Bruce Lee invented his own martial art, Jeet Kune Do, which means “way of the intercepting fist.”

He is also famous for his quote directed to martial artists, who must…“Be like water.”

“Empty your mind. Be formless, shapeless—like water. When you pour water into a glass, it becomes the glass. When you pour water into a bowl, it becomes the bowl. When you pour water into a teapot, it becomes the teapot. Now water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend.”

Water adapts effortlessly, taking shape without opposition, naturally responsive to conditions around it. It moves through pressure, over obstacles, into crevices, around resistance. Depending on what amount gets left behind or evaporates, this adaptability ensures it becomes its surroundings.

Earth is water. Over 70% of its surface is covered with it. Every living thing is calibrated to its sustenance. Water regulates temperature, stabilizes cellular conditions, and creates the medium where chemistry becomes biology. It carries nutrients, ferries waste, and moves charges across membranes. Without it, signals stall, balance collapses, and life shuts down before it knows what’s happening.

The human body mirrors this at a biological level. Human physiology consists of roughly 60% water by total weight, though plasma is approximately 80% water. The brain itself is made up of around 75% water.

A brain deprived of water and neurons leads to cognitive issues as thoughts short-circuit, words tur n in t o un read ab leg ib b er is h. A dried-out brain attempting to process these sentences would be hopelessly stuck trying to decipher meaningless marks. Water makes sense possible by allowing thoughts, as charged frequencies, to move smoothly and clearly from one neuron to the next.

These electrical transmissions are enabled by water’s unique properties. Without water, cells lose their optimal communication, weakening the body’s ability to heal, regenerate, and perform at optimal conditions. Every cell, nerve, and tissue functions by interacting with two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.

Water enables homeostasis—the stable internal balance required for survival. It regulates body temperature through sweat and respiration, dissolves electrolytes for nerve signaling, and facilitates metabolic reactions. Neurons, the cells responsible for transmitting electrical impulses, rely on water to propagate signals. A 2012 randomized study found that increasing water intake in people with frequent headaches reduced both frequency and intensity in 47% of subjects.

There’s a reason military whips tell grunts that dehydration is a soldier’s worst enemy. Dehydration disrupts everything required to make a soldier useful and effective. Just a 2% reduction in body water impairs focus. Double that, and muscular function is inhibited. Severe deficits lead to cellular collapse. At a 20% deficit, neurons shrink, synaptic communication falters, and cognitive clarity is gone.

Cellular health depends on water’s structural and chemical properties. Cell membranes, composed of phospholipid bilayers, require water to maintain integrity and flexibility. Intracellular water dissolves enzymes and ions, enabling nutrient breakdown and energy production.

This century alone, non-corrupted scientists have uncovered some magical and mind-boggling properties about water, which, like every important thing in our world today, are not taught at public indoctrination centers. Apart from enhancing life at the molecular level, water is not considered by the mainstream “experts” as a living, adaptable organism interconnected with all living things that receives information, carries it, remembers it, and is capable of transmitting it.

Water is nature’s wifi at a molecular level. It determines whether systems flourish or decay. That includes within forests, bones, crops, tit mice, turtles, sloths, and the spark behind every creative human thought ever thunk up and eloquently expressed in essays about water.

Every organism is dependent on its form, charge, memory, communication, and flow. It can heal, nurture, and sustain life in ways we’re only just learning about. (Or perhaps re-learning about.)

As humans, we are so dependent on it, yet we hardly ever consider the ramifications on our lives if we were to pass a single day without it.

That terrifying scenario is the root of the prepper or survivalist’s most vital questions:

How many thousand-gallon tank rainfall collecting reservoirs should we build on our land? What if the grid went down and we had no way to filter our well or tap water? Should we just take over that nearby YouTube prepper’s land with the 5000-gallon-tank reservoir, who advertises his location in each video?

The power goes out. There’s no warning. Within hours, the taps run dry. Water pressure drops, then disappears entirely. Grocery stores close or go dark, but that doesn’t stop looters. Bottled water is gone in under eight hours in most populated areas. People buy juice, soda, milk, booze—whatever's left. At first, it feels like a power outage. The power has gone out before, so most people sit and wait, assuming it will come back on any minute, but they’re starting to worry in ways they haven’t, because in the past, when there was a power outage, they still had water.

By afternoon in suburban communities, neighbors start checking on each other. People gather outside. They trade news.

“Is your water shut down also?”

They count bottles. They ration. One family has a case of water, another has a case of Coca-Cola’s Dasani, which tests marginally better than toilet water, someone else has a camping filter, another has potable aqua water purification tablets, but only fifty, enough for a week maybe. They combine what they have. Some houses still have water left in the heater tank or toilet reservoir, but they’re not that desperate yet. Someone mentions another neighbor’s swimming pool, but nobody knows how to treat that water safely.

With every passing hour, people begin to value water more than they ever have in their lives, and begin to ask: Why have I never placed more importance on water until today? But it’s too late.

By the end of the first day, dehydration hasn’t set in yet for most, but it’s coming. The average person has maybe half a gallon left by nightfall. Thirst creeps in. For infants, the elderly, and people on medication, symptoms start earlier. Headaches, dry mouth, fatigue. Some dialysis patients are already in crisis. Hospitals run on backup generators or some solar storage, but without water, they lose functionality fast. No sterilization, no flushing toilets, no handwashing.

