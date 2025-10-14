See the people walking down the street

Fall in line just watching all their feet

They don’t know where they wanna go

But they’re walking in time

They got the bleat, yeahhhh

They got the bleat!

The “Woke” Joke

Slinging the word ‘woke’ around these days has become as linguistically powerful as throwing the word ‘like’ into every sentence for millennials during the aughts. It will soon have as much meaning and mind control sway as trying to force-feed Western Gentiles the words ‘Anti-Semite’ and ‘Holocaust’, once all the Boomers and Gen Xers are gone.

As with most cultural ‘moments’, “woke” was a top-down engineered farce with about as much authenticity and originality as the blue-haired droids on the political left who fancied their tolerance and acceptance as more than self-aggrandizing performances for their equally braindead peers and their multicultural gods. The latter is an alter funded by Big Equity, and backstopped by traitorous governments regardless of which political puppets are installed to create mirages of ‘change.’

The precursors to ‘woke’ were rooted in the disastrous Civil Rights Act of 1965, which had a detrimental effect on those it was meant to help, while the affirmative action social engineering of the 1990s cemented the foundations of racial and tribal power struggles. Government compensatory actions of mandating ‘equality’ among the people only ensured the scales of discrimination were tilted in the direction of White Americans. Insert the British equivalent of all this multicultural slop and sprinkle it with ‘hate speech’ laws weaponized only against White Brits, and the outcomes are the same.

When these policies became ideologies to be taught and reinforced at centers of lower indoctrination (guaranteed with federal funding), that was the end of any dream of “equality.” The diversity and equity tumors began to grow and fester across the West and magically transformed into new religions for the Godless sodomites. Once hordes of corporate-state Marxist functionaries moved from classrooms to corporate cubicles, the anti-White social engineering practices blossomed from the HR departments to Netflix writers’ rooms with financial guarantees from Larry Fink’s BlackRock—yes he is, thanks for noticing, (and his brothers in crime at State Street and Vanguard) plus George Soros’ NGO industrial complex from the “left.” And yes, he is too, thanks for noticing.

By 2015, the seeds of a second civil war were already sprouting in the empire colony (or full-on race wars in Blighty and France), but nobody could see it coming because they were too busy fighting over prepared culture war slop like the ‘Proud Boys,’ the ‘alt-right,’ and the ‘regressive left.’ While the ‘alt-right’ was busy meeting beta Pantifa clowns in the streets, their Fortune 500 masters were busy importing millions of nepotistic Indians through H1b visa scams they purchased in the District of Chabad with lobbyists.

Bombay, India Frisco, Texas Costco, where 80% of elementary school students are from India. Liberal globohomos love this, while the libertarian and civic nationalists don’t give a damn at all, as long as they “came legally.”

Mandating percentage targets for catastrophic DIE policies has ensured that the best and brightest (mostly East Asians and Whites) have been passed over in favor of latinos, blacks, indians, and women. The low “white” quotas are often filled by jews first, especially at top universities where nepotistic jews already occupy top roles. The average legacy American still has no earthly clue how discriminatory these policies have been toward Whites, especially.

Private sector racial hiring quotas (rampant discrimination) are only made possible with the promise of BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street driving up the company stock price, thereby enriching the shares of the C-Suite clowns whose jobs require even less work than those working all the fake jobs who implement these quotas. Translation: Woke is a top-down, financially engineered Anti-White agenda that neither the political puppets on the “right” nor “left” have given a damn about and never will because it would require them using the word White, and that’s racist. Any other word to describe any other race is not racist. To even notice one race in particular is considered ‘woke’ and therein lies the biggest joke of all about those who pretend to be “anti-woke”.

Watch an American Express HR functionary speak openly about promoting and hiring people based on the color of their skin (non Whites), or their pee pee parts, rather than their ability to excel at their jobs, most of which are fake jobs meant for engineering these quotas.

The fact that millions of “jobs” like this HR girlboss even exist is a testament to how the corporate world is merely an extension of ‘Woke’ social engineering operations and a kind of Soviet employment ‘Gosplan’ aimed at filling seats with completely useless idiots that provide no real economic value and conversely destroy the lives of certain races.

When millions of fake jobs that have no recognizable monetary effect on the economy are created to keep Soviet-esque employment targets, then the Fortune 500 world is no different than a communist (racially) planned economy, designed in its most recent iteration to meet quotas for diversity and multicultural zealots who especially hate White Gentiles and men.

The goal of extracting a second taxpayer from each family (dual working parents) started in the middle of the last century. The financial plan was to enable continued deficit spending to explode national debts, and so the state (Rockefeller schools) and television programming (after school) could raise kids while both parents slaved away all day. This was also part of the jewish feminist psyop and “women’s liberation” movements to replace men with the government and corporations. This psyop that continues to brainwash women from a young age, pitting them against men and an invisible patriarchy.

