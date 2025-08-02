Israhell As Psychopathocracy

All polling data conducted by Penn State University from April 2025, published in Haaretz: link here .

The former Libertarian Party candidate

who is starting AZAP (Anti-Zionist American Party) writes astutely of Israel and Jews on Xvetch:

Ethnosupremacist psychopaths demanding respect through victimhood fantasies (often created by false flags or banker wars) that serve only for emotional blackmail and financial extortion of useful idiots, and expansion of psychopathic eschatological end-times desires.

Meanwhile, every accusation is a confession.

Every silent confession that isn’t confronted without shame or remorse by their named enemies (Goyim) is a tacit acceptance of and participation in their transgressions, up to and including ongoing ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians.

Everything else is a manipulation of perceptions for distraction management, to keep ethnicities, races, religions, sexes, and their differences in the spotlight, so that everyone else is fighting with each other.

Playing right-left Gayfabe tricks on the dumb Goyim has become so effortless that those of us on the sidelines who choose not to participate and instead laugh at the absurdity of every spectacle are the crazy ones.

As that Jewish ‘influencer’ noted in his presentation, the one word that encompasses “Israeliness” and sociologists have linked to Israeli national identity is an insult Israelis level against each other. There is no greater insult than being called fayah (פַּיָּש), someone who plays by the rules, doesn’t cut corners, or do anything to get ahead, including trampling others.

Is their depravity, uscruplousness, and amoral behavior nurtured, or hard-wired over millennia?

If you think they’ll stop at Palestine, or Lebanon, or Syria, you’re delusional. They already control most Western “liberal democratic” governments, media, entertainment, and central banks, in the same way their blackmailed pols enjoyed their time raping children on Epstein Island, from top to bottom.

The only solution is to be brave and relentless in calling all of them out.

Never bow down or hold back in the face of pressure. I did for many years, and I regret it, because I didn’t remain loyal to this: Truth fears no scrutiny. Over the past couple of years, it has cost me over 4000 readers, but as I’ve stated, I don’t give a damn anymore if it costs me 99% of my readership. Many people have no desire to deprogram themselves from a lifetime of mind control operations that have put them through the ringer, especially on this topic. And that’s why they’ll stay NPCs.

Overall, the trend toward more noticing is encouraging, especially among Gen Z, who aren’t afraid of silly labels. The tide is turning. History is repeating in a way that will not be beneficial to the Talmudic world order, because once again, they can’t seem to help themselves. Their inspiration and justification for repulsive behavior, attributed to divine authority, have historically never served them well.

Ignore the bickering, side shows, psyops, and petty distractions that don’t amount to a hill of beans, and keep these hucksters, thieves, psychopaths, paedophiles, and Kosher dildo salesmen in your crosshairs.

Too much is at stake.

The future of your children, your children’s children, and their children will either be one of gratitude for the courage of their ancestors (you) or shame and humiliation at their submission, indifference, and inaction.

