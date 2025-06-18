Bomb-Bomb-Bomb, Bomb-Bomb Iran

Lip-synch software isn’t cheap.
If you enjoyed this, please consider a donation to the Bibi-Trump-Coitus Liberates America from Iran Action Committee.
Fixed Income Pensioner Discount (honor system)
Student Discount (valid .edu email)
A warm welcome to new flock members. Thanks for your support!
Thank you for sharing
The Good Citizen is now on Ko-Fi. Support more works like this with one-time or monthly donations.
Donate
BTC: bc1qchkg507t0qtg27fuccgmrfnau9s3nk4kvgkwk0
LTC: LgQVM7su3dXPCpHLMsARzvVXmky1PMeDwY
XLM: GDC347O6EWCMP7N5ISSXYEL54Z7PNQZYNBQ7RVMJMFMAVT6HUNSVIP64
DASH: XtxYWFuUKPbz6eQbpQNP8As6Uxm968R9nu
XMR: 42ESfh5mdZ5f5vryjRjRzkEYWVnY7uGaaD
Share this post