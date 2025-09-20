Sorry Charlie

Charlie Kirk traveled University campuses under the premise of a small tent heading: “Change My Mind.”

An ideologue of any stripe, whose mind is already made up, will never change it, certainly not publicly in front of thousands of people, with millions watching these “debate” spectacles play out remotely. To change one’s mind requires living monastically, dedicated to possessing an open one, the antithesis of embracing ideology.

Students either gathered to rage watch this spectacle, yelling their implanted talking points, or to glaze Charlie in red hats, and then laugh at the emotionally fragile who attempted to move that boulder up a hill, to “change his mind.” Socrates would blush at such calculated sophistry for emotional manipulation—all of it in the service of financial gain, increased celebrity, and power for one political party.

We don’t live in a time when logic and deductive reasoning are taught, much less valued, to discourage indulging the unscrupulous and wicked. The absence of logic and reason goes a long way in the aftermath of ‘mass’ events these days, where a single criminal act is involved, and an obvious conspiracy to cloud the truth of it.

There are official versions, alternative versions, and unfounded sleight-of-hand theories. Apart from being vastly different in premise, evidence, motive, and conclusions, all of them attract acolytes in the same manner to contort themselves to compel square pegs to fit round holes. The male phallus wasn’t created as a square block for a reason. Indulging its thrusts would be almost as painful as observing these acolytes raping logic and reason to force those pegs where they will never fit.

All prophets and their acolytes start from the conclusion, work backward to cherry-pick evidence that can be neatly wrapped around a motive they’ve already married to the conclusion, which is one they must arrive at to have satisfactory emotional closure. This is the inverse of disciplined and impassionate inquiry.

The evidence for sleight-of-hand theorists varies depending on the depth to which they’ve embraced confirmation bias. It could be in the form of a slow-motion video of a fly, a distorted pixel, a folded "disappeared" letter on a shirt, a detachable ring that the victim played with in front of young indoctrinees, often switching it from his ring finger to his pinky finger, or a guy scratching his chin at the wrong moment.

Max Igan of thecrowhouse.com on confirmation bias leading people down the wrong path and the “magic” moving ring:

Any perception of awkward moments within a video clip can instantly betray a viewer eager to betray himself. “Why does Charlie’s face go blurry here for a second? It’s AI! They faked it all, I told you so!” It couldn’t be that the original video was already shot with interpolation from a network signal, dropping pixels and data during capture, reinterpreting what was lost, only to be downloaded, compressed and reuploaded a hundred times by online slueths so that it went from 2k or 1080p quality down to 480p, causing distortion, gaussian blur, machine reinterpration of pixels, and a loss of integrity, could it?

“It’s AI, they faked it all, and if you don’t believe that, you’re an idiot!”

I suspect those yelling this with such certainty have never tried to fake a video using AI, much less from a dozen coordinated angles, filmed by live humans, and then hacking their camera phones for a coordinated event output.

“Who do you think you are, Sherlock Holmes? Never question the fakeness of a psyop!”

This is how entire blog “articles” and podcast shows of choir preaching begin, performed by those who know nothing about digital video capture, AI, firearms, ballistics, physics, energy transfer, human anatomy, forensic pathology, logic, crowd psychology, deductive reasoning, or common sense. They either believe official narratives or see the number 33 again, in a few too many convenient cohencidental places, and let their imaginations do the rest.

“If you don’t believe A, B, or C, you’re an idiot,” the official narrative reinforcers say, despite alphabet agencies lying to them about nearly everything their entire lives, which isn’t a bad premise to start from when the furnished evidence doesn’t add up is hilarious.

And what’s the difference between that ignorance or naivety, and those who scream from the “everything is fake” flank, “If you don’t believe X, Y, or Z, you’re an idiot!”

They both start from a conclusion, a distortion of evidence to fit a motive, in each case their motives for wanting others to embrace the same conclusions. Group behavior encourages cognitive rewards for group thinking.

A side-angle shot of Charlie Kirk shows “no body armor,” if you don’t know what body armor looks like, because it’s the first time you’re looking for it in your entire life. Meanwhile, a front-facing angle shows a likely metallic plate covering his vital organs. Those with knowledge of Kirk’s security precautions say he wore body armor consistently the past few years after many death threats.

Then there’s the objects flying from his right ear. It was either a second projectile despite no sound signature, or it must be his earpiece or his necklace.

Those “nipples” protruding beneath his shirt couldn’t have been the points from velcro straps of a body armor plate holder, because they were proof he wasn’t wearing any at all, “THOSE WERE HIS NIPPLES! And you’re an idiot if you think otherwise!”

“Look here, my mindless followers, I have screenshots, slow-motion videos, and memes that will tickle your fancy, and you will praise me for them in my comment section, or you’re a damn fool!”

“You will mourn Charlie Kirk’s death appropriately, or you will lose your job! This isn’t the same cancel culture we decried for a decade because it’s war!”

