody who got this in their junk folder is going to respond.

Three of my four test email providers dumped this post in the "Junk" folders, and the fourth one took 30 minutes to receive it. This is only the second time this has ever happened, and the last time was also when I was critical of Substack. Strange...

Nice post, GC, you hit on a lot of relevant points for what I'm also seeing in the digital landscape today. And very nice job calling out Joshua Stylman in particular - every post of his reads strongly AI-assisted (I mentioned his over-reliance briefly in a prior post of mine), and I do recall that he got the COVID deathjabs at the time they came out - and people's true character comes out in times of intense stress, not when times are "good". That’s why his posts feel like a continuation of that same pattern of outsourcing judgment rather than wrestling with reality directly. Many other points to make, so I'll run through them briefly:

1. Our upper elites have recognized that they no longer need censorship because they can continue to flood the zone with shit, with endless hot takes, and the vast majority will no longer be able to tell truth from falsehood. This is a good post on the topic: https://blog.exitgroup.us/p/were-all-schizo-posters-now

2. I'm not as allergic to AI use as you seem to be here - there are some writers that reject it entirely (Jasun Horsley, Clintavo), and I respect them on this, but I think LLMs can be used as a tool, although they are quite dangerous from a number of angles (they may manipulate you, feed you false information, make you overly-reliant on them, or they may serve as Narcissus mirrors telling you whatever you want to hear; not to mention their upcoming role in the digital panopticon CBDC/woke AI demiurgic Mark of the Beast system). I like to use it as an editing tool, to provide a brief one paragraph summary of the post, and *sometimes* to assist with research - for example, my post on symbolic speech was so far out there, with so little existing framing in this world, that it took a lot of deep dive conversation with AI to flesh out what my own opinions were on the matter: https://neofeudalreview.substack.com/p/words-as-forcefields-the-exile-of .

3. Every action has a consequence, and for those like Stylman who overuse LLMs, it results in an evisceration of independent thought. So the underlying question is: what is the main purpose of the writer doing the writing? Is it for attention, is it for money? Because if those are the main drivers, then overuse of LLM is no big deal. However, if the main purpose (and there may be other purposes, of course) is spiritual growth, then overuse of LLM *is* a big deal, because it detracts from the actual goal. Real understanding requires sitting with contradiction, with uncertainty, and struggling through the ideas even if it is much slower. Most people havn't done the ugly and sustained introspective work to look into their actual motivations (although we can never know our Self fully even if we try, we can merely approach it).

Like you, I don't want to read LLM-generated output, although I don't mind so much if it's used as an assist. The outsourcing of the basic functionality of writing, though, is a deal breaker to me, and I've unfollowed quite a few writers as a result. But I also don't think it helps to bury one's head in the sand and ignore the technology entirely, either, and it is a process of trial and error to sniff out exactly where that fine line is between the proper use of it as a tool and limiting one's use of it, one I am still navigating.

Oh, lastly: the *way* that people use LLMs is an interesting and under-explored topic, I think. Most people use LLMs for business, for email generation, or for fact based research. To use it as a symbolic tool, an almost oracular function, to investigate deeper meanings behind language itself, seems like a rare use of it, and I don't really hit up against alignment guardrails much as a result. I have a future post prepared on this, and another on McLuhan's tetrad of media effects as applied to LLMs...

