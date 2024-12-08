The Good Citizen

CM Maccioli
Dec 8, 2024

I canvas a lot, all over the place. Covid set me straight. Can't tell you, don't know why, but certain people weren't believable even tho their words were right. Speaking of words, someone told me I was throwing the baby out with the bath water, true, to be sure. I was and I do. It only takes a few buzz words for me to exit an otherwise astute article. Once those words come out, you've lost me, I'm done, and I'm sticking to it.

Also, and I know how this sounds, it's their countenance. I observe. Manner, dress, twitches, quirks, language, facial expressions, micro expressions tell me if you're a person of intelligence and truth or a flat-out bullshitter. Again, you have validated that expertise.

Everyone you mentioned from the get-go of covid, I ignored. Political leaders? On the same page, except for Gandhi, damn, didn't know that. Malcolm X? MLK couldn't shine his shoes. Hero's like Churchill (thanks to D Irving) FDR, Truman, Eisenhower , pigs all. It's the old timers who said it best. Solzhenitzen, Dostoyevsky, Wm Carr, Eustace Mullins, Ezra Pound, St Thomas Aquinas and a lot more said it all, named names, spelled it out as it all comes to fruition today. Technology has changed, unfortunately, but the message remains the same. A little bit of reading, OK, maybe a lot, goes a long way. Yesterdays handheld device. Books

Jody
Dec 9, 2024Edited

Another fine work Citizen. Timely, accurate, relevant, pointed, important. Gattaca was well done.

I would add - human beings are worshippers by nature. It is how God wired us. We are spiritual beings first, physical ones second. Worship is spiritual in nature. It is unavoidable. Inevitable.

Part of the problem of despising the one who created you is that a perverted, disordered worship system will replace the one you were designed to exist within. All human beings are powerfully inclined to indulge this perversion, the result of Adam's fall. The ancients had better clarity, because they weren't inclined to lie about their spiritual nature. They called it idolatry.

Bottom line. When the one who created you is the only entity you truly worship, then politicians, sportsballers, actors, money, success, importance, legacy, whatever it is that you would potentially make an idol, falls away. The Holy Spirit provides discernment. The necessity for the false god withers away, its falsehood transparent.

If you truly love Truth, then you are necessarily inoculated against idolatry, or false heroes, as you describe them. At the same time, it is quite predictable, in a society that despises Truth, that every sort of idolatry would be rampant.