At 48 hours, the hunger games start to show. NPCs go to Red Cross and FEMA Aid points near urban areas where the crime and chaos are worst. Others begin searching for outside natural sources. They drive—some hundreds of miles—to nearby lakes, rivers, farming canals, and reservoirs. They collect what they can in buckets and jugs. The water they collect is untreated. It carries parasites, bacteria, runoff, and animal waste. People drink it anyway. Diarrhea begins. Vomiting follows. Infants dehydrate faster. People without access to cars or transportation stay behind and begin to decline. Some walk for water. Most are still in denial. They finally begin to question if waiting for their government to save them was a bad idea, and then wonder why they bothered paying 20-30% in federal taxes each year.

By the third day, dehydration is widespread. Mild kidney damage begins. People become dizzy, disoriented. Some collapse. Others become aggressive. Arguments break out in neighborhoods. Trust fades with the Monsters on Maple Street. Violent crime and theft accelerate and expand outward. In cities, the breakdown is nearing an apex. Without power or water, sanitation collapses. Feces piles in toilets, except for Seattle, Portland and San Francisco where humans keep shitting in the streets. Trash rots. Bacteria spreads. Emergency rooms are no longer operational. To save their asses, staff abandon their posts, and hospitals shut their doors.

At the 72-hour mark, people start dying. The first deaths come from dehydration, untreated illness, and complications from existing conditions. Children, the elderly, and the sick go first. In some dense cities, 3 to 5% of the population is gone by the end of the third day. Truck drivers with emergency water supplies are assassinated. Their hauls looted by gangs of roaming savages, who are no longer interested in shiny rims or Rolexes, and who have recalibrated their targets because of the value of water.

By day five, panic spreads. People flee urban centers and suburban neighborhoods. Cars move toward any known water source. Those with paper maps who were never so reliant on Google Maps fare best and make it to vital destinations. Reservoirs, creeks, and ponds become crowded. Armed gangs arrive to take control at some. The roads in all directions are clogged with foot traffic and stalled vehicles. Gas stations have no power, no fuel. Families abandon cars when they run dry. Along these arteries of migration, people drink from fountains, drainage ditches, and stormwater runoffs. Diarrhea turns bloody. Weak bodies drop along the roadside.

Disease spreads fast. Dysentery, E. coli, cholera. Water becomes the only thing that matters. People begin to ask themselves why they didn’t take water more seriously now that it’s scarce. Those who have it defend it at all costs. Access to water now requires guns and ammo. Order, ethics, and morals disappear. By the end of the first week, urban areas see 15 to 25% fatality in some zones. Rural communities with wells, springs, or gravity-fed systems remain stable—if they aren’t overwhelmed by fleeing crowds.

By day fourteen, in cities without external support, death tolls hit 30 to 40 percent. Survivors drink rainwater or boil what they can. People fight over filters. Communities with stockpiles stay closed off and protected by armed militias. Those who prepared for this crisis, and tried to warn others but were mocked and chided by normies, have plenty of water, but are all out of sympathy for those thirsty normies who approach and beg for help on their knees, barely comprehensible with parched lips.

Nine out of ten people aren’t prepared for the above scenario, or a single disruption to the electrical grid and, therefore, the water supply. They might have spare flashlights and candles, but they don’t even bother preparing for a water crisis. For the most vital element to their survival, they still rely on an interconnected network of compromised nodes that are fully controlled by psychopaths who spent the past five years trying to force inject them with sudden coincidence syndrome.

Why is that?

The answer to such dull-witted short-sighted human behaviour can be found…drumroll…in the damn water.

The above hypothetical scenario may seem desperate and scary, but consider what they’ve been doing to the water supply since 1940 in many Empire states, and it becomes clear their goals for the demise of Empire subjects never required shutting down the power grid or halting the flow of water.

They only needed to poison it and pay off some psycho whore dentists to tell the people it was for healthy teeth.

Is this why the suicide rate for dentists is so high, because some of them have a conscience and when they realize what they’re doing to patients with root canals and fluoride, they reach for the rope, or is it all those metallic drilling noises rerunning in their heads forever?

It must be the conscience tied to fluoride. If I ever need a dentist inside the empire, I’ll be sure to search for only the ones who have committed suicide. My teeth might rot, but at least my brain will still function.

Public Policy Tap Water Propaganda 101: “Lack access to fluoridated water.” Lucky them. I always like Montana.

Around 70% of Empire public water systems—including nearly every major city—are fluoridated. That’s over 220 million Americans drinking treated water laced with a chemical that’s been classified as a neurotoxin since at least 1994, when Dr. Phyllis Mullenix published her rat-brain studies showing clear behavioral damage from low-dose fluoride exposure. The study got her fired.

The United States is nearly alone in this. Most of Europe has banned the practice or never started, except parts of Spain and the UK, which permit small amounts. Yet the empire of "health authorities" in the U.S. continues to promote mass fluoridation like it’s a dental miracle, while ignoring its industrial origin, its known toxicology, and its history of cover-up. The “experts” in this case poisoned the American people under the cover of a cleanup job for the aluminum and phosphate industries.

Fluoride damages brains, especially during early development. That’s been documented for decades, and now it’s finally part of federal legal proceedings.

On September 25, 2024, a U.S. District Judge ruled that the EPA must respond to evidence showing that fluoridated water may impair brain function in children. The case was brought by the Fluoride Action Network, backed by data from dozens of human and animal studies showing reduced IQ from early-life exposure.

As Reuters reported:

The plaintiffs pointed to several studies that found an association between fluoride exposure and lowered IQ in children. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen said the EPA must now determine whether fluoridated water poses an unreasonable risk to human health.

Many of the cited studies came from Harvard, the NIH, and even U.S. government grants. The findings conclude that prenatal and early-childhood fluoride exposure are linked to measurable IQ reduction.

None of this made global headlines until last year.

Though it was the subject of a documentary film by Mike Judge in 2005.