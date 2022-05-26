The Good Citizen

shibumi
May 26, 2022

Highly, HIGHLY recommend the film The Age of Transitions linked in the article. It's absolutely terrifying, and I'm afraid it's coming true.

48 replies by 𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉 and others
The Watchman
May 26, 2022

Another high quality read and I agree completely with your comment that many Substack writers have taken their eyes of the ball, "Hamster Wheelers" is a good description. Without mentioning names, some have appeared to me to have now jumped on the bandwagon of other issues that really have nothing to do with what they originally started out doing. But many have their die-hard followers, so I think some think they can do no wrong. Kind of like listening to an actor or a pop star lecture people, when in reality, they are nothing more than just that. an actor or a singer. Probably the worst example I cant think of is that bag of wind, Michael Moore!!! Linking as usual @ https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

1 reply
152 more comments...