Group behavior encourages cognitive rewards for group thinking. Revenge is sweet in the hands of any ideologues. The tyranny of divide and conquer can only manifest when the people don’t realize how they’ve consented to divide themselves.

Deny your programming, Neo. These are distractions like the woman in the red dress.

I can’t, Morpheus. I want to fuck that the woman in the red dress, and she’ll only think I’m based if I declare war on the pink-haired Marxist goons on college campuses that want us dead. The Daily Wire, Breitbart, and The Blaze told me so.

Those outfits were all funded with money from Israel….now go back to your cubicle, Neo.

(Morpheus Answers phone)

He’s not the one, Trinity.

But he’s cute and I still want to fuck him, Morpheus. Can’t you bring him to the simulator chairs for a brief 69 at least?

Go back to your cubicle too, Trinity.

Matrix creators, then and now.

“That guy in a white shirt behind Charlie and to his right, the one with the Parkinson’s fist tick was pulling a trigger on a gun phone hidden beneath another guy’s armpit, who magically shot Charlie from his right side without even looking in his direction or aiming, despite all video evidence lacking any entry wound from that angle because a Marine sniper on youtube told me so!”

Cherry picking video evidence creates whatever conclusions a wild imagination can muster, so long as they start from a faulty premise and go in search of it. With enough wild imaginations congregating around said evidence, a misguided conclusion defied by video evidence can travel around the world in minutes, collecting more wild imaginations along the way.

Sherlock Holmes started with evidence, and piece by piece, without emotion, unencumbered by political agendas or ideological tenets, he followed where it led, discarding false leads that defied physics, logic, reason, and common sense.

The average online sleuth or inflooooencer does not even possess the deductive reasoning skills to investigate the source of their dysentery, so why do so many people congregate around their misguided conclusions? Is it because they start from the same biased presumptions?

“Was it those hot wings, those jalapeno poppers, or that 4am trip to Taco Bell that has me on the toilet all day today?”

“Was it a troon lover, a fake masonic psyop, or Israel?”

But why does it have to be just one? What about a real masonic psyop, with Israel involved as usual in their colony of West Israel, and a troon lover as a patsy?

The only truth I can embrace in the aftermath of any psychological operation of this nature is that we only get to see what they want us to see.

We will never know who the shooter was, what weapon was used, what the ballistics say, what the hospital found (if he even went to one), what the autopsy reports states (if one was even performed), pretrial or postrial, how many accomplices on the ground were involved that day besides George Zinn, a chosenite chaos agent working to terrorize Americans on more than one occasion this century, and we will never see ALL of the surveillance footage from around campus that day because it’s probably been erased.

The shooter was a genius student who was hoping to grow old with his secret, which is why he left a confession letter under his keyboard for his trans crush/roommate to find, and pointed hir to its location, in a confessional text message exchange that sounds like letters from the Elizabethan era, in other words, like typical Zoomer vernacular today.

And what can one deduce from these facts already regarding the official story, that there is no ongoing cover-up of evidence, creation of false evidence, and total erasure of the crime scene?

Nigga puhleaze.

The absence of veracity in the official story opens up a hundred rabbit holes, and it appears people have no shame diving into every single one while never coming up for oxygen.

The immediacy of performing a daily podcast or chasing the attention of followers requires that the crowd be entertained. If the crowd shares the same biases as the performer, it’s easy to put on a show and not care much for truth or accuracy. Entertainment for monetary expectations trumps all else. The number of daily posts seeping into the digital feeding troughs of “Charlie Faked It!” is getting to be a bit obnoxious now.

I love myself a good ‘everything is fake and gay’ sigh when I don’t have time to look at anything too closely, or get lazy and don’t want to waste my life on a diversion that ends the same as every other psyop. But sometimes it’s easier to kill a dude than to fake it, and they’ve never had any problem with that.

These takes of ‘everything is faked’ are wonderful for all the suckers out there mourning poor Charlie Kirk, because Charlie is still alive! What great news for his children.

They wouldn’t kill an actor who was groomed by intel agencies since he was a teenager, would they? They’ve never done that before. There are never any bodies with these mass events with thousands of eyewitnesses, so that makes it easier to deceive the viewers about their purpose, right? Hey, wait a minute…

In the case of a live event assassination, with a live audience, being live-streamed to millions of people, they can just use a fake blood bladder like on Hollywood sets, where they get forty takes, right?

Anthony Colpo is just one of many on Substack who are certain that Charlie Kirk and co. faked his death as part of another ritualistic masonic kosher psyop, and Charlie is really out there somewhere. Colpo is shy on specifics, resorting to a methodology of persuasion that borders on ‘trust me, bro’ tied to shoddy video analysis from amateurs, the weak “magic ring” AI theory, a folding t-shirt, and a lot more false conclusions starting from bad assumptions.

