Sportsbaal in New Rome: Stealing the walking dead’s money has never been easier for rigged leagues and their gambling partners.

I love humanity. It’s people I can’t stand.

Tremors

There was the world before September 11, 2001, and the vastly different world that followed...but only for curious people who valued whatever remained of their liberty.

When are people gonna wake up?

Whoops!

There was the world before Edward Snowden revealed that his government (along with the Five Eyes nations) is spying on everyone all the time in June 2013, and there was the world that followed…but only for curious people who valued whatever remained of their privacy.

Whoops!

There was the world before Convid, and a vastly different world that followed…but only for the curious people who suspected they were going to see the final nails in the coffins of liberty, privacy, and bodily autonomy.

My God! They are injecting people with clot shot nanobots. When are people gonna finally wake up?

Whoops!

Benjamin Mileikowsky, who proclaims jews are at war with New Rome (formerly the United States), keeps his covid saline syringe in his office like a trophy. It’s probably nothing. Whoops!x40mil

There was the Western world before people realized it is run by a criminal gang of Satanic paedophiles who worship Canaanite gods, and have never ceased with the pastime pleasures of their deities, namely cannibalism, trafficking, raping, and sacrificing children, and…this was the world people lived in for millennia, and still exists. These same people pose as the saviors who know what “medicines” and “foods” are “healthy” for the rest of us non-Satanic non paedophiles who don’t traffic, rape, and sacrifice children to Molech.

What about the children?! When are people gonna wake up, damn it?

Whoops!

In the aftermath of horrid revelations, newly curious people know not why they suffer. The shock of discovering the lurid details within the recent partial peep show known as the Epstein files (recently flooded with inconsequential names like Janis Joplin, Michael Tracey, and Elvis Presley to muddy the waters) is palpable.

Torture talk, assassination-as-suicide gossip (Whoops!), beef jerky (cannibalism?), pizzagate and Isaac Kappy (mostly) proven true, and plenty of casual talk amongst jews about the ‘lesser than’ goyim who were born to serve and never chosen by a people so adversarial, destructive, and monstrous, that if the masses of Gentiles ever knew the plans they have for their future, which they’ve been executing with precision for over a century they’d probably…go right back to eating seed oils and watching their sportsbaal games.

Is all this “black pilling”?

This is what they want, donthchya’ see, they want us all demoralized!

Whoops!

How can a spiritually dysregulated person be demoralized if demoralization requires sentience, an activated pineal gland, the ability, or even a minimum desire to think about and ponder ideas and schemes beyond their next high fructose corn syrup fix and sportsbaal contest?

The only socially valued pursuits remaining in a world of corrupt, dis-eased, spiritually dysregulated masses are monetary and material accumulation for self-benefit. Demoralization would require taking away all the stupid crap that gives their life meaning. It cannot come from observing the state of the world beyond their vapid micro bubbles.

135 million people just tuned in to watch the Stupor Bowl last weekend. That’s five million more than the previous year, who either stayed in front of their black mirrors to watch the Puerto Rican white rabbit put on an Alice in Wonderland themed halftime show with Satanic Gaga as Alice in a blue dress with red Paedo shoes, where they told the audience ‘there are no morals, rules, and everything is an illusion,’ or they went off to ‘channel’ different ‘programming’ to watch a retarded lite-beer-swilling rap rocker in a wife beater utter some dopey lyrics in a pretaped “non-woke” halftime show brought to them by Erika Kirk’s Dry Tissue Tour of 2025.

Did you ever see the Howard Lutnik Dry Tissue Tour of 2001?

Most people missed Epstein’s neighbor's fake crying on several corporate news outlets back then.

Only 87 million watched U2’s Stupor Bowl halftime show energy harvest in 2002, where they scrolled a list of victims of Howard Lutnik, Larry Silverstein, and Israel’s attack on its colony, West Israel, as Epstein and Gates’ buddy Bono sang, “It’s a beautiful day!”

Whoops!

Demoralization is the furthest thing possible for Sportsbaal fans who couldn’t find the requisite mental state if it tied them up, threw them in a trunk, and shipped them off in a fifty-five-gallon drum barrel to Little St. James Island.