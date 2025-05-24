The Good Citizen

The Good Citizen

April 2025

Learn To Chode
"Jerking off from home in your pajamas is not a real job, kids, but enjoy it while it lasts because soon there will be no jobs at all."
  
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
78
Inside Con Inc's Woke Right Bordello
Where Empire Moans and Truth Goes to Die
  
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
13
Delusional Tech Bros (Forever 404): Soul Not Found
"Telomeres calling Rubber Face, come in Rubber Face....are you there Rubber Face, do you copy?"
  
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
67

March 2025

R.A.N.D.I
Greg_M_Status(Updating. . .); "I should want to please him"= (True);
  
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
32
Methylene Blue Persuasion
Ask your Rockefeller white coat DIC if your favorite 'alternative health' hero is pure MAHA.
  
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
42
Rare Earth Kosher Nostra Sideshows
Out with the Epstein coverup, in with the kvetching Cocaine Dwarf, kosher COINTELPRO, and Lubavitcher train cars for another mass plunder.
  
𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉
104

February 2025