Anyone wanting specifics of this theory, anything remotely plausible or rational, unironically gets the “stop living 1984” treatment.

Is it more Orweillian to ask questions that seem grounded in the simple request that conclusions first be run through basic reason and logic, or to believe a theory lacking either, only to be met with an Orwell quote if you don’t?

Beautiful stuff. Plays well with the acolytes, also unmotivated to think it through at all.

Let’s run through the logic of “Charlie is alive!” and what happens to a (now) very recognizable public figure, who wasn’t very recognizable before but is being used as a pawn to push a coordinated global agenda.

What’s next for a living Kirk in the aftermath of being seen by a few BILLION people, from NFL pregame moments of silence, to millions of marching kosher-right “dissidents” in London, to Koreans in the streets chanting “Charlie Kirk!”?

Is Charlie off for plastic surgery like a narco cartel boss, a ‘bad hombre’ to lead a new life without his wife and kids? Maybe the surgeon will start with his gum line. Does he have a choice?

Is the family going into witness protection with him to start anew with their plastic surgery-altered father? Apparently not, because the wife (or her double) is now taking over his $150 million organization, along with the Shapirostein clan, who were always there cutting checks for Charlie, and like resourceful parasites, have found a new host to devour.

What happens to the Kirk church community, friends, neighbors, when the family packs up and leaves to keep this fake thing going in a total surveillance planet with billions of cameras in everyone’s hands?

How much plastic surgery will the wife and kids need to avoid detection? Maybe the wife and kids are actors too?

Are they off to Barriloche, Argentina, to live in Hitler’s lakeside compound for the next 40 years?

One Substack sleuth named Mira (Miri?) said plastic surgery plus Tel Aviv. What a great place for a Christian non-homosexual to go into hiding for the rest of his life, a place where he and his kids can get spat on and jews can take his home. I’m sure they’d all agree to that beforehand, especially given Charlie’s misgivings about Satanyahoo and Israhell the past year, unless that was just acting too. Maybe they’ll convert and become talmudic followers. Maybe they were jews all along.

Lastly, and most importantly, if Charlie appears alive anywhere, and one single phone camera in one pleb’s hand catches him, and this whole “faked it” thing blows up, what leverage will they have on the masses when they want to execute ANYTHING remotely close to this level of a psyop ever again?

Because that’s the risk of faking it.

The Cohen brothers get forty takes. The Cohencidence brothers get one.

If that one take goes bad, their psyop checkbooks will have as much value as the opinion of Australians or Brits on firearms, calibers, and ballistic forensics, or as much value as the U.S. dollar in twenty ten five years.

As for the FBI’s official story, I keep to my rules when these things happen, and that usually serves me well. I’m happy to be wrong, admit it, and change course, and would do it immediately if the official story and “evidence” weren’t so lazy and pathetic.

But all of this speculation misses the larger point. It was never about who dunnit? Or how it was dunn, or if it was even dunn. It was always about what they could leverage in the aftermath of all the wrong reactions, which is exactly what they’re getting.

Suddenly, after a decade, cancel culture is cool from the political right and bad from the political left.

And hate speech, according to the selected party of the moment, which five minutes ago was pro-free speech, is no longer protected speech, so nobody will be able to protest the biometric tyranny and digital IDs that are about to roll out everywhere, along with CBDCs.

Perfect.

Exactly as they planned it with the real fake assassination last year.

Problem (fake).

Reaction (real). - You are here watching humans robots behave like it’s March 2020 again.

Solution (hell).

“We’re at war with the radicals, Good Citizen! Didn’t you get the memo?!”

Very well. Die for those who sought your expiration from a ‘vaccine’ whose claimed antecedent—a novel virus, never even existed…just like the nation you think you’re fighting for hasn’t existed for at least a century or more.

But don’t come crying around here when you start feeling the side effects of long censorship and debanking fever.

Nobody will restore your bank account when you refuse to provide biometric data, and the speech you wanted crushed today with glee will no longer be yours to use in protest tomorrow.

When you finally recognize the real power and wish to point it out, you will be silenced, censored, and pulverized from all sides, even the one you thought you were fighting with.

The real power of the political left and right, the actors, the puppets engineering the division, are phantoms dancing with the same demonic mistress, and they all want you to clean up their sheets and light their cigarettes after their orgy is done.

Afterwards, they’ll send you back to your slave pen with shackled debt, and morsels for supper, right next to the other slaves of the political opposition you thought were your enemies.

Power in Democracies is not for you, Good Citizens, despite the Greek etymology of the word.

It can and will be used against you tomorrow. Especially if you consent to the state using it against your neighbors today.

A lesson that deluded followers of both “the left” and “the right” may never learn.

Change my mind.

I appreciate guys like this who know physics, weapons, ballistics, energy, and use things like evidence and common sense to expose the wilderness dwellers.

Everything is fake, don’t you get it?!

