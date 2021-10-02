The Good Citizen

The Good Citizen’s essays have appeared on Zerohedge.com, LewRockwell.com, The Liberty Bunker, American Thinker, Unz.com, and GlobalResearch.ca, among other websites.

Misinformation, lies, and propaganda are so commonplace it’s all part of the Corporate-State regime’s plan to manipulate, control, and distract you while they consolidate power, enhance surveillance, erode liberties, and loot the treasury. In short, corporate-government elites across the west have declared war on their own people and won’t hesitate to terrorize them with fear, propaganda, total surveillance, and medical tyranny. They are expanding now to wars, supply chains, energy grids, and food crises.

Together we will witness how these events shape our lives with a critical eye toward digging for the truth and rebuilding in the aftermath for the future that we want.

In the meantime keep working hard, pay your taxes, mask your children, inject yourselves every few months with experimental toxins and always obey your owners Good Citizen.

Join the Flock

Fixed Income Pensioner Discount (honor system)

Pensioner Rate

Student Discount (valid .edu email)

Student Rate

shop.thegoodcitizen.live is now open.

Get 10% off for a limited time with code: FLOCK