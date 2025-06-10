There’s a two-thousand-year-old war outside raging, and we know it’s ours to win, Moshe. — Baruch Springstein

No Surrender To Goyim

The dopey kosher theater will begin in five moments the mindless voice announced. All those unseated will await the next show. We've seen this movie before The brain chip carbon tax EV subsidized technocrat lifelong Democrat versus the petulent Con Inc. hyper narcissist wrestling hall of famer lifelong Democrat Reading from the same script Furnished by hasbara agents with videos of them diddling kids The program for this evening is not new You've seen this entertainment through and through The billionaire technocrat's net worth propped up by Larry Fink who can tank it 15% in a day if he wants (and he did) The Orange Machiyach's net worth propped up by Larry Fink who can tank it in a day if he wants The Xvetching, the feuds, the scripted hate Did you fall for the show and the lies? Were you confused when they reconciled? Was it enough to deceive the colony of West Israel again?

"Focus on the screen and enjoy the show," the mindless voice continues. "All those who depart the theater will be shot, but their ears will heal perfectly." Children of Gaza perish under rubble 31 killed in Rafa refugee camps, 187 injured four days ago 55,000 killed or injured in 19 months, just children Greater than all American casualties in the Vietnam decade Who bombs refugee camps? Those who created the refugees Kosher loaves and fishes Stop feeding the 2 million concentration campers "Only woke leftists care about the children of Gaza. I'm with the Bronze Age butt plug, and the pock faced demon who sells kosher dildos with his daughter on this one."

Xvetch is trending with diversions Feeds ignore 2000-pound bombs "Made in USA" falling from the heavens UN permenant ceasefire in Gaza blocked by West Israel for the 5th time Fourteen of fifteen members voted in favor Same day as technocrat tantrums and orange buffoonery West Israel: "Israel cares about hostages you see!" After killing most of them on Oct 7, 2023 and ever since "Who cares about the UN, they're our enemy!" Do you enjoy subsidizing the murder of 25,000 innocent children and counting, again? Madeline Albright's 500,000 dead children in Iraq were not enough to base a movie on? Henry Kissinger's 500,000 dead civilians in Cambodia were not enough to base a movie on? Morgenthau's 2 million dead Germans AFTER the war were not enough to base a movie on? The Bolsheviks' 20 million dead, before a second world war even started, never even mentioned in Rockefeller-Morgan-Kuhn-Warburg-Schiff-Loeb history classes? FDR after the Holodomor, Red Terror, purges, dekulakization, and collectivzation: "Yeah those Bolsheviks seem like some reputable people to ally with and supply with food, weapons, and money. Let's start a lend-lease program they will never pay back."

Eighty-four years later...

"Nuke Gaza!" — Florida Knesset member Randy Fine Fine's contribution to this Knesset?

( LOUD audio warning in video below. idiots don't know how to balance levels and I have no time for it)

Department Of Goyim Eradication shitcoin dreams, sickening screams oh impossible puppet shows "I know you are Elon, but what am I?" "I know you are Donny, but what am I?" 6uild 6ack 6etter 6ig 6eautiful 6ill Two trillion more in deficit spending Half a trillion on debt interest each year Who's looting who now? Same as it ever was Since 1913 Woodrow Wilson compromised by who? I'm getting out of here (Where are you going?) To the other side of the algorithm (Don't follow me you mind controlled freaks)

How can you tell this feud is fake and gay, Good Citizen?

The sign means everything is fake and gay.

The First Buddy is a genius!

Don't take Kvetchamine with your hand on your phone, and the Xvetch app open

2019: Epstein hires Schoen.

2021: Trump hires Schoen.

Schoen, working for the world’s most notorious Paedophile who was working for Mossad, and who didn’t kill himself, runs cover for Trump.

Schoen, working to propagate the whole “deepstate lawfare is out to get Trump” psyop, is referenced by the Trump administration as evidence of his innocence regarding the Epstein-Mossad Paedo blackmail ring that definitely didn’t get Trump on tape with kiddies despite being best pals with Epstein and Maxwell for 14 years.

Yeah, okay.

Eyes on the movie, not the laboratory Distraction from what? MAHA fast-tracks another miracle self-replicating salvation in a syringe for more sudden mysteries CEO Stéphane Bancel strokes himself with the cube of Saturn atop his head mNEXSPIKE next spike get it?

When West Israel labels Social Security and Medicaid as “entitlements” yet secretly classifies seniors as “liabilities,” this is how it behaves.

"Wait til' Bobby gets there, things will really change for the better!" "The Bobby who once said the spike protein was designed to not effect Khazarian Jews?"

MIGA chases Epstein vapors MAHA eats shit Cats chase laser pointers

The PayPal mafia pulls local strings Orange Machiyach wanted Maria Bartiromo as VP (seriously) Adelson's money chose the Yale-Thiel groomed JD Vance Formerly James Donald Bowman Formerly Jimmy Hamel Always a never-Trumper

Elon plants the seeds for the Orange Machiyach exodus The departure already written in Palantir code NuttyYahoo's Golden pager will soon be beeping "Not yet! Not yet! Hold the line. If he says 'no' to West Israelis dying for Israel in Iran, then we send him a page." And the mind controlled West Israelis are lining up to do it, again "Boom! West Israel has more white gentile cannon fodder for Israel, isn't that awesome MIGAites? We're defeating woke!"

