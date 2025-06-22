The Good Citizen

JVC
21h

Right over target there GC. The American people are by and large the most unawake population on the globe. And the rest of the world seems to be content to let America/Israel do what ever they want to do with zero if any repercussions. Maybe the outcome of this 4th turning will stop all of that nonsense. It's like an old LP (anyone remember those) stuck in a groove repeating over and over and over again. Being a relatively old man (I can vaguely remember the families fears and concern over an uncle being sent off to the Korean shoot fest) and pretty much aware of what was really going on before I was sent off to Viet Nam , I can agree with the claim that war is never the answer. The rest of my time since then has been one appalling mess after another sponsored by the "greatest nation on earth" No one wins--especially the American people (gullible fools).

I have come to the conclusion that no matter what MSM has to say, this is NOT east vs. west. nor global south vs. EU/USA, nor any other bull shit line up.. This is one and only one thing--Good vs. evil, and the main stream media has which is which wrong. So again, I can't help thinking in terms of the 4th turning, and pray that if there is any sort of a higher power to this world, that the true good wins out--blessed are the peace makers. The world has seen much too much of war.

An interesting aside about those lost tribes--current issue of Harpers has an article about a bunch of South pacific islanders--particularly in Figi and the Solomans--who believe that they are that very thing. Worth a read in light of my philosophy of believing nothing, but considering everything.

David Erickson
1d

Excellent post. You nailed it on Alex Jones. I don’t know if he sold out, or if he was a sleeper controlled-opposition from the beginning, but in either case he has been an absolute clown for several years. It is such a shame, because he used to be spot-on right about almost everything. He is responsible for waking me up to 9/11 (in 2005), and I listened to him regularly from then until about 4-5 years ago. Up until about a year ago I would still listen to him occasionally, but now I can’t stomach even one minute of his nonsense. How on earth any of his long-time listeners can still listen to him is a mystery to me. Given that he is one of the biggest Trump sycophants on the planet right now, I assume it is only Trumptards who listen to him now.