The Patriarchal Gynocracy 𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉 · November 17, 2024 A nation can survive its fools and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. Read full story

When viewing ‘Woke’ as a racial continuation of the economic and social engineering agenda of disastrous family, sex, gender, and nation-destroying policies that began last century, everything makes a lot more sense. The foot soldiers who carry out workplace and University racial discrimination believe they are righting “historical injustices” and are happy to take ridiculous six-figure salaries to do jobs that some species of monkey would have no trouble with.

In West Israel, the anti-Woke agenda playing out with boycotts and a new trove of NGOs popping up from the political “right” is nothing more than more culture slop, a prepared reaction to top-down corporate-state policies endorsed by both parties. Nobody in the so-called dissident right will ever name the enemies behind the ‘woke’ agenda, nor will they ever defend their most valued targets—White ethnic Europeans. See half-wit clowns funded by the Kosher Con Inc. complex, like Chris Rufo, James Lindsay, Dave Rubin, Douglas Murray, and Konstantin Kisin, for just a few examples.

These controlled figures exist to keep the silly West Israel goyim rolling around in the culture war slop without ever affecting any change at all. Most goyim have apparently learned nothing from the Gillette “toxic masculinity” backlash of 2019, when Procter & Gamble wrote down $5 billion in quarterly losses. Millions of men switched from Gillette razors to the Daily Kosher Wire Founder’s Harry’s Razors brand that year. But the financial “boycott” of Gillette in West Israel only enriched another opportunistic jew, while BlackRock CEO Larry Fink made sure P&G’s stock price soared for their misandrist propaganda.

Procter & Gamble’s stock price went from $91 when its “toxic masculinity” commercial aired in January, ending that year up 38% at $126 a share. Billions in profit losses in their men’s grooming department meant absolutely nothing. Big Equity backstopped their social engineering experiments, and the “anti-woke” consumer was powerless to stop it.

And a recent “boycott” of Netflix is going about as well as you’d expect it if you truly understood how you cannot “boycott” your way out of top-down corporate woke social engineering. The only meaningful solutions require tens of millions of deportations, a new Alhambra decree, and a whole lot of people facing a wall, and nobody has the stomach for it.

The entire Cracker Barrel logo and interior redesign “controversy” was just more controlled opposition culture war slop dumped in the trough for the MIGA goyim to feed at with delusional celebrations. The Cracker Jewess girlboss CEO hasn’t gone anywhere, and nobody in their marketing department has been fired. And even if they didn’t reverse any despised decisions she made, the stock probably would have soared like Procter & Gamble after the goldfish stopped paying attention to the story a month later.

Anti-White policies will continue in West Israeli colonies, with federal funding for Universities to continue to train future DIE functionaries, with Big Equity backstopping “woke” corporate hiring quotas and decisions. Both political parties obey one master—the multicultural destroyers of White nations, and have no interest in abating the social engineering of a low-trust, deteriorating hellscape that began seventy years ago in both West Israel and Western Europe’s Israeli colonies.

Woke or Anti-Woke, it’s more of the same dialectic framing from those who seek to divert attention away from themselves as they play both sides of every “issue” (manufactured problems awaiting prepared solutions) for their divide-and-conquer benefit.

The demographic and socio-cultural destruction of White Western nations has been a plan centuries in the making. One of the grandfathers of the European Union (Paneuropa Union), and author of the book blueprint for the destruction of Europe—Praktischer Idealismus, foresaw a future Europe of a diluted “Eurasian-Negroid race” controlled by jews, a “most outstanding inbred specimen,” with a spirit that “predestines them to be a major factor in the future nobility.”

This is the Cudenhove-Kalergi “globalist” agenda, and once again, this train doesn’t leave the tracks without some serious authoritarian solutions that normies would never stomach. “Gesicht zur Wand!”

Stop it! Stop the noticing. It’s so gauche, and you don’t want to be called anti-septic by someone of upstanding repute like Ben Shapiro or Konstantin Kisin, so stop already, oy vey!

STOP IT ALREADY!

Androgynopolis 𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉 · January 3, 2024 The world needs bad men. We keep the other bad men from the door. Read full story

Share

274 + 25 Hangings

The Federal Bureau of Incrimination recently confirmed that 274 agents were present for the January 6th, 2021, Fedsurrection on the Capitol building, after years of denying it. Masked agents bullied protestors and smashed windows, and were the first ones to enter the building, encouraging the masses to join them. The police stood down, and it was all a scripted event.

To anyone with an IQ above room temperature, inside an Igloo, in winter, finding out about all this was about as shocking as finding out that both parties knew it, including Orange Juice himself, and that the media did its job of covering it up.

The only thing shocking about all this is not that nobody has been arrested and nobody will ever be arrested for it, nor that all those agents and the 25 people up the chain of command above them haven’t been fired, let alone strung up to lamp posts with piano wire— it’s that tens of millions of MIGA red had cultists still support these institutions and believe it was a “Democrat Deep State conspiracy against Trump!”

