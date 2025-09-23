Our Mutual Illusions

Energy harvesting at State Farm Stadium? On the 33rd parallel? Near Phoenix during a solar eclipse on the eve of the equinox?

And the Oscar goes to…

The magic of realizing the longevity of a good grift isn't that the marks cannot recognize they've temporarily parted with a piece of themselves so willingly and unguardedly, beyond just their money—it's that they might go to their graves believing all along they honestly acquired something for it.

Education for obedience and servitude.

Salvation for cognitive surrender.

“Healthcare” for “health insurance."

Social security for a lifetime of wage theft by the state.

Joining tribe A to get the better of tribe B.

Joining tribe B to get the better of tribe A.

Safety for liberty.

Can you imagine if they shut down the entire world, locked people in their homes, because of something the people were supposed to fear that never actually existed, while murdering their elderly relatives?

“What fools we were!” The people would one day all scream.

Wouldn’t they?

“These people who did this to us can never be trusted again!” They’d proclaim, soon after recognizing the plot.

Wouldn’t they?

In 2020, it was how you did or didn’t grieve for someone you never knew, who was part of a spectacle of performances by vipers you abhorred, who was not the saint and savior in death that was portrayed by the powerful forces that control everything.

In 2025, it was how you did or didn’t grieve for someone you never knew, who was part of a spectacle of performances by vipers you abhorred, who was not the saint and savior portrayed in death by the powerful forces that control everything.

In the total state, saints are anointed for you, and grieving is decided for you.

Every individual and institution must respond in lock-step with simulated grieving, or suffer the consequences.

“They did it to us, and so now, with the state and its controlling oligarchs on our side for the moment, we will pay them back in kind.”

Be careful what crafted mutual illusions feed your hunger for revenge, retribution, salvation, safety, or control.

One day, they’ll return and devour you.

And those who fed you them for another grift—those whom you thought were on ‘our side’ will be watching behind gilded curtains, laughing hysterically at you, their marks, again.

Divide and conquer has never been so easy.

1 Timothy 6:5

Perverse disputings of men of corrupt minds, and destitute of the truth, supposing that gain is godliness: from such withdraw thyself.