Libs of TikTok: aka, Chaya Raichik happy to see less lesbos and more strong white men go die for her Israel

Elon waters seeds in the garden of perceptions "The America Party for fiscal responsibility!" 220 million drooling 'followers' A groomed VP waits for the call Mossad asset Laura Loomer visits the VP a day earlier Xvetches on Xvetch about another "imminent 9-11" from "muslims" probably "Iran" Don't think it could happen? They've only been planning it for decades Here's a mentally stable man working for the 'think tank' The Washington Instutute for Near East Policy AIPAC'S 'think tank' admitting how they would create a flase flag to lure West Israel into war with Iran, for Israel. Confesses they've been doing it for over a century:

The "think tank" and its executive seats

Israel bribes and blackmails its "Allies" Israel stages false flag attacks against its "Allies" with help from the bribed and blackmailed "public servants" of West Israel Israel bombs its neighbors and steals their land Israel genocides an entire people, in broad daylight for all the world to witness Ergo Iran is a threat to the middle east They've all been to the wall Prostration in Jerusalem prevents their fall The ancient hunger waits Three Roman-Jewish wars didn't go well for the jews Two engineered world wars did Silly goyim still believe the winners were the biggest victims And not the engineers "It says here in this history book that luckily, the good guys have won every single war. What are the odds?" -Norm MacDonald

Never letting go means always being the victim It changes appetites Shuffles new shabbos to do their bidding Useful idiots cheer it on Fearful of being called meaningless words

They always tell us in advance. Army-Navy sportsball game in November.

The Palantir board members filed slowly and languidly toward the data center Targeting systems to kill enemies anyone critical of West Israel or Israel Founded with CIA In-Q-Tel money a year after Israelis danced on the ashes of America The corporate domestic surveillance of West Israeli citizens began years ago All those yet to notice will await the next list "Palantir was founded as a CIA front company." —Whitney Webb Palantir Executives remember your birth, your life, are plotting your death Thiel, Karp, Cohen, Schiff, Friedman, and scarf lady Birx CIA or Mossad front company? West Israel or Israel, what's the difference? Will you beg them for mercy when they assign you the wrong social credit score? They've been targeting Hamas semitic peoples in Gaza for 20 months Did you think they wouldn't target you? "I didn't vote for this!" Oh, but you did dear MIGAites Some of us tried to warn you It's alright, all your friends agree with you You can still feel "based" being a coward Remain seated and silent in the darkened theater to await you Palantir credit score

"My guess is that over the next few months Palantir is going to pay a lot of people to say how great their lists are, you're going to see people promoting Palantir's lists, and they're going to do it using terrorism, because it's always terrorism." —Tim Dillon (Comedian) One day later, Mossad in West Israel...

West Israel explains its title through deeds

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Mr. Mamdani, candidate for New York mayor doesn't believe in Jewish supremacism. No chance he will be selected to represent New Yorkers Chabad tunnelers Nobody finds it odd that all of the "candidates" for mayor of New York must bow down to the people who did this to New York?

West Israel is a laughing stock on the world stage Most of its subjects are in a state of spiritual dysregulation A state bordering on idiocratic zombification and full-on coma The United States ceased being an independent nation well over a century ago 100 years together The movie of subversion, diversion, mind control of the people for psychological warfare, demographic destruction from within , and control of the leadership through blackmail or financial leverage has been playing off and on for 2000 years They tried to erase most plot twists from history books Old Rome, New Rome Old Amalek, New Edom This Kingdom needs money That Kingdom owes money We own all these monarchs And control these denominations Now you and you go to war Talmudic ritual warfare The movie never changes I'm getting out of here (Where are you going?) In search of erased history (Why?) To stay above the illusions Ahead of the subversion Won't you join me? The Curse of Canaan: A Demonology of History by Eustace Mullins is a good place to start It's a fascinating journey from biblical history through the world wars Follow up with his short books on Ezra Pound, Sigmund Fraud, Secrets of The Federal Reserve, Killing of Patton, and Murder By Injection and the world of Israel and West Israel will make a lot more sense

Bonus Content Live from The Kosher Con Inc. Comedy Cellar Netanyahu's Beanie NPC and friends!

Are people who watch Beanie NPC and friends sentient? That's not a joke. A forensic pathologist near Venice, Italy, discovered post-mortem subjects with pineal glands (the spiritual gland of human consciousness in the brain) that had been completely destroyed ante-mortem, from all the "vaccines" and "contrails."

Those must constitute the Beanie NPC viewers. And Konstantin Kisin readers. And Sam Harris meditation app users.

The blackmail doesn't belong to West Israeli political parties, alphabet agencies, or the "deep state" It belongs to Israel so that West Israel exists in its service There is no value (leverage + control) in blackmail if they release it

Oy vey, we're gonna get schita on you!

Israel Blackmails or Bombs All Its “Allies” and Neighbors, Ergo Iran Is A Threat To The Middle East

