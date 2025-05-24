Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Shop
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
You Wouldn't Get It
Laughing At Seductively Sedating Seascapes While Looking For Dolphins
May 24
•
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
59
Share this post
The Good Citizen
You Wouldn't Get It
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
32
This Is Not A Chawade
Trying to survive inside the empire of psychopathic killers: Part II —"Be Like Water."
May 17
•
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
80
Share this post
The Good Citizen
This Is Not A Chawade
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
I Can't Believe It's Not Food!
Trying to survive inside the empire of psychopathic killers: Part I—The "Food"
May 1
•
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
145
Share this post
The Good Citizen
I Can't Believe It's Not Food!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
51
April 2025
Learn To Chode
"Jerking off from home in your pajamas is not a real job, kids, but enjoy it while it lasts because soon there will be no jobs at all."
Apr 23
•
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
163
Share this post
The Good Citizen
Learn To Chode
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
78
Inside Con Inc's Woke Right Bordello
Where Empire Moans and Truth Goes to Die
Apr 16
•
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
116
Share this post
The Good Citizen
Inside Con Inc's Woke Right Bordello
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
Delusional Tech Bros (Forever 404): Soul Not Found
"Telomeres calling Rubber Face, come in Rubber Face....are you there Rubber Face, do you copy?"
Apr 6
•
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
215
Share this post
The Good Citizen
Delusional Tech Bros (Forever 404): Soul Not Found
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
67
March 2025
R.A.N.D.I
Greg_M_Status(Updating. . .); "I should want to please him"= (True);
Mar 29
•
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
69
Share this post
The Good Citizen
R.A.N.D.I
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
32
Methylene Blue Persuasion
Ask your Rockefeller white coat DIC if your favorite 'alternative health' hero is pure MAHA.
Mar 21
•
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
114
Share this post
The Good Citizen
Methylene Blue Persuasion
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
42
Rare Earth Kosher Nostra Sideshows
Out with the Epstein coverup, in with the kvetching Cocaine Dwarf, kosher COINTELPRO, and Lubavitcher train cars for another mass plunder.
Mar 9
•
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
179
Share this post
The Good Citizen
Rare Earth Kosher Nostra Sideshows
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
104
February 2025
Aluminum Skies For The Walking Dead
And healing pineal glands with surface-to-air missiles in every backyard.
Feb 23
•
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
332
Share this post
The Good Citizen
Aluminum Skies For The Walking Dead
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
158
A Requiem for Retards
Or why ideologues are late again. And again. And again. And again.
Feb 16
•
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
113
Share this post
The Good Citizen
A Requiem for Retards
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
23
DeepSeeks Good Citizens
White hat AI or a glitch in the Matrix?
Feb 5
•
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
491
Share this post
The Good Citizen
DeepSeeks Good Citizens
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
84
7:20
© 2025 T. Goode Charley LLC
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts