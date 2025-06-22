Alex Jones was right again.

Pffffhahaahha!

That was really a thing for many years. Hard to believe now.

Was Bill Cooper right about Alex Jones all along?

Was Bill Cooper just an earlier Alex Jones, upset about the new kid on the block?

Bill Cooper went down with guns blazing against the Feds.

Alex Jones went down on Blair White.

Probably.

I hadn’t listened to Jones in years, for more than a few clips here and there that made me

laugh

out

loud.

HA!

Not since his fake “BILLION DOLLAR TRIAL” has Jones been even close to right about anything. His constant glazing of Orange Juice for the drooling magaites has rendered him a pathetic morsel of the guy on the afternoon of September 11, 2001, who wasn’t afraid to say the truth:

ISRAEL

IS

GOING

TO

GET

US

ALL

KILLED

That Jones trial appears to have served its purpose in the same way Trump’s trials raised the mirage of impression-management-persecution across the magaite-sphere, who never knew they were always playing the role of migaites.

The timing of the trial was beautiful, coinciding with his magical and sudden return to all platforms that banned him in 2018.

Algorithms did their thing, and Jones had millions of daily viewers as scripted.

It’s not the Ozempic that he is mainlining that’s affecting his brain lately. Though it could be the Methalyn Blue Persuasion honey bucket toilet dye he now hawks to his poor audience as a supplement.

I decided to catch up with him when his underling, Owen Shroyer, came across my feed with some brave and sensible criticism about Israel controlling American politicians and running U.S. foreign policy from Tel Aviv.

Though it appears that Israel has been running U.S. foreign policy from INSIDE the Pentagram for at least twenty-five years.

Shroyer almost went there but fell just a bit short of “West Israel as a colony of Israel.”

You know, the usual nonsensical anti-semitic conspiracies I’ve been spitting here for two years now at a cost of over 4000 readers who still watch Glenn Beck and Mark Levin while gnashing on cheese-its.

Luke 13:28. In that barcalounger there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth, when ye shall see Abraham, and Isaac, and Jacob, and all the prophets, in the kingdom of God, and you yourselves thrust out.

Though I do believe most of these normies are gone, and the Good Citizen subscriber list is cleansed of their spiritual dysregulation and low IQs.

Back to the Jones plantation…

After a few chuckles last week, I found a Schitzo Alex Jones waffling back and forth on Trump and Iran.

One day, Trump’s playing 5D chess, and he’s way ahead of Netanyahu, “who’s a bad dude.” The next day, Trump has specific intel about Iran’s nuclear program, and may have to order up a medium-well unprovoked bombing run.

A bombing run less than two weeks after ongoing “negotiations” that were abruptly ended by the psychotic Rothschild state, which carried out their unprovoked assassinations and bombings across Iran over a week ago. Little Satan stirs the hornet’s nest, then cries out for daddy Satan.

Trump didn’t wait long for his turn and delivered last night a well-done bombing run, with a side of Truth Social chitlins:

NOW

IS

THE

TIME

FOR

PEACE!

Is this what Kosher Con Inc. means by Trump Derangement Syndrome?

“Now is the time for peace, just after we bomb the shit out of you for Israel after ditching diplomacy for Israel.”

We have to vote on the bill to find out what’s in it.

We have to bomb Iran first to find out if any radioactivity appears.

HA!

Year | Israel’s Claim | Predicted Timeline

-----|--------------------------------------|---------------

1992 | Iran is 3–5 years from nuclear capability | 1995

1993 | Iran pursuing nuclear weapons, close to capability | 1997

1995 | Iran 3–5 years from nuclear capability | 1998

1996 | Iran’s nuclear acquisition could be catastrophic | 1998

2003 | Iran’s nuclear program a global threat | 2005

2004 | Iran aggressively pursuing nuclear weapons | 2007

2005 | Iran’s nuclear ambitions must be stopped | 2007

2006 | Iran could have nuclear bomb soon | 2009

2007 | Iran racing to develop nuclear weapons | 2009

2008 | Iran’s nuclear program nearing completion | 2009

2009 | Iran 1–2 yrs from nuclear capability | 2011

2010 | Iran could produce a bomb within a year | 2011

2011 | Iran steadily moving toward nuclear weapons | 2013

2012 | Iran months away, will complete enrichment | 2013

2013 | Iran continuing nuclear weapons program | 2014

2021 | Iran closer than ever to nuclear weapons | 2022

2022 | Iran weeks away from nuclear breakout | 2023

2023 | Iran advancing nuclear enrichment | 2024

2024 | Iran dangerously close to nuclear bomb | 2025

2025 | Iran days away from enriching uranium for a bomb | 2025

Whatever deal Alex Jones made with the same people Trump and all the rest of the lunatics in the District of Chabad made, it must pay well, or keep his children alive.

Kyphotic men in black coats: Is this a photo of your child sitting in Ms Parker’s 7th-grade social studies class, Alex?

Boom.

Whatever you say, I’ll repeat it on air.

Fuck Alex Jones.

You know who was right?

Reader David Erickson was right. He wasn’t right about the DNC ditching Biden as I was, but he clearly called the Trump selection in September of 2023.

However, I don’t share your opinion that the DNC is going to dump Biden before the next election. I am pretty sure that TPTB intend to select Trump to win again in 2024 (just as they did in 2016). Having Trump go against Biden will make a Trump “win” easier to sell to the sheeple than if Trump was running against, say, Big Mike. The reason that I think they want Trump is basically the same as the reason they wanted him in 2016. Trump was selected in 2016 to sell the scamdemic tyranny and kill shots to the Right.

Alex Jones Good Citizen was right about why Trump would be selected. He wrote the following weeks before the selection theater:

If Trump has already been selected, then it will only confirm war with Iran for Israel is on the table. They will break out the same script from 2002 and the corporate media whores will bark about WMDs, nuclear weapons, mushroom clouds, and “we gotta fighting em’ over there so we don’t have to fight em’ here.” They may even bring back the draft to force young strong white gentile men to enlist and go be slaughtered for the Jews again.

While Alex Jones was pushing Trump Iran-assasination horseshit, Good Citizen was writing:

They’ve already been telegraphing this option with hilarious controlled opposition narratives around roaming bands of Iranian assassins targeting Trump for assassination for a dollar bounty equivalent to a sous chef’s salary at a fine restaurant in Manhattan. Trump is no anti-war candidate. He’ll do whatever his masters tell him, just as he did during his first term when he couldn’t be bothered to find $5 Billion in between the DC sofa cushions for his wall, with control of both houses.

I’m not claiming brilliance or foresight, Good Citizens, it’s not like these psychos haven’t been planning to topple Iran since 1998! Sooner or later, everyone with functioning brain cells would be right.

And so here we are with all of these puppets setting the stage now known as hellfire at the homefront when Iran retaliates on U.S. bases in the heartland of America!

Just Kidding. If there are any “Iranian sleeper cells,” we know who will be behind them.

About those bases.

Remember when Elon Muskovite Xvetched this curtain-pulling number that got 110 million views…

Muscovite is a mineral that can be split into thin, flexible, transparent sheets.

Transparent sheets.

…and three weeks later, he was made to do the tour of shame.

Did you need any more information to connect the dots about who runs the show in West Israel?

I mean, it’s practically in the name.

West. Israel.

Thin, flexible, transparent.

Are you so confused dear Americans about who you pay taxes to, and who will sacrifice your kids in a war for a few feet of worthless desert they claim was promised to them 3000 years ago in books written over centuries by anonymous authors about a Kingdom called Israel that existed briefly from 1100 BC until it was wiped out by the Assyrian empire in 720 BC?

How many readers know (unlike “Christian” Ted Cruz) that Abraham was a nomadic Mesopotamian from Ur, technically a ‘gentile’ before the word existed, who fathered Isaac, who fathered Jacob, who became Israel, who had twelve sons—the twelve tribes of Israel—which included one tribe that later split and became the Kingdom of Judah, which is where the term ‘Jews’ originates, but only makes them one of many tribes of Israelites, essentially meaning biblically, the modern State of Israel draws its name and mythos from a kingdom that Jews were only 1/12th descended from?

The Babylonian exile 586 BC, sent the last Judahites to Babylon, some as slaves, except for their “elite” and literate 1% who edited the old books with new lines. Judah returned a century later as a Persian province, and then Judea under the Greeks, and the Romans.

Why do DNA tests require a court order or prescription in Israel?

It is claimed by geneaologists that Ashkenazim are a people that have DNA ties to Levites/Judahites, though they may also have some connection to the Turkic-Mongol Jewish converts of the 8th century Khazarian kingdom who shape-shifted into Europe in the 10th century before slithering into Palestine on Rothschild-British Mandate parchment—a coordinated Zionist U.S. WW1 116,000 mass human sacrifice—for American-European-Zionist glory and a future state gained through terror, extortion, and ethnic cleansing.

But God promised them all of this, so it’s fine.

Old books. Authors unknown. Prophecies of doom. Banned DNA tests.

We sinned. God punished us. Don’t track us.

We’ll do it again. God will punish us again.

The Old Testament was anchored to Christianity by Roman Emperor Constantine at Nicaea. The rest? Forgotten history. The ten lost tribes of Israelites were not the Judahites.

Matthew 15:24 I was sent only to the lost sheep of the house of Israel

Luke 13:28-30 And they will come from the east and the west, from the north and the south, and will sit down in the kingdom of God. And indeed, there are last who will be first, and there are first who will be last.

Those who thought themselves first (Judeans) would be last, while Gentiles would be first, or rather, the humble outsiders for whom God would show mercy would be first. The poor, the forgotten, the neglected would be first.

Jesus was a revolutionary who challenged the religious authority of Jews (Pharisees, Sadducees, and scribes) or those who thought they were already inside the Kingdom of the chosen. They didn’t take kindly to the challenge.

Years later the Babylonian Talmud (Gittin 57a) written between 400-500 AD would state that Jesus was in hell boiling in human excrement and his mother Mary was a whore. The Jewish Virtual Library states that “Ashkenazim focus especially on the Talmud.”

But are Ashkenazim truly descendants of the Kingdom of Judah, or are genealogists running a fine ruse?

The name Ashkenaz appears in the Hebrew Bible as a descendant of Gomer (Genesis 10:3), and not Abraham. Gomer was associated with people bordering Armenia and the upper Euphrates—nowhere near the holy land.

Assyrian records mention the Ashkuza, likely the same group, who fought alongside the Manneans and were tied to Scythian nomads, tribes of Iranian steppe warriors roaming southern Russia and the Caucasus.

If Ashkenaz is a dialectal form of Ashkuza, then who exactly were these people? And what became of them?

By the Middle Ages, “Ashkenaz” was repurposed by Jewish writers to mean Germany, and later the term Ashkenazim came to define Jews living across Europe, especially in Poland and Russia. Just as various parts of West Israel are today littered with the names of British, German, Dutch, or French towns and cities, depending on who settled where. People migrate, words get repurposed.

Here’s where everything gets spicy. The first mention of their arrival in Germany is the 10th century, according to the Jewish Virtual Library. That coincides exactly with the fall of the Kingdom of Khazar in present-day Ukraine, and the removal of Khazars who went (mostly) toward present-day Poland and Germany.

In the 7th–10th-century European landscape, the dominant Jewish profile is essentially Sephardic–Ibero, Italo-Roman, Byzantine-Romaniote, and scattered Frankish–Provençal traders, not yet the Polish-Germanic Ashkenazim we meet in later medieval sources.

This matters today because roughly half of all Jews identify as Ashkenazi.

From the moment of their arrival, their entire history in Germanic and Slavic lands is one of constant expulsion, but not just for Ashkenazim. 1000 years of regular forced conversion or expulsion of Italo-Roman, Byzantine, Sephardic (Visigoth), and Ashkenazi Jews.

Why? The answers might appear as anti-semitic “stereotypes” to the average NPC today.

The complete list of 1030 Jewish expulsions over 2400 years.

But here’s the real question: what if the ancient Ashkenaz of Gomer were ethnically connected to the Turkic-Mongol nomads who founded the Khazarian kingdom in the 8th century AD?

This is partly the Arthur Koestler 13th tribe theory, though he ignores the biblical origins of these people. The mainstream “experts” deny a Khazar link to Ashkenazi Jews—but is that because of genetic certainty, or because the implications are beyond uncomfortable and would deny all biblical links to the Kingdom of Judah for wide swaths of present-day Israelis, especially fervent Ashkenazi Zionists?

If Khazars, many of whom converted to Judaism, shaped a significant portion of later Ashkenazi identity, then today’s narratives of unbroken descent from ancient Judah are beyond a farce. The punchline is that these people might be descendants of Indo-Iranian tribes!

Who cares about history when you have Mark Levin, Joel Osteen, Benny Shapiro, and Fox and Friends?

Now, here we are, ruled by lunatic dispensationalists who adore these people.

Pale horses. White horses. Gog and Magog.

The first—and only—millennia-long psyop? Or just a Schofield century?

Why fight Rome with swords when you can rewire it with scripture?

The early Christian bible is built on Jewish scripture. Jesus is framed as the fulfillment of Jewish prophecy. The OT becomes the foundation for a new imperial faith. Christians forever carry Jewish metaphysics: sin, chosen-ness, apocalypse, messiah, etc.

Why fight New Rome (America) when you can rewire it with Schofield biblical notations, Hollywood propaganda (All Ashkenazi), and Media programming control?

Engineering eschatological end-times scenarios for schizoid zealots, possibly unrelated to ancient Judahites, but who fully adopted their 4th and 5th century AD ‘oral tradition’ software—and their Protestant Christian enablers—isn’t hard when you already wrote the operating system.

I dunno.

All I know is that you don’t know either about any old books written when literacy rates were less than 1% and “the words” were outsourced to a small faction of unknown priestly controllers.

Remember sitting Indian-style and playing telephone in second grade?

The first kid would always begin with “God spoke to so-and-so centuries ago,” and the last kid would end with a buried book in 19th-century Missouri.

HA! I love the Mormons! At least they’re family-oriented and peaceful. Anytime I need a connecting Delta flight, I go through Salt Lake.

But imagine less than 1% controlling everything for millennia.

The more things change, eh?

Here’s what I do know.

Every war over the past 150 years was manufactured on lies, and so too will every war for the next 150 years until the world is purged of these demons.

Big lies, and the sympathy they garner through coordinated educational and media blitzes as guilt-extortion rackets embolden the parasites, which leads to this:

And then this…

And then more of this…

And (non-stop) twenty years and twenty trillion dollars later, more of this in lands we’re constantly told are full of “terrorists,” most of which are created by the very people dropping these bombs…

And now this…

The last shall be first.

Do you know how many Israeli soldiers served alongside the “coalition of the willing” in all the wars of Israeli benefit, planned by Zionists in the 1990s— Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria?

Hint: It’s the same number that will see boots on the ground in Iran, if when Iran retaliates on U.S. bases.

The big lie lives.

In imaginations so devious and wicked, they must belong to the demiurge.

Try and imagine wanting desperately “your people” to have suffered a population decrease of 50%, despite a grotesque lack of forensic evidence, but to still use THIS 6 million story, from the late 19th century onward to establish an illigitmate state, further future territorial gains, commit ethnic cleansing of Semitic peoples, while extracting economic resources, human sacrifices, and guilt-trip-extortion-power leverage over your “friends and allies.”

Then passing those lies down to your children and grandchildren so they wear permanent victimhood-savior capes the rest of their lives, completely oblivious to or incapable of empathy for the “lesser” tribes of unchosen people and their human worth.

The first shall be last.

The big lie means terrorist nations can bomb a country without those terrorist nations showing any evidence whatsoever of the accusations made against the country.

Who could have seen all this coming?

Not I, said the fly.

Not you said the jew.

Did Alex Jones say RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and the lot were all compromised 18 months ago? Before or after he was interviewing them?

Thin, flexible, transparent.

Fly a kite near a power line?

Never!

In that post, “Project For A New War On Terror,” I wrote this…

And as if she (Gabbard) was never anti-war and anti-Israeli war crimes, right on cue she’s laid on her back and opened her crack for the Military Industrial Complex. She now plays the duality game invented by Dick Cheney’s bat boy, George W. Bush, “If you’re not with us Zionists, you’re with the terrorists.”

and this…

They will bully those who stand against war. They will smear them as anti-semites, pacificists, and terrorist sympathizers just like they did the first time they ran this script. We’re already seeing this play out everywhere. Most will herd into the ranks of the warmongering whores to feel comfort and to not be associated with that ditzy bartender Occasional-Cortex and her squad. Very few will have the mental fortitude to press CTRL+ALT+delete and end the task. By the time the regularly scheduled atrocity war crimes programming is done, you’ll be able to count on one hand the number of people who are still anti-war.

Oh, look. That was fast.

and this…

In the months ahead asswipes like Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin, Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, the retarded kid from TPUSA, and Cruella will say that Iran sponsors terror, and they’re a threat to the world, all the same bullshit they said before about Bin Laden and Iraq and Libya and Assad in Syria. Millions of normies will eat it up, some of them will be the same idiots who ate it up last time they ran this script, while many more will be too young to remember the first programming installment.

and this…

If you want to see the face of real terrorists, this is them.

You can now add the faces of Orange Juice, Aloha Cruella, the Fox Morning Show clown, Alopecia Cubano, and the entire West Israel administration to this image.

The only thing that ever changes is the degree to which ordinary, everyday, average tax-paying, ballot-casting people go out of their way to keep ignoring

the fact that nothing ever does, while still believing it will.

I don’t know about you, Good Citizens, but the more I see the show and can contemplate its deviously altered historical roots, the more anti-war I become. Nobody pushed by an algorithm or wearing a red hat, blue hat, tall hat, or tiny hat will ever change that.

And I’m not running away from it. I’m running toward it.

Firm. Inflexible. Transparent.

The last shall be first.