These barely sentient West Israelis, whose sweat glands only secrete fluoride, aluminum, and high fructose corn syrup, actually think that the cross-eyed tuk-tuk driver in charge of the FBI is there to not cover all this up.

Here’s the “new Sheriff’s” photo from his IMDB page, where, like most of the current West Israeli administration, he is listed as an actor.

One of his acting credits was an Epoch Times documentary called “The Real Story of January 6th.” Seriously.

Despite hundreds of innocent protestors having their lives ruined for exercising their First Amendment right that day, some of them rotting in prison for years, nothing has been done to any of the FBI agents present that day, their bosses, or the judges who locked up people who never even went inside the Capitol building.

This administration and its lackeys care about these people about as much as their Democrat counterparts, all of the demons in the Knesset, or the staff at Mother Goose or Politico.

Share

So Much Winning

District of Chabad Actress: “Would you consider a pardon for Ghillane Maxwell?”

Orange Juice: “Who are we talking about?”

DC Actress: “Ghillane Maxwell.”

Orange Juice: “I haven’t heard that name in a while. I can say this, I’d have to take a look at it.”

DC Actress: “But she’s convicted of child sex trafficking.”

Orange Juice: “Yeah, I mean, I’m gonna have to take a look at it, and I’d have to ask DOJ.”

The few thousand remaining sentient MIGAites: “Did this fucking guy just say what I think he said?”

<Run OrangeJuiceTranslator.exe>

Who is that pixie-haired child trafficking Mossad dame you speak of, dear reporter? I can’t recall the dozen years I spent as best pals with her teenage girl raping paramour, whose chosenite pals introduced me to my teenage model girlfriend when I was in my forties. I do have the power to pardon anyone, so maybe if Ms. Maxwell isn’t happy with the cushy club Fed camp I transferred her to in exchange for her silence two months ago, I might make her a free dame. If any of Epstein’s dozens of victims have a problem with that, we can “suicide” them just like we did Virginia Giuffre. Either way, my remaining supporters are too brain-dead to care. I could show them Epstein’s photos of me naked with teenage girls, getting hand jobs, and they’d still support me. Hell, I could kidnap their grannies, inject them with morphine, and put them on ventilators, all while saying it’s to protect them from a virus that doesn’t exist, sending them to the morgue, and they’d still support me.

RFK Jr., standing behind the Pfizer CEO, listening to this psycho lizard creature and Orange Juice rave about mRNA “vaccines” last week while Orange Juice pledged $70 Billion tax payer sheckels for mRNA ‘cancer cures’, after two decades of running Children’s Health Defense, well he sure looked like a deer in headlights looked like a man thinking about all the mistakes he’s made in life, some of them probably serious underage “mistakes.”

Forgetting to pay the electricity bill on time is a mistake. Fucking underage beauty paegant or Elite modeling contest girls, some as young as thirteen, at the Epstein townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan is a teeny itsy bitsy more than a mistake. But not to worry, the cover-up artists are all in the proper positions of power to ensure nobody can confirm a thing.

Just like Clinton, Biden, and Gates, Trump and RFK Jr were not clients of Epstein’s Mossad honey pot because there is no client list!

Pam Bondinstein has confirmed that Epstein had no clients. He was allowed to escape prison while a body double served as his “suicided” corpse, and is somewhere still raping kids (probably in Israhell, where it’s encouraged), but he had no clients to speak of for thirty-five years. All those women are simply lying.

Who among my five remaining MIGAite readers is tired of all this winning?

It must be incredibly euphoric to experience so much winning.

The only hope is avoiding and evading the government within the government’s borders?…hmm…I dunno. Randy Weaver knew this, too, and how’d that work out for him and his family?

At least the slaves in Rome could work for their freedom, or win it in the Colosseum, and then escape to live a normal life somewhere. And their emperors weren’t afraid to utterly obliterate the psychopathic demons that challenged them from their chosen lands.

Most West Israelis don’t even know how or why they are slaves, or who their masters work for.

And you can never escape a plantation or remove shackles that you are incapable of seeing, placed there by those who wrote your school curriculum and erased your history.

“I Want To Read Good Citizen In 2026” Buttons

Fixed Income Pensioner Discount (honor system)

Pensioner Rate

Student Discount (valid .edu email)

Student Rate

Thank you for sharing

Share

The Good Citizen is now on Ko-Fi. Support more works like this with one-time or monthly donations.

Donate

BTC: bc1qchkg507t0qtg27fuccgmrfnau9s3nk4kvgkwk0

LTC: LgQVM7su3dXPCpHLMsARzvVXmky1PMeDwY

XLM: GDC347O6EWCMP7N5ISSXYEL54Z7PNQZYNBQ7RVMJMFMAVT6HUNSVIP64

DASH: XtxYWFuUKPbz6eQbpQNP8As6Uxm968R9nu

XMR: 42ESfh5mdZ5f5vryjRjRzkEYWVnY7uGaaD